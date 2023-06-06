Luxury Travel is Booming And These Five Vacation Ideas Will Make You Say ‘Wow’

Summer months are some of the most popular times for travel, and luxury vacations are in hot demand this year. According to Market.us, the Global Luxury Travel Market is projected to surpass around USD 2,762 billion by 2032.

Luxury sea vacations are becoming more popular as travelers want to experience coastal destinations from another angle – going where only small ships can go. Five-star resorts are rolling out the red carpet, welcoming the influx of luxury travelers and baby boomers booking bucket-list vacations this summer.

So what are some of summer's top luxury destinations? Here's where to travel in luxury in June, July, and August, according to travel experts.

Swedish Endless Summer Days in June

Travel trackers note an exponential rise in interest in sailing vacations, particularly skippered/crewed charters, allowing travelers to experience yacht life without the costs of owning one.

According to Yacht Charter Experts at Ritzy Charters, Google searches for “private yacht charter” continue to surge, most recently by 669%, as Americans continue to show interest in the luxurious getaway. There is no better way to explore those endless summer days than to cruise around on a private yacht, sailing like a Hollywood star.

June is one of the best months to set sail in Sweden, and Dream Yacht Worldwide's Scandanavian Yacht Charter brings new meaning to long summer nights. In Sweden, the longest day of the year is celebrated nationally in June, allowing travelers to take advantage of a sunny midnight sail.

From Dream Yacht's bases in Sweden and Norway, travelers head to the serene Stockholm archipelago or Stavanger's wooded islands, all while enjoying long summer nights, big city culture, expansive beaches, and some of the world's most breathtaking scenery.

“For US travelers looking to sail in Sweden or any of our 50+ locations, Dream Yacht offers a seamless vacation experience – a convenient U.S.-based reservations office paired with destination bases that are backed by the global standards of a world leader in charter vacations.

“Unlike small local operators, our base locations are accustomed to welcoming guests from all over the world and understand how to provide a level of service to meet their expectations. Guests can arrive at their destination with the assurance of a worry-free experience with no surprises.

“And we can't be matched when it comes to choice. We offer more charter bases and world-class boat brands than anyone else, with a modern fleet of over 900 yachts”, comments Dan Lockyer, Chief Revenue Officer, Dream Yacht Worldwide.

Turkish Sights in June

The European region dominates the luxury travel market, with the highest revenue share of 33.8%. For a once-in-a-lifetime experience on land, luxury travel planners from Origin suggest heading to the Cappadocia region in central Turkey's Anatolian plains this summer. Origin's travel expert Christian Gibney recommends staying at one of Cappadocia's iconic cave hotels, where you can enjoy a delicious Turkish breakfast while the iconic hot air balloons take flight all around you.

It's an incredible destination for exploration, and Origin organizes every little detail, enveloping your vacation in memorable experiences. Hike the sandstone ridges with a private guide, following trails that loop through the hidden cities of ancient cathedrals and intricate cave dwellings. Watch a truly momentous sunset atop one of the ridges for a sight that rivals those anywhere in the world.

“Turkey is such an incredibly diverse and culturally rich destination. It's truly at the crossroads of East and West. With Origin, your itinerary can bring you to the marvelous geological landscape of Cappadocia, where we have local guides that can illuminate the human history of central Turkey for our clients. Back in Istanbul, our local partners have their finger on the pulse in terms of the top hotels, best restaurants, and most in-the-know shops to visit at the bazaars.

“From there, getting down to the French Riviera, whether that is Alaçati, Bodrum, or elsewhere is the perfect way to round out the itinerary whether you're island hopping on a gulet or relaxing at one of the iconic hotels on the coast like Origin-favorite, Maçakızı,” shares Gibney.

Island Hop in July

St. Lucia is the quintessential paradise located in the Eastern Caribbean. The island overflows with gorgeous beaches, lush rainforests, and charming villages. Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia is located on the Southern Caribbean Island's most desirable marina, Marigot Bay. The resort is perfectly nestled among mountains, surrounded by an abundance of swaying palm trees and mangroves that make guests feel like they're in the rainforest.

