Madonna’s Celebration Tour Kicks Off Following Health Scare

Madonna kicked off her career-spanning Celebration Tour in London on Saturday following a serious health scare this summer that delayed the tour's start and left the pop icon hospitalized.

The opening Celebration show — despite its fun-sounding moniker — at O2 Arena had a somber tone with tributes during the show to her departed '80s musical peers, including Prince, Michael Jackson, and Sinéad O'Connor. Madonna also addressed her recent bacterial infection to the crowd. “[It has been] a crazy year for me,” said the 65-year-old “Crazy for You” singer. “I didn’t think I was going to make it, neither did my doctors. That’s why I woke up with all of my all of my children sitting around me. I forgot five days of my life – or my death. I don’t really know where I was. If you want to know my secret, and you want to know how I pulled through and how I survive, I thought, I’ve got to be there for my children. I have to survive for them.”

Some of Madonna's Children Appeared Onstage During the Concert

Madonna's first retrospective tour celebrates the “Like a Virgin” singer's four-decade career in pop music. Several of Madonna's children made appearances during the O2 tour opener. Daughter Mercy James played the opening notes to “Bad Girl” on a piano. Lourdes Leon — celebrating her 26th birthday that night — appeared along with twins Stella and Estere during “Vogue.”

Although the tour is a career retrospective, it is not a greatest-hits tour. Songs like “Bedtime Stories” and “Little Star” are on the set list while other hits such as “Like a Virgin,” “Material Girl,” and “Into the Groove” that defined her early career are excluded. Madonna also tosses in a cover of Gloria Gaynor's uplifting anthem “I Will Survive,” which probably got added to the mix after Madge's recent brush with death.

Here is the full set list:

1. “Nothing Really Matters”

2. “Everybody”

3. “Into the Groove”

4. “Burning Up”

5. “Open Your Heart”

6. “Holiday”

7. “Live to Tell”

8. “Like a Prayer”

9. “Erotica”

10. “Justify My Love”

11. “Fever”

12. “Hung Up”

13. “Bad Girl”

14. “Vogue”

15. “Human Nature”

16. “Crazy for You”

17. “Die Another Day”

18. “Don't Tell Me”

19. “Mother and Father”

20. “Little Star”

21. “I Will Survive”

22. “La Isla Bonita”

23. “Don't Cry for Me Argentina”

24. “Bedtime Story”

25. “Ray of Light”

26. “Rain”

27. “B—- I'm Madonna”

28. “Celebration”

Madonna's Celebration Tour consists of 78 shows and is set to conclude on April 24, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico.