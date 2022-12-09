The Best Luke Skywalker Quotes From Star Wars

Luke Skywalker is one of the most fantastic characters to ever lose an arm in the history of characters in space operas losing their arms. Played by Mark Hamill, he's arguably the most popular character in the Star Wars franchise, and one of the most recognizable in all of popular culture.

He was the doe-eyed boy yearning to be a fighter pilot who ended up besting one of the greatest Jedi/Sith Lords that had ever been.

Throughout his epic journey in the franchise, he had a lot of things to say. In this piece, we'll take you through his best and most famous quotes from every production in which he's appeared.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope