Machine Gun Kelly Has an Astounding Net Worth, But Lives in an Airbnb

Colson Baker was born in Houston, Texas, in 1990. You probably know him better by his stage name, Machine Gun Kelly (or MGK), and he's a rapper, singer, musician, and actor.

Early Life – Growing Up Was Hard

His parents were missionaries, so he moved several times and lived in Egypt for the first four years of his life. He also lived in Germany and numerous locations throughout the United States, including Chicago, Denver, and Cleveland.

When his mother left home when he was nine years old, MGK and his father moved to Denver to live with his aunt. During MGK's childhood, his father battled depression and unemployment.

He had just two outfits for school and endured bullying from children in his neighborhood.

In the sixth grade at Hamilton Middle School – a school in Denver with an ethnically diverse student body – he began listening to rap. While he lived in Cleveland, he attended Shaker Heights High School.

Hip Hop Influences

MGK says Ludacris, Eminem, and DMX were the first three rappers who got him interested in hip hop as a child. Specifically, it was after listening to DMX's “We Right Here” from the 2001 album The Great Depression that his interest in the genre was piqued.

Since 2020, he's been in a relationship with actress Megan Fox. In early 2022, Fox announced that the couple was engaged.

What is Machine Gun Kelly's Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Machine Gun Kelly's net worth is around $25 million. That puts him on par with Nicolas Cage, Bella Hadid, Peter Dinklage, and Billie Eilish.

How Did Machine Gun Kelly Earn His Net Worth?

Most of Machine Gun Kelly's wealth comes from his work in the music world, but he has done other things. Let's take a look.

Music

Machine Gun Kelly is a very successful musical artist. He's released six studio albums, three extended plays (EPs), eleven mixtapes, and 51 singles (including 13 as a featured artist). He claims to have sold over 20 million records worldwide.

His albums have all been successful, with 2012's Lace Up and 2015's General Admission both reaching number four on the Billboard 200, 2017's Bloom reaching number eight, 2019's Hotel Diablo peaking at number five, and both 2020's Tickets to My Downfall and 2022's Mainstream Sellout hitting the top spot.

His three EPs weren't such huge commercial successes, with 2012's Half Naked & Almost Famous reaching 46 on the Billboard 200, 2018's Binge peaking at 24, and 2022's Lockdown Sessions failing to chart.

His mixtapes have been called Stamp of Approval Prelude (2006), Stamp of Approval (2007), Certified (2008), Homecoming (2009), 100 Words and Running (2010), The Differenter Gang (with Travis Porter and FKi, 2010), Lace Up (2010), Rage Pack (2011), EST 4 Life (with Dub-O, 2012), Black Flag (2013), and F*** It (2015).

Number 4 in Billboard 100

Of the 38 singles MGK has appeared on as the lead artist, none have reached number one on the Billboard 100, and 2016's “Bat Things” (with Camila Cabello) charted highest at number four. Others that performed reasonably well include 2018's “Rap Devil,” which hit number 13, and 202's “My Ex's Best Friend” (featuring Blackbear), which peaked at 20.

Only two of the 13 singles on which MGK has appeared as a featured artist have charted. 2020's “Sick and Tired” (Iann Dior featuring Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker) hit number 15. Most recently, 2022's “Thought It Was” (Iann Dior featuring Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly) hit number 23.

Acting

Machine Gun Kelly has done quite a lot of acting and made appearances in several movies and television shows.

Some of his more prominent movie roles include playing Felix in 2018's Bird Box, Tommy Lee in 2019's The Dirt, a tattoo shop owner in 2020's The King of Staten Island, Newt in 2020's Project Power, and Calvin in 2021's Midnight in the Switchgrass. He also appeared as himself in 2022's Jack*** Forever.

On television, he's made three appearances as himself on WWE Raw (in 2012, 2015, and 2017, respectively) and appeared as himself in episodes of Guy Court (2013), Unsung (2014), Catfish (2015), and Ridiculousness (2015). He also played Wesley Manson in 10 episodes of Roadies in 2016.

He's also appeared as a downloadable character in the 2022 video game WWE 2K22.

How Does Machine Gun Kelly Spend His Money?

Machine Gun Kelly is an eccentric guy, and combining that with wealth results in extravagant spending.

Real Estate

When it comes to MGK's houses, very little is known as he's very private. However, rumors exist that he owns a large property in the San Fernando Valley. However, it's common knowledge that he and Megan Fox spend around $30,000 monthly for an Airbnb mansion in Sherman Oaks, California. The property is said to have five bathrooms, five bedrooms, a basketball court, and a fantastic swimming pool.

Car Collection

He has a vast car collection, including a purple $200,000 Aston Martin DB11, a $200,000 Lamborghini Gallardo, a $135,000 blacked-out Range Rover, a $562,000 Rolls Royce Phantom, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class (cost unknown), and a yellow 1979 yellow Chevy Camaro (cost unknown).

He's also a motorcycle enthusiast and owns a $19,000 Harley Davidson FXDLS Lowrider and a BRP Can-AM Spyder Roadster (unknown cost).

Designer Clothes

MGK likes to look good and spends a lot of money doing so. His clothes cost a fortune, including a $48,000 black leather jacket, multiple $3,000 Dolce and Gabbana suits, and $50,000 worth of tank tops. He also likes to accessorize and owns several $1200 Gucci bags and a $10,000 pair of black diamond earrings. His tattoos also cost thousands of dollars, and he's rumored to have spent $20,000 on a hair transplant.

Finally, MGK spent a whopping $340,000 on the almond-shaped emerald and diamond engagement ring he used to propose to Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly – Net Worth on the Rise

Machine Gun Kelly is one of the world's biggest stars. His relationship with the beautiful Megan Fox will only help his profile to grow.

He will continue making music that people love and appearing in movies and television shows to make him more famous. His wealth will continue to increase as a result.

We wish him well in everything he does.

