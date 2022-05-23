People Can Tell How Posh You Are by What State You Live In

If you live in California, odds are you have expensive taste. More so than people who live in any other part of the country. New research reveals the states with the most expensive tastes, and Californians top the chart for those seeking the most luxurious lifestyle in the U.S.

But you may be surprised to learn what other states made the list.

Luxury lifestyle experts Chrono24.com analyzed Google Trends data for luxury searches. The study included searches for high-end cars, designer fashion brands, luxury watch brands, and lavish lifestyle experiences such as spa days to establish which states have the most expensive taste.

Californians Top the List for Most Expensive Taste

California takes the lead in states with the highest number of searches for luxury car brand Porsche and French designer Chanel. These specific searches result in the state having some of the country's highest overall search levels for designer clothes. They have the second-highest search volume for luxury cars.

California is also home to several major cities, such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, known worldwide for glamour, riches, and luxuries. These cities could influence the rest of the state to follow a lavish lifestyle, which may explain why Californians have such rich taste.

Pennsylvanians Seek Luxury Experiences

Surprisingly, Pennsylvania takes the lead for having the most expensive taste in luxury lifestyles. To clarify, residents there place a higher value on experiences over material items. Very expensive experiences. As a result, they have the most searches for outings such as luxury spas, ski resorts, and wineries.

Floridians Love Their Luxury Cars

Florida comes in second overall on the list, having the most expensive taste in cars. They have the highest search levels in the country for Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and Rolls Royces. Floridians also love their luxury watches. The Sunshine State searches for Rolex more than any other state, leading to the highest average searches for luxury watch brands.

New York Value Designer Brands

New York falls third on the list of states seeking the most luxurious lifestyle. The Empire State has the highest rate of searches for not so imperial designer brands like Gucci, Balenciaga, and Dior, along with a strong desire for Chanel.

In addition, the study revealed New Yorkers show an intense craving for a relaxing holiday. They have the highest search levels for “Spa” among any state in the country.

New Jersey Leads in Searches for Designer Clothing

Garden State New Jersey appears fourth overall on the list and, like its neighbor New York, also seeks a relaxing getaway. They have the second-highest number of searches for “Spa” in the U.S.

The state also has an expensive taste in clothing, with a high number of searches for Chanel, Gucci, and Dior. This has led to New Jersey having the third most expensive taste in designer brands in the country.

Nevada Ranks Number One for Designer Watches

In fifth place for expensive tastes, Nevada residents' searches for designer brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci, place Nevada as the fourth most high fashion-obsessed place in the U.S.

The state also Googles the watch brand Omega more than any other state in the country.

South Dakota Has the Least Expensive Taste

At the other end of the scale, South Dakota has the least expensive taste in the U.S. The state has a low number of searches for all four categories, including the lowest in designer brands. In three out of the four categories, it places in the bottom two for Google searches.

According to Forbes, residents in South Dakota also have some of the highest credit scores in the country.

North Dakota Has the Lowest Desire for Luxury Cars

North Dakota comes in as the state with the second least expensive taste, with the lowest desire for a luxury car brand in the U.S., alongside the second-lowest demand for a luxury holiday.

Iowans Care the Least for Designer Watches

Iowa represents the Midwest, appearing in the bottom three overall. They have the lowest demand for expensive watch brands throughout the country. They also have a low desire to own a luxury car, with the fourth-lowest searches in the U.S.

Maine Residents Show Little Interest in Luxury Styles

Coming in as the state with the fourth least expensive taste is Maine. This is mainly due to its resident's low volume of searches for luxury car brands. They are the third-lowest in the U.S. for that category.

Maine generally has low demand for the other three categories, appearing in the bottom ten for designer clothes and watch brands.

West Virginia Rounds Out the Bottom Ten

West Virginia is fifth on the list of states with the least expensive taste, with the fifth-lowest demand for luxury watches. The state is also in the bottom ten for luxury car and designer brands searches.

Montana, Kentucky, Nebraska, Alaska, and Arkansas also make the list of states that embrace frugal living and have the least expensive tastes.

