Shortest-Running Disneyland Attraction Returning for First Time Since COVID

Magic Happens debuted at Disneyland Park on February 28, 2020. Less than two weeks later, on March 13, 2020, the daytime parade would give one final performance along the parade route before the Disneyland Resort closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its triumphant return is set for February 24, 2023.

The parade returns to Disneyland as part of the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

The Disneyland parade combines magical moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films brought to life with original music inspired by today’s pop culture. Each float embodies an element of magic, and through the float’s aesthetic designs, they each tell a story for guests along the parade route.

Connecting Guests to Disney During The Pandemic

With such a short initial run, most Disneyland visitors couldn’t experience Magic Happens before Disneyland’s closure. Two weeks into the park’s shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic, Disney posted a video of Magic Happens on Facebook to “spread a little magic” for those missing Disneyland. The video now boasts more than 1.5 million views and thousands of comments from Disney fans hoping to see Magic Happens in person someday.

Several viewers expressed gratitude for the video, like Jessica Thomas Machado, who commented, “Thank you Disney! Kiddos needed this today.” Another commenter, Linda Walker Bell, shared her excitement, stating, “When this crisis is over with can’t wait to get to the park to see this amazing parade!”

Disneyland was closed for the longest period in its history, 412 days. Even when Disneyland’s gates reopened on April 30, 2021, Disney did not mention when the Magic Happens parade would return.

In September 2022, Disney announced that Magic Happens would return to Disneyland Park again as a part of a major Disney milestone – Disney’s 100th Anniversary celebration. Disney100 began at Disneyland Resort on January 27, 2023, with a new attraction, new nighttime spectaculars, specialty treats, and more limited-time offerings. The return of Magic Happens adds another layer of excitement to this centennial celebration for the Walt Disney Company.

“It is surreal that three years have passed since we first saw the Magic Happens parade at Disneyland. It just feels right that the parade should return now that the resort is once again fully open. Magic Happens quickly became one of our favorite parades and we saw almost every performance of the parade during its two week run” shared Adam Beigel, one of the siblings that runs the Disneyland fan live stream Facebook page, The Insiders.

Magic Happens Artistry

Each performance of the parade is put on by over 90 performers, including over two dozen Disney characters. The parade has nine unique floats and is performed to two original songs.

The parade showcases characters from more recent Disney-Pixar releases like Moana, Coco, and Frozen II. In the grand finale, guests witness dreams coming true through scenes from more classic Disney films, including Sleeping Beauty, The Sword and the Stone, and Cinderella. While the nine floats in Magic Happens are moving works of art, the standout among parade viewers has been the original music.

During the Disneyland closure, Maria Rivier commented on Facebook, “Best parade I’ve seen and love the music, so glad I got to see it before they closed” on Disney’s viral Facebook video. Many fans requested the parade’s soundtrack be available for download. The music is now available on Spotify and Apple Music. The new songs and musical score put a contemporary spin on classic Disney hits, pulling inspiration from today’s pop culture.

Todrick Hall is a singer-songwriter, and the co-composer of Magic Happens. He shares, “co-composing the music for ‘Magic Happens’ was a full circle moment for me. I learned how to dance from watching Disney parades, so the fact that I got to create the music that these iconic Disney characters perform to is pretty much the most epic thing that has happened to me in my life!” Hall began his entertainment career at Walt Disney World Resort as a performer in “Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

100 Years of Wonder

Almost three years on from the initial debut, Magic Happens returns to the Happiest Place on Earth for the Disney100 anniversary celebration on February 24, 2023. Guests who want to visit Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure are required to have a valid Disneyland ticket and theme park reservation to enter.

At the time of this writing, park reservations for Magic Key Annual Passholders are sold out for the opening day of the parade though availability does shift.

The Disney100 celebration started with memorable moments, including the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Mickey’s Toontown. Guests visiting Disneyland this year can expect a brand new Disneyland fireworks show, a new World of Color fountain show, limited-time food and merchandise, and festive decorations across the park.

The return of this short-lived parade, Magic Happens, just days before the third anniversary of its initial debut at Disneyland adds another layer to the excitement for 100 Years of Wonder.

This article was produced by Mickey Visit and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.