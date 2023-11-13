15 People Universally Loved Who Were Actually Really Big Jerks

Our favorite celebrities look like friendly people when the camera is rolling. Off-screen, however, can be a very different story. A discussion online is unveiling some of these famous faces — these are the general public's views (not us here at Wealth of Geeks, I must add).

1 – Martha Stewart

America’s most wholesome TV chef served time in prison for dumping stock based on insider information. If this isn’t a flag for her personality, I don’t know what is. Sugar cookies, anyone? Moreover, another account claims she called her assistant “worthless” for dropping her purse once.

2 – Ellen Degeneres

Ellen made headlines when staff members of her chatshow accused her of creating a toxic working atmosphere rife with bullying. As I said, we see your true colors when the cameras stop rolling. In Ellen’s defense, being in charge of a hit TV show will be stressful for anyone.

3 – Bill Cosby

There is no surprise Cosby makes the list, considering his questionable relationship with dozens of women who accused him of abuse. One contributor notes that a friend working on The Cosby Show revealed how “Bill Cosby was no family man as he portrayed on The Cosby Show.” No kidding.

4 – Barbara Streisand

According to a staff member, Streisand appeared on a no-go list at a prominent Bay Area hotel. What’s most surprising is how one of the other guests on that list was the aforementioned Bill Cosby.

5 – Jerry From Tom and Jerry

Too many kids side with that mouse with scant regard for Tom, who is just doing his job as a house cat. Jerry was obviously smarter than Tom, “yet he chose to stay and gleefully tortured an innocent cat for years,” adds another fan.

6 – Steve Harvey

I like Steve Harvey, though some people don’t. Some feel his marriage self-help book was a little rich after several divorces. “What does Steve Harvey not know about marriage?” asks a commenter, mimicking Harvey’s gameshow persona. “We asked 100 of his ex-wives.”

7 – Wilson The Volleyball

Come on, now! A volleyball? “The way he just floated away at the end like their friendship meant nothing,” rues a Wilson-hating film fan.

8 – Maya Angelou

The celebrated American poet has amassed many anecdotes testifying how mean she sometimes was. After a student asked what her method was for beating discouragement, “she started berating him for asking such a stupid question.” This trend is common throughout the thread.

9 – Dr. Phil

Dr. Phil’s controversial chat show attracts all kinds of guests with personal issues: drugs, mental health, or alcohol abuse are common. One thread poster shares how Todd Herzog went on set drunk because he was set up. “He got to the set sober to find liquor bottles and Red Bull in his dressing room.”

10 – Jimmy Savile

This creep deserves the top spot for his years of hideous abuse. The children’s TV entertainer hid his decrepit crimes from the public for decades before dying and getting away with them all. “John Lydon was banned from the BBC for speaking on the massive rumors,” claims one person.

11 – Steve Jobs

The famous tech magnate brought much joy to Apple fans worldwide until his premature departure from our world in 2011. However, the treatment of his ex-wife and daughter leaves a bad taste. “He left both of them on welfare and food stamps,” alleges a detractor.

12 – Michael Jordan

With great power comes great responsibility, and nobody has more power than NBA legend Michael Jordan. A testimony from a Vegas dealer says nobody likes it when Jordan is in town: “(He) gambles with hundreds of thousands and doesn’t tip a single person on the floor.”

13 – Rachel Ray

The popular Everywoman talk show host and TV chef is not so friendly when the cameras are off. A recent audience member claims, “In between takes, she was a very not nice person.”

14 – John Lennon

The first Beatle to depart the nest was renowned as a nasty, bitter little man. A ten-year-old Julian Lennon found this out when his father told him, “I hate the way you laugh.” I cannot imagine a more beautiful sound than my little boy’s laughter.

15 – Oprah Winfrey

Oprah has spent decades being paid by quack doctors with pseudoscientific health products. They appear as a guest on her platform and appear legitimate.