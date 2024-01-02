12 Lavish Luxuries We Don’t Want to Live Without

We all work hard, and it's no secret mental health struggles, stress, and daily frustration can bog us down. Everyone deserves a little bit of luxury in their lives, and you can treat yourself without breaking the bank. Here are some of the “luxurious” things many feel they can't live without.

1. Living Alone

This may seem like a funny first option, but no truer words have been said. Nine times out of ten, roommates can make your home a personal dungeon. If you can afford it, living by yourself, even in a small space, is a great way to gain independence and get some time to yourself.

2. Taking Vacations

Catch flights, not feelings. Who doesn't love the sound of vacations? Even people who claim to be introverts rarely turn to the idea of a trip. The best news is you don't need to break the bank on an all-inclusive tropical resort. If money is tight, travel to the next city or state and get a scenery change.

3. Buying Quality Clothes

Wearing quality clothes doesn't mean you must rock designer labels 24/7 or smash open your piggy bank for every event. It means that sometimes you invest more than you usually do in purchasing clothes that would last longer than a goldfish's memory span. Also, it's always quality over quantity.

4. Having a Skincare Routine

Good skin care provides tons of benefits, including boosting confidence levels. Moreover, having a skincare routine doesn't have to be exclusive to women. While there may be some stigma around it, men deserve beautiful skin, too! And yes, applying that cream and making your skin glow is the easiest way to transform into an ageless vampire.

5. Getting Tattoos

There's nothing more amazing than carrying a unique piece of art with you wherever you go. These days, tattoo artists have more tools at their disposal than before to make the tattooing experience comfortable- including numbing cream, making the process painless.

6. Taking Hot Baths

A hot bath can be very soothing, and trust me, you deserve any relaxation you can get. Run your warm water, drop in your favorite bath bomb or other soap, and enjoy.

7. Buying Jewelry

Just as a dog is a man's buddy, jewelry is a girl's best friend. Don't think about it; add that lovely gold set to the cart! And here's a little tip for guys planning the next gift for their girlfriends, wives, or mothers: chip in some jewelry. You can never go wrong.

8. Getting Facials

You don't know how life-changing a facial can be until you get one. Trust me, it's a great way to unwind.

9. Wearing Perfume or Cologne

Everyone wants to smell good. Find a signature perfume and get ready to feel a little pride when someone compliments you on your scent.

10. Getting Concert Tickets

It's one thing to listen to your favorite artists. It's another to watch them perform live. It's genuinely electric! Check your local venues for show announcements, and watch your favorite musician's social media pages.

11. Wearing Fuzzy Socks

I live in an area where it gets freezing in the winter. I would not be a happy camper if I didn't have my fuzzy socks. Fortunately, I can find them everywhere, from my local dollar store to mom-and-pop shops and everywhere in between. Do yourself a favor: buy the cute fuzzy socks. Your feet will thank you.

12. A Dishwasher

I cannot stand doing dishes. It takes up so much time, and I feel like no matter what, the dishes are never truly clean. Having a dishwasher saves me money on my water bill and, more importantly, gives me back time I would spend standing at the sink. If you don't have a dishwasher in your kitchen and can afford it, I highly recommend investing in one.