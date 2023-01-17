Madonna Announces Date for 40th Anniversary Tour “The Celebration Tour”

Madonna has announced a tour to celebrate 40 years since her breakout single, Holiday.

The Celebration Tour was officially announced in a clip parodying Madonna’s 1991 tour film Truth or Dare. In the video, Amy Schumer, amongst other celebrities, engaged in a game of truth or dare with Madonna. Schumer then “dared” Madonna to embark on a greatest hits tour. “You think people would come to that show?” Madonna asked.

“The answer is – yeah.”

The pop star said, “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible, in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.” She also announced on her official Twitter page.

Madonna has just announced ‘The Celebration Tour’: 4 decades of music and her greatest hits!!



⭐ Watch the tour announcement video: https://t.co/e5BKBi8lvj

⭐ Full tour itinerary and ticket info: https://t.co/SMg2SqwAbk#madonnacelebrationtour pic.twitter.com/cgvbJJxI7t — Madonna (@Madonna) January 17, 2023

The Celebration Tour is set to begin on 15 July in Vancouver, Canada, and on 1 December at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome.

The Celebration Tour will review her greatest hits and take us on a tour of @Madonna‘s artistic journey over four decades, paying tribute to New York City, the place where THE QUEEN OF POP's musical career began. pic.twitter.com/hDKwDwECN7 — Dj Tony Beat (@DjTonyBeat) January 17, 2023

The tour would see the pop princess perform songs from her entire discography, and fans are losing their minds with anticipation.

We are living in a material world!! Did you hear?? The Material Girl herself, @Madonna, is coming to @MoodyCenterATX for the first time since 1985!! Her “Celebration World Tour” makes a stop in Austin on 9/21/23! Presale this Thursday January 19th at 10AM, use presale code SOUND! pic.twitter.com/z0vmi1d5ko — Trevor Scott (@TrevorScottATX) January 17, 2023

@lana_oldmoney can't hold in their excitement.

One fan is worried the tickets are going to get sold out too soon, says “this is clearly is the last tour of her career.”

I'm seriously really worried that the Madonna Tour is gonna sold out in days. This is clearly the last tour of her career. GAYS RUUUUN!!! #madonna pic.twitter.com/ahk2UPbwng — Stifler’s Mom 🌹🚀 (@StiflersMomTTV) January 17, 2023

The ticket sale jokes continue:

Pretending I’m not interested in the Madonna tour so I don’t feel so gutted when I inevitably can’t get hold of a ticket

pic.twitter.com/nRKWJJGgAz — L E W🕺🏼S (@LDN_Lewis) January 17, 2023

Someone takes a dig at the visuals: “Now who is responsible for designing the graphics for Madonna’s tour?”

While some fans are still lamenting over Taylor Swift's tour, too, @Thot_Pocket says, “Madonna announcing she’s going on tour as I’m trying to save up for renaissance tickets…” We cry together, hun.

Madonna announcing she’s going on tour as I’m trying to save up for renaissance tickets…. pic.twitter.com/41rBfEkhaT — Cody ✨ (@Thot_Pocket) January 17, 2023

@Viniceo accuses Madonna of being racist.

“You said WORLD TOUR and really meant Europe and North America. The racism is jumping out.”

You said WORLD TOUR and really meant Europe and North America. The racism is jumping out. @Madonna after all your cultural appropriation from La Isla Bonita to Spanish Lessons, this is how you pay us? — María (@Viniceo) January 17, 2023

@patriotcodywyat is representing for people who are bored of seeing Madonna and Kid Rock trending.

Big Cody sees Kid Rock and Madonna trending, but this little dude singing the National Anthem might be the best thing you see all day and that’s a shoot, brother. pic.twitter.com/FiwlKqQhgv — Patriot Cody Wyatt (@patriotcodywyat) January 17, 2023

“The time has come for everyone to be together with her, celebrating and celebrating her legacy,” @DjTonyBeat tweets.

As a fan of @Madonna for almost 40 years, I am so excited, she has inspired us all, she has made us better, she has taught us so much, always by our side in good times and bad. The time has come for everyone to be together with her, celebrating and celebrating her legacy. #QUEEN pic.twitter.com/uBTnfD0rdS — Dj Tony Beat (@DjTonyBeat) January 16, 2023