The marina is filled with anchored yachts docked at one of the world's only resorts with a bay and within easy access to St. Lucia's top attractions, such as the Pitons, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Visitors can catch the Saint Lucia Carnival from July 1 – July 19, 2023, to celebrate Caribbean history, culture, and creativity. The Saint Lucia Carnival is recognized as one of the top Carnivals in the Caribbean, where streets are filled with bright, colorful costumes, and the sound of steel pans, drums, and Calypso fill the streets. July is the perfect month to step away from the office and enjoy a luxury vacation to the Caribbean.

“With year-round sunshine, beautiful beaches, and thrilling adventures, St. Lucia is an idyllic Caribbean destination for romantic pursuits, self-love explorations, and everything in between.

“At our award-winning resort, personal enrichment experiences come first, and it's why guests will leave Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia feeling relaxed, reconnected, and rejuvenated – even long after they've departed,” shares Alisteer Nelson, Director of Sales at The Inclusive Collection, Part of World of Hyatt's Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia.

Time for Tahiti in August

August is the perfect time for travel to Tahiti since it is one of the country's driest months with the lowest rainfall, and the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora is one of the world's most renowned luxury destinations, set in idyllic French Polynesia. According to the U.S. Luxury Traveler Study, 94% of luxury travelers identified the Four Seasons brand as one of the top hotel brands in the world.

With 108 overwater bungalow suites, 27 private plunge pools, and seven beachfront villa estates, the resort is a magnet for romance travel and bucket listers from around the world. Guests can gaze with wonder at the spectacular surroundings in the infinity pool, enjoy the signature Polynesian Massage in the cathedral-like spa, or stroll the white-sand beaches one can only dream of seeing in person.

The Lagoon Sanctuary provides extraordinary snorkeling and coral grafting with WiseOceans marine biologists. Exciting excursions include shark and ray snorkeling with lunch on a private motu, a 4×4 safari on the main island, or a Jet-Ski tour of the island. A weekly Polynesian dinner show is just one of the ways to experience Tahitian culture.

“Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora is recognized as one of the world's most luxurious hotels, largely due to the care with genuine heart provided by our staff. This is superbly complemented by incredible overwater and beach accommodations, a hearty embrace of the Polynesian culture, and some of the world's most spectacular views. Whether a romantic celebration, a family vacation, or a lifetime trip, we invest in our guests' stays to help them create magical memories here in paradise,” proudly shares Fours Seasons Resort Bora Bora General Manager Romain Chanet.

Tahiti by Sea in August

The luxury cruise market generated the highest revenue in the Global Luxury Travel Market share in 2022, and this segment is expected to dominate for the forecasted period. Luxury small ship cruise line Windstar is one of the top ten luxury cruise lines, as revealed by the 2022 U.S. Luxury Traveler Study. 97% of luxury travelers also reported that cabin quality was the top priority when selecting a luxury cruise line. Windstar shines with its luxurious staterooms, making you feel like you are on your own private yacht.

Windstar has been sailing in Tahiti for over 35 years. Imagine swimming, snorkeling, or kayaking right from the ship's Watersports Platform in crystal clear water. Visit legendary Bora Bora and stroll along the white sands or hike the forested mountains in Moorea.

With less than 350 passengers and one of the highest staff-to-guest ratios in cruising, Windstar offers an incomparable level of personalized service.

“While Windstar sails the islands of French Polynesia year-round, August in Tahiti is perhaps the most popular month for traveling to this paradise… and for good reason. Humpback whales are migrating, and the weather is incredible.

“You also have a chance to check out the Tahiti Pro Teahupo'o, a stage of the World Surf League where some of the best surfers on the planet come to Tahiti for several weeks in August to compete on what's been called ‘the heaviest wave in the world,” shares Dianna Rom, Vice President of Sales at Windstar Cruises.

White Glove Service

The luxury travel market is experiencing a historic summer season, with baby boomers and other travelers alike ready to explore all the stunning vacation destinations the world has to offer. White glove service is the hallmark of modern luxury travel. From personalized vacation itineraries to yacht charters and everything in between, guests are looking for an experience that exceeds expectations.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.