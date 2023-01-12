Mackenzie Scott Finalizes Second Divorce, People Are Saying Wild Things

Four months after filing for divorce from teacher, Dan Jewett, MacKenzie Scott has finalized her second marriage break-up. While married to her first husband, Amazon founder and billionaire, Jeff Bezos, Mackenzie amassed a net worth that only grew upon her first divorce.

She became part of the Giving Pledge, in 2019, committing to giving away half of her wealth over her lifetime. She added this quote by Annie Dillard from The Writing Life to her pledge letter at the time.

“Do not hoard what seems good for a later place in the book, or for another book… The impulse to save something good for a better place later is the signal to spend it now. Something more will arise for later, something better… Anything you do not give freely and abundantly becomes lost to you. You open your safe and find ashes.”

Of course, Twitter users had opinions about the billionaire's second divorce, and never are they afraid to share them.

@PubityIG posted this tweet to announce the finalization of Scott's second divorce.

MacKenzie Scott, Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, finalizes second divorce. pic.twitter.com/pEFzz37LER — Pubity (@PubityIG) January 11, 2023

The replies came in hot and heavy as the news broke. User @geejay77 was pretty sure this wasn't the plan for ‘distribution of wealth.'

I don't think this is what people meant when they wanted redistribution of wealth — GJ (@geejay77) January 11, 2023

User @HipD21 figured Mackenzie found a man with hair.

She must have found one with hair. — hipsterdoofus21 (@HipD21) January 11, 2023

In replies to TMZ's post on the matter, plenty of people are speculating that MacKenzie might be the central issue.

User @djarycher had this to say.

Starting to think MacKenzie may be the problem — #flyeaglesfly (@djarycher) January 11, 2023

The speculation didn't stop at why the divorce took place either. User @PatTweetsNow thinks marriage laws are ‘crazy.'

Its ridiculous that he would even get a penny! For what? Getting paid for being married? For doing nothing? No kids, no responsibilities. For living lavishly? The laws are crazy! — Pat ☭ 👋✊✌😷 (@PatTweetsNow) January 11, 2023

User @Industry3D is wondering why wealthy people even get married.

I don't know why wealthy people marry.. Is it really necessary? — K.M.R. (@Industry3D) January 11, 2023

@Amongus103033 wants to know if there's a ‘speedrun time' for divorce.

Divorce speedrun time? — Hoosteen Knaggle (@Amongus103033) January 11, 2023

User @HamadaKasham thinks divorce is a business and Mackenzie is simply moving on.

Hey divorce is a business, she's looking for her 3rd business now haha — Hamada Kasham (@HamadaKasham) January 12, 2023

@SeanCarrol3 is hopeful.

Gives ugly people hope. Nice job dude! — Sharin Taint (@SeanCarrol3) January 11, 2023

User @ShitneysEnder is ‘100% positive that no one cares.'

Im 100% positive that no one cares. — #FreeFlopney (@ShitneysEnder) January 11, 2023

@FamilyFirstGod2 thought the whole mess was ‘Gross.'

Gross. Wouldn’t marry a woman who’s been used — Jonathan Harvey (@FamilyFirstGod2) January 11, 2023

@Celya723 wonders if Jewett even loved Scott for who she is, or ‘just what she has.'

Sure would like to know if he scored a hefty payout as part of their settlement, aka, did he really love her for herself or for what she has? — Celya723 (@Celya723) January 11, 2023

Breaking up is rarely easy and when you're famous, it can be brutal. Social media only adds a layer of cruelty as people share their unfiltered thoughts and opinions about your private circumstances.

For someone as notable as Mackenzie Scott, the assumptions and unsolicited opinions will roll in like the tide, as if everyone has insider details.

While Scott navigates life post-divorce, it'll likely be difficult for her to keep her private life out of the spotlight and the opinion fodder to a minimum.

This article is produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.