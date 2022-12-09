The Best Luke Skywalker Quotes From Star Wars

Luke Skywalker is one of the most fantastic characters to ever lose an arm in the history of characters in space operas losing their arms. Played by Mark Hamill, he's arguably the most popular character in the Star Wars franchise, and one of the most recognizable in all of popular culture.
He was the doe-eyed boy yearning to be a fighter pilot who ended up besting one of the greatest Jedi/Sith Lords that had ever been.
Throughout his epic journey in the franchise, he had a lot of things to say. In this piece, we'll take you through his best and most famous quotes from every production in which he's appeared.
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
- “But I was going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters!” – It's a quote designed to show how far removed Luke is from the perils that Leia recently found herself in. It can come across as quite a funny quote. Considering the final scenes of Return of the Jedi, where Luke is having a heart-to-heart with his dying father, Luke worrying about power converters was a sign he was about to find himself far away from Kansas (see how the Wizard of Oz influenced Star Wars!).
- “If there's a bright center to the universe, you're on the planet that it's farthest from.“ – Luke explained Tattoine's place in the galaxy to C3PO.
- “No, my father didn't fight in the Clone Wars. He was a navigator on a spice freighter.“
- “Sorry!” – So says Luke in response to a shoving from Ponda Baba and his friend in the Mos Eisley cantina. This naturally led to Obi-Wan slicing off Ponda Baba's arm, which was a great foreshadowing of all the arms that manage to get lost in the Star Wars movies.
- “I'm Luke Skywalker, and I'm here to rescue you!” – So says a heroic Luke when he arrives at Princess Leia‘s cell to which she retorts with the immortal quote, Aren't you a little short for a Stormtrooper?
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
- Luke opens the movie with “Echo Three to Echo Seven. Han, old buddy, do you read me?”
- This quote from Empire is famous for the response it received. Luke had a few issues mastering the Force and Jedi Master Yoda was having none of that and showed him by lifting the drowned X-Wing out of the Dagobah swamp: Luke: “All right, I'll give it a try,” to which Yoda replied, “No. Try not. Do… or do not. There is no try.“
- Young Skywalker then said: “I don't, I don't believe it,” to which Yoda gravely retorted, “That is why you fail.”
- Luke: “I won't fail you. I'm not afraid.” Yoda: “You will be. You… will… be.”– Some of the best lines from Star Wars are when Yoda and Luke have a chinwag.
The Empire Strikes Back delivered one of cinema's most incredible plot twists. For Luke to find out his father was the man who had just cut his arm off was pretty good entertainment. Here's the exchange between the two:
- Darth Vader: “There is no escape. Don't make me destroy you. Luke, you do not yet realize your importance. You have only begun to discover your power. Join me, and I will complete your training. With our combined strength, we can end this destructive conflict and bring order to the galaxy.”
- Luke Skywalker: “I'll never join you!”
- Vader: “If you only knew the power of the Dark Side. Obi-Wan never told you what happened to your father.”
- Luke: “He told me enough! He told me you killed him!”
- Vader: “No. I am your father.”
- Luke: “No… no. That's not true. That's impossible!”
- Vader: “Search your feelings, you know it to be true!”
- Luke: “Noooo! Nooooo!”
The line, “No, I am your father,” is often misquoted as “Luke, I am your father.”
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
- In Jedi, Luke showed he had learned some of the Jedi mind tricks that Obi-Wan had taught him, saying, “You will take me to Jabba now.” Bib Fortuna replied, “I take you to Jabba now.” Luke responded, “You serve your master well. And you will be rewarded.”
- Luke also had C-3PO fool the Ewoks by saying, “Threepio, tell them if they don't do as you wish, you'll become angry and use your magic.” C-3PO replied, “But, Master Luke, what magic? I couldn't possibly…” Luke responded, “Just tell them.”
- “The Force is strong in my family” – Luke revealed to Leia they are brother and sister, which was all fine and dandy, but things turned for the worse when he faced his father in the ultimate fight.
- Luke becoming a Jedi was pretty sweet: “I am a Jedi, like my father before me.” Palpatine replied,“So be it… Jedi!”
- Anakin Skywalker, having fulfilled the prophecy by throwing the Empire down the well, was a dead man at the sword of Luke. Their reconciliation brought it all home for Luke: “I'll not leave you here. I've got to save you.” Anakin replied, “You already have, Luke.”
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
Luke didn't say a single word in The Force Awakens. He just stood at the top of a hill, thinking his life was about to get a lot worse as Rey offered him his father's saber back. However, he had a bit of work to do in The Last Jedi.
Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi
- To Rey, when they first meet, “Who are you? Why are you here?”
- Luke says to Rey, “I know one truth. It’s time for the Jedi to end.”
- “This is not going to go… the way you think.”
- “I've seen this strength only once before. It didn't scare me enough, then. It does now!”
- “Go away” to Rey and Chewbacca.
- “Impressive. Every word in that sentence was wrong.”
- “Where’s Han?”
- “I will never teach another Jedi. I came to this island to die. The time of the Jedi must end.”
- “Old friend, I wish I could make you understand, but I’m not coming back. Nothing can change my mind.”
- To R2D2, “Hey, sacred island, watch the language!”
- “Han was Han about it, but Leia trusted me with her son.”
- “No one’s really ever gone,” said Luke to Leia via his Force Ghost Impression
- “The rebellion is reborn today. The war is just beginning, and I will not be the last Jedi.”
- To a defeated Kylo Ren: “See you 'round, kid,” which is a snarky call back to something Han Solo would say.
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker
After Rey exiles herself on Ahch-To Island, she throws Luke’s lightsaber (the one lost at the end of The Empire Strikes Back) into the burning wreckage of Kylo Ren’s ship. Suddenly Luke appears as a Force ghost and catches it – another example of Force Ghost power, like Yoda summoning a lightning strike in TLJ.
- Luke Skywalker: “A Jedi’s weapon deserves more respect.”
- Rey: “Master Skywalker.”
- Luke: “What are you doing?”
- Rey: “I saw myself on the dark throne. I won’t let it happen. I’m never leaving this place. I’m doing what you did.”
- Luke: “I was wrong. It was fear that kept me here. What are you most afraid of?”
- Rey: “Myself.”
- Luke: “Because you’re a Palpatine, Leia knew it too.”
- Rey: “She didn’t tell me, she still trained me.”
- Luke: “Because she saw your spirit. Your heart”
The Mandalorian Episode “The Rescue”
Luke made a surprise cameo appearance in the finale of Season Two of the Mandalorian, while he spoke little, it was full of meaning:
- The Mandalorian: “Are you a Jedi?” Luke replied, “I am.”
- Extending a hand to Grogu: “Come, little one” (a call back to Obi-Wan Kenobi's phrase).
- “He wants your permission. He is strong with the Force, but talent without training is nothing.”
- “I will give my life to protect the child, but he will not be safe until he masters his abilities.”