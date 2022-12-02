10 Low-Stress Jobs That Pay More Than $100k Per Year

For some people, the number on their paycheck is enough of a motivator to perform their job duties sufficiently. For others, it's about doing good quality work. For more than a third of workers, stress or burnout significantly affects their ability to perform their job duties. Let's take a look at some more low-stress jobs that will still pay you the big bucks.
1. Materials Scientist
Median Salary: $100,090
Requirements: Graduate degree or Ph.D. and extensive experience in the field
A materials scientist researches and studies the structures and chemical properties of natural and synthetic composite materials. They determine ways to combine or strengthen the materials or even develop new materials with new or specific properties for use in different products and applications. Some scientists that fall under this field would be metallurgical scientists, polymer scientists, glass scientists, and ceramic scientists.
2. Physicist
Median Salary: $152,430
Requirements: Graduate Degree, Ph.D., or a law degree and extensive experience in the field
Physicists research physical phenomena, develop theories using observation and experiments, and then create methods to apply physical laws and theories.
3. Brownfield Redevelopment Specialists and Site Managers
Median Salary: $124,650
Requirements: Bachelor's degree and some work experience
Specialists in this field plan and oversee the cleanup and redevelopment of contaminated land. Their main job is to pinpoint the source of the contamination and put together an on-site cleanup crew that aligns with environmental law and standards.
4. Water Resource Specialist
Median Salary: $137,900
Requirements: Bachelor's degree and experience in the field
Water resource specialists are responsible for the design and implementation of programs related to the supply, regulation, and quality of water.
5. Environmental Economist
Median Salary: $105,630
Requirements: Relevant master's degree, Ph.D. or law degree, and experience in the field
Environmental economists conduct research on topics such as alternative fuel use. They also compose academic articles about economic forecasts and determine the costs and benefits of different policies and regulations that affect the environment.
6. Mathematician
Median Salary: $108,100
Requirements: Relevant Master's degree, Ph.D., or M.D., and experience in the field
Mathematicians use mathematical theories to solve problems in the business, science, and engineering fields. They conduct research on algebra, probability, geometry, etc., and draw up reports on their findings.
7. Chemical Engineer
Median Salary: $105,550
Requirements: Bachelor's degree and experience in the field
Chemical engineers work to design chemical plant equipment and devise processes used to manufacture products like gasoline, plastic, and cement. They also outline procedures to keep people safe when they are working in close proximity to chemicals.
8. Remote Sensing Scientist or Technologist
Median Salary: $104,100
Requirements: Master's degree, Ph.D., or M.D. and experience in the field
Remote sensing scientists, or technologists, analyze data that is gathered by aircraft or satellites to help them solve problems in industries such as urban planning, homeland security, and natural resource management.
9. Economics Professor
Median Salary: $104,940
Requirements: Graduate degree and experience in the field
Economics professors teach either graduate or undergraduate students topics such as macroeconomics, microeconomics, and GDP. Their job is to come up with course material, give lectures in a classroom setting, and grade assignments.
10. Business Intelligence Analyst
Median Salary: $100,910
Requirements: Bachelor's degree and some experience in the field
Business intelligence analysts take notes on business, financial, and economic data and draw up reports for executives and stakeholders. They also recommend any relevant action that should be taken on behalf of the business.
