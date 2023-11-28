Love Working From Home? Thank a Millennial

The trend of home working has always been a source for debate, but the subject has been firmly under the spotlight since the global pandemic. Many who began to work remotely continued to do so, even when the green light was given for us all to return.

A recent report shows remote working is booming, but the drive may depend on a generational aspect.

The Generation Game

While there will always be exceptions, the study showed that millennials are the demographic that is most likely to work remotely. While there are specific differences of opinion regarding age groups, it's generally accepted that millennials were born between 1977 and 1995.

Younger Generation Z workers, those born from 1996 onwards, prefer to be in the office up to four days a week. Stanford economist Nick Bloom explains that people in their 20s are more likely to seek mentoring and social interaction in the workplace, and a desire to commute is also “because home is often a cramped apartment share.”

Bloom added: “Folks in their 50s and above are more likely empty nesters and are used to decades of office work, so also seem keen to be mostly office-based.”

All of this leaves millennials, those most likely to have young families among other household demands, as the chief drivers behind home working.

Best of Both Worlds

Most employers are reluctant to let their employees work exclusively from home, leading to a phenomenon known as hybrid working. Typically, the worker will commute three days each week while staying in their home office for the remaining two.

In the UK, this has seen a rude acronym attached to those who commute on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. It's become a common workplace practice and happened mainly by accident, but is it here to stay?

Times Change, and We Change With Them

I had been an early adopter of home working, although it wasn't through choice. While my experience as a single parent may be different from others, I can see the appeal of a home office, but there are some considerable obstacles to avoid.

Disturbances by children and even pets who can't understand your working schedule are inevitable, and it's not the harmonious option that many think. Anyone set to work from home, even remotely, must accept that they will be on hand for airport runs, mercy errands, and any form of unpaid taxi work.

My experience as a Gen X worker suggests that we are just at the start of a new era, and it's no surprise to see the split between generations that appears in the study. Perhaps there is an element of younger workers viewing a hybrid role as offering a perfect work/life balance, but long-term practice may see them change their minds.

Source: Business Insider.