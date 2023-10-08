15 Mafia Movies That Aren’t Goodfellas or The Godfather

Mafia movies have always been a captivating genre. From the ruthless power struggles to the intricate webs of crime, these films have a unique way of immersing viewers in a shadowy underworld where loyalty, betrayal, and organized crime take center stage. Here are other excellent gritty mafia films outside of the reigning classics like The Godfather or Goodfellas.

1. Scarface (1983)

Scarface thrusts viewers into the ruthless story of Tony Montana's rise and fall. In this saga of drug trade and power, the mafia's presence weaves a complex narrative, serving as both ally and adversary in Tony's empire. Scarface was among the earliest prominent Latino characters to command both respect and fear from audiences.

2. Casino (1995)

Casino invites audiences into the glitzy yet treacherous world of Las Vegas casinos, where Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci shine. Within this web of power, betrayal, and violence, the mafia's iron grip on the city's fortunes remains at the forefront. Casino has garnered a cult following and is frequently regarded as one of Scorsese's cinematic masterpieces.

3. Donnie Brasco (1997)

Donnie Brasco is a true story about an undercover journey into the heart of the mafia. Johnny Depp plays Joseph D. Pistone, an FBI agent infiltrating the mob, with Al Pacino as his mafia mentor. Brasco's gradual immersion into the mafia's inner circle and the conflicting emotions he experiences as he forms genuine bonds with mobsters while betraying them for the sake of law enforcement adds a rich layer of complexity to the storyline.

4. Heat (1995)

Heat is an excellent film about navigating the entwined lives of a master thief portrayed by Robert De Niro and a relentless detective played by Al Pacino. The movie takes the time to develop these characters, offering a thorough exploration of their personal lives and code of ethics. This dual character study not only adds depth but creates a fascinating contrast between the two men, making their eventual showdown all the more compelling and emotionally charged.

5. A Bronx Tale (1993)

This coming-of-age story is set against the Bronx's backdrop in the 1960s. It ingeniously weaves the mafia into the plot, as young Calogero grapples with the appeal of a local mafia boss while embracing his father's moral values. The film paints a vivid picture of the mafia's impact on a close-knit community. It's one of my favorite old-school mafia films.

6. Miller's Crossing (1990)

Miller's Crossing, a neo-noir masterpiece from the Coen Brothers, plunges spectators into the intense world of 1920s gangsters. With the mafia at its core, this Prohibition-era narrative follows Gabriel Byrne as he maneuvers treacherous waters filled with loyalty tests, betrayals, and battles for power within a web of deceit and lies. The film seamlessly blends suspense with a dark, sardonic humor that keeps audiences engaged throughout.

7. Road to Perdition (2002)

Tom Hanks portrays a hitman seeking vengeance while protecting his son, where the mafia's influence forms their perilous journey. Double-crossing mobsters add layers of tension to this heart-wrenching tale of family, loyalty, and retribution.

8. American Gangster (2007)

American Gangster is a crime drama based on the true story of Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington) and the persistent detective Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe). Lucas' story, who smuggled heroin in soldiers' coffins during the Vietnam War, intertwines with the formidable presence of the mafia in a captivating exploration of organized crime's influence on the narcotics trade and law enforcement's pursuit of justice.

9. Black Mass (2015)

Black Mass unveils the sinister world of James “Whitey” Bulger, a notorious Boston mob boss, portrayed by Johnny Depp. As Bulger navigates treacherous alliances and becomes an informant for the FBI, the mafia's shadowy presence is looming, providing a compelling examination of the complex relationship between criminals and police force.

10. Eastern Promises (2007)

Eastern Promises is a crime thriller set in London's Russian underworld. Viggo Mortensen's mysterious driver, with ties to the Russian mafia, becomes entangled in a tense and dangerous narrative. A midwife's discovery of a diary with criminal secrets highlights the mafia's influence, painting a detailed picture of the dark and intricate world of crime in the city.

11. The Irishman (2019)

The Irishman is another Martin Scorsese classic. The movie delves into the life of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a hitman linked to the Bufalino crime family. The scenes unfold over decades, where the mafia's role in Sheeran's criminal activities and its connections to high-profile political figures are central. With a star-studded cast, the film offers a profound reflection on the connected worlds of crime and power in America's history.

12. Public Enemies (2009)

Public Enemies, under the direction of Michael Mann, gives us a glimpse into the Great Depression. Johnny Depp takes the lead as the notorious bank robber John Dillinger. In this action-packed narrative, the mafia's involvement in organized crime and bank heists significantly shapes the story. Dillinger's exploits draw the attention of both the FBI and the world of crime, shedding light on the tumultuous relationship between cops and the mafia during this era.

13. Carlito's Way (1993)

Carlito's Way follows Al Pacino as Carlito Brigante, a former drug lord striving to leave his criminal past behind after being released from prison. However, the mafia's pull in his neighborhood makes escaping his shadowy history nearly impossible. This film delves deep into the enduring grasp of crime and the struggle for redemption within its murky confines.

14. Gangs of New York (2002)

Gangs of New York takes place in 1860s New York City. The mafia's role resonates as rival gangs, including the Irish-American “Dead Rabbits,” clash within the city's Five Points neighborhood. Leonardo DiCaprio's Amsterdam Vallon seeks revenge against the gang leader who killed his father. The film vividly captures a picture of the city's violent and troubled history.

15. The Departed (2006)

The Departed is a gritty film that hones in on the mafia's influence as two moles—one within the Massachusetts State Police and the other in the Irish-American mob—engage in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game. With a prominent cast featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson, the film explores the intricacies of undercover work and crime, creating a thrilling, suspenseful narrative.

