End of an Era? Macy’s Closing 150 Stores by 2026

Is it the end of an era? Macy’s has announced it will be closing 150 of its U.S. stores by 2026, with 50 to be closed this year. The iconic department store chain claims it will be putting its efforts into expanding its luxury brands, which entails closing down its unproductive locations.

The retail chain has a long history in the United States, with the first-ever Macy’s opening in 1858, which grew to become America’s beloved department store.

Macy's Unveils Its Bold New Strategy

The company's newest strategy, dubbed “A Bold New Chapter,” has been implemented in an effort to improve the customer experience and drive sustainable, profitable growth by successfully rebranding. As part of the new business plan, the retailer plans to open 15 Bloomingdale's and remodel 30 Bluemercury stores over the next three years.

The company has stated that Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury have consistently outperformed Macy’s, which is why the brands will be the main focus of propelling the company forward in the luxury market.

Retailers Continue to Struggle Financially

Macy’s has seen its share of struggles recently as its final quarter sales dropped by 1.7 percent in 2023, and digital sales dropped by 4 percent. In January, the retail chain had to make cuts and announced it would eliminate 2,350 employees.

Retail stores have been struggling to recover financially after the pandemic, and with rising inflation rates and customers favoring online shopping, it’s currently a tough market to stay afloat in. Some call it the retail apocalypse, with layoffs rising to the highest on record. Some retail chains that closed in 2023 include Bed Bath & Beyond, Shoe City, and Z Gallerie. Other major retailers like J.Crew, Walmart, Nordstrom, and Gap have had to make job cuts after being hit by inflation.

Macy’s hopes to reassure investors and help boost sales for the future by placing a heavier focus on updating products and providing smooth, efficient service for customers.