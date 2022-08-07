Self-care is an important part of everyone's life.

Self-care is not always easy to find time for, especially when you have kids. It often seems like there are more things that you need to do than hours in the day.

But it is essential to take care of yourself and your family and loved ones in the best way possible.

Living simply and frugally can be hard work! When you need to fill your empty cups, you can't always do DIY self-care to refill your depleted tank. Sometimes you need to spend a little bit of money to help make your day a little better.

These products will help you fill up your tank in the best way possible!

6 Luxurious Products for Everyday Self-Care

Vita Mia Candles

Opening up my box of Vita Mia products was an act of self-care alone. The candles smelled heavenly even before I finished unwrapping the bows and wrapping the box. These candles are perfect for pampering yourself with beautiful scents in your home. According to Vita Mia, each premium candle and wax melt is carefully curated to transport the senses, elevate experiences and inspire memorable moments.

Everlasting Comfort Bathtub Pillow

I love taking baths and consider it part of my essential self-care routine. I enjoy sipping wine and leaning back in a hot bath to be one of the best parts of my week. When I got my Everlasting Comfort bathtub pillow, it made the tub so much more comfortable!

This pillow is made with premium memory foam and attaches to your tub with suction cups. Designed with a built-in drying hook, it hangs onto any shower rod or towel rack for efficiency and quick-draining

Artistscent Candle

These beautiful candles are a perfect way to uplift any room! You don't need to light them to appreciate them because each one is gorgeous. I love my Artiscent candle and have it sitting on my dresser. It's so pretty to look at!

All candles are based on collections by talented artists to showcase their collections and smell from the artist's perspective. Partnering with artists to create designs thoughtfully derived from an original piece and adapted onto reusable glass vessels, Artistscent allows each owner to experience a custom piece in a new way. All candles are made using a soy wax blend and a cotton wick for a clean burn.

Chariteas Tea

These teas smell heavenly and taste even better. I have no problem with a regular tea bag, but every so often, I enjoy the ritual of making real tea and sitting and savoring every sip.

Committed to sourcing the world's finest quality tea from the road less traveled, Chariteas brings you the perfect tea to sip on while reading or perusing a magazine. In addition, the company is giving a platform to teas from other countries in Southeast Asia, such as Indonesia and Vietnam, with their unique flavors of chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, and mint.

PureWine Wine Purifier

Love to drink wine but don't love what it does to your body? Then, indulge in authentic self-care by purifying your wine before you drink it! These must-have wine purifiers eliminate histamines and sulfites while enhancing the wine's natural taste, aroma, and color. Whatever your preference, red or white, your drinking experience improves with PureWine.

Noa Lux: Silk Box Set

These boxes are made for self-care! It's the ultimate treat yourself present! Gift yourself luxurious silk set complete with an eye mask, pillow case, scrunchie, and silky travel-sized candle. These are a perfect gift for family and friends or to splurge on yourself.

