Luxury California House With Inactive Meth Lab for Sale

A six-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house for sale in San Jose, California, might appeal to a tech executive or software engineer with a large family. It is a 20-minute drive to Apple's Cupertino campus and 30 to Google's Mountain View office complex.

But – and it’s rather unusual – the house has an “INACTIVE Meth lab and meth SMOKE contamination,” according to the listing on the property website Redfin.

It warns: “Home has not been cleared of contamination and will be transferred to the new buyer in its current state.”

The 2,700-square-foot house with a swimming pool and orange, apple, and lemon trees in the backyard is listed for $1.55 million.

The San Jose home's previous owner was 36-year-old Peter Karasev, the Los Angeles Times reported. He allegedly used the home’s garage as a meth lab.

Karasev was arrested in March on suspicion of attacking electricity transformers in separate incidents, supposedly testing out bombs he had made.

In searching the San Jose house, police found the meth lab, guns, and “homemade liquid explosive, multiple energetic homemade destructive devices,” according to a police press conference in March.

Karasev was indicted on Oct. 19 on federal charges of damaging the property of an energy facility and using fire or an explosive to commit a felony. He has been in jail since March 1 and faces similar state charges.

As for potential buyers wanting to look at his home for sale, Santa Clara County’s health department official said nobody can enter the house until it is decontaminated.

Signs warning people of hazardous substances and toxic chemicals on the property are attached to the fence, according to the San Francisco Bay Area's KRON4.

John Pagliassotti, a real estate consultant based in Newport Beach, Calif., told The Washington Post that meth residue could still be in the air conditioning and heating system, inside the walls or on the lawn. He estimates the cleaning process could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and take months.