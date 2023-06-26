Best Mace Windu Quotes From the Star Wars Prequel Movies

Few actors and characters in the massive Star Wars franchise command the same level of star power and scene-stealing prowess as Samuel L. Jackson’s Mace Windu. The prequels’ Jedi Master is among the finest characters to come out of the trilogy, whether you love it or hate it.

Jackson carried over his brilliance in phenomenal, meme-worthy one-liners to the prequels with numerous Mace Windu quotes that are unforgettable. Even his character in The Clone Wars animated series didn’t fail to deliver, leading to the 15 best Mace Windu quotes in Star Wars history.

1. He’s Too Dangerous

In perhaps one of the most heartbreaking moments from a movie full of them, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith presents the turning point in the story when Windu and Anakin Skywalker are left with a supposedly battered and beaten Chancellor Palpatine.

At this point, Windu himself notes, “He has control of the Senate and the courts. He’s too dangerous to be left alive.” This line sealed the fates of the entire galaxy, leading directly to Anakin’s betrayal, the death of Windu, and the fall of the Republic.

2. You’re Under Arrest

It takes a certain type of evil to be unlucky enough to have Samuel L. Jackson appear on their doorstep, stating “In the name of the Galactic Senate of the Republic, you’re under arrest, Chancellor.” This pivotal sequence kicked off a brief but impressive showmanship of lightsaber-on-lightsaber action.

It was enough to even potentially have the most vile Sith Lord in the galaxy nearly quaking in his boots.

3. How Can It Be a Plan If It’s Improvised?

While it lacks Jackson’s phenomenal performance, Star Wars The Clone Wars Season 2 Episode 19 features one of the most iconic lines from the character. After Anakin goes rogue as he is often seen doing, Obi-Wan Kenobi calls his plan “improvised.” Of course, Windu has the hilarious quip back of “How can it be a plan if it’s improvised?”

4. I Sense a Plot

Everything began to change in Episode III with Mace Windu’s long-awaited realization about the true nature of Chancellor Palpatine. “I sense a plot to destroy the Jedi. The Dark Side of the Force surrounds the Chancellor” is what he said as he prepared to make a move for the future of the galaxy.

5. This Party’s Over

There’s nothing quite like a Jedi Master showing up and letting everyone know that “this party’s over.” That is exactly what Mace Windu did in Attack of the Clones, showing up right on Count Dooku and the rest of the Separatist leaders’ doorsteps for a grand entrance.

6. So the Prophecy Says

In one of the most alarming and blatantly obvious points towards Mace Windu’s disdain for Anakin Skywalker, he questioned Obi-Wan and the supposed prophecy about him being the Chosen One.

7. You Believe It’s This Boy?

Mace Windu had a hard time believing that Anakin Skywalker would be the Chosen One in The Phantom Menace right from the start. Questioning the unique individual from the moment he met him, he questioned Qui-Gon Jinn’s assumption of the prophecies with a simple “You believe it’s this boy?”

8. The Senate Will Decide Your Fate

Mace Windu deftly avoided Chancellor Palpatine’s question about whether or not the Jedi Master is threatening him during his arrest by simply noting that “the Senate will decide your fate.” That could even be a loaded statement, given how he suggested earlier in Episode III that the Jedi may have to take over the Senate.

9. We’re Keepers of the Peace

While his number on the battlefield might speak otherwise, Mace Windu firmly believes that the Jedi are “keepers of the peace, not soldiers.” This is exactly what he made clear in Episode II to Chancellor Palpatine before the war began.

10. We Do Not Grant You the Rank of Master

The nonstop battle between Anakin Skywalker and the Jedi Council—mainly Mace Windu—comes to a head in Episode III when Anakin finally gets the chance to be on the council. Unfortunately, it is a loaded position, as Windu notes to Anakin that “you are on this council, but we do not grant you the rank of Master.”

11. Be Mindful of Your Feelings

Mace Windu might not be the most self-controlling Jedi himself, but he can easily recognize when someone’s feelings could consume them. Even in The Phantom Menace, Windu noted to the young Anakin Skywalker to “be mindful of your feelings.”

12. Over 100,000 of You Type 1 Battle Droids

During The Clone Wars Season 7’s episode “Unfinished Business,” this late moment in the war against the Separatists sees Mace Windu surprisingly take on a more peaceful approach. Instead of immediately slicing up the droids, he offers a plea, noting that he has already “dismantled and destroyed over 100,000 of you type 1 battle droids.”

Of course, this doesn’t change the result of his defeating them anyway.

13. We Will Not Be Hostages

Count Dooku and the battle droid army think they have won the fight when they surround the Jedi during the Battle of Geonosis. At this point, Mace Windu makes a declaration against all odds, stating that he and the other Jedi “will not be hostages to be bartered, Dooku.” And he certainly proved that point soon after with the arrival of the clones.

14. The Master or The Apprentice?

While Mace Windu didn’t have too much to do during The Phantom Menace, there came a powerful and haunting moment after the film. While speaking with Yoda and learning about the death of Darth Maul, Windu asks “But which was destroyed? The master or the apprentice?”

This single line would go to show that the Jedi Order was far from even coming close to knowing what the Sith were up to, while also pointing towards the Rule of Two.

15. You Will Have Gained My Trust

Potentially the most depressing quote from Mace Windu, given its implications, comes from the middle of Revenge of the Sith when the Jedi Master is told the truth about Palpatine by Anakin. This leads him to finally start to change his mind about the Chosen One, even going so far as to say “If what you’ve told me is true, you will have gained my trust.” Oh, what could have been?