24 Magical Facts About Walt Disney World

Disney World is where dreams take flight, fairy tales come to life, and magic knows no bounds. We're uncovering the lesser-known yet truly intriguing facts about one of the most popular destinations on earth. Beyond the iconic characters and beloved attractions lies a treasure trove of fascinating secrets and enchanting details that make this beloved theme park even more magical.

1. Disney World Is the Size of San Francisco

Disney World is as big as San Francisco or two Manhattan islands. That means it covers about 40 square miles of land, making it one of the largest theme parks in the world.

2. It's Like a Mini City

There are four theme parks, two water parks, 25 hotels, a sports complex, five golf courses, and a shopping and dining district in Disney World. The main parts including the biggest parks and destinations are The Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Blizzard Beach, Typhoon Lagoon, Disney Springs, and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

3. It Is the Largest Single-Site Employer in the United States

Disney World employs over 70,000 cast members, making it the largest single-site employer in the United States. These cast members include performers, ride operators, custodians, chefs, security guards, engineers, and managers.

4. There's a Secret Underground Tunnel System

The cast members use a secret underground tunnel system called Utilidors to move around the park without being seen by guests. The Utilidors were built to maintain the illusion of the park's different themed areas and to avoid the crowds and the heat on the surface.

5. The Park Uses Smellitizers

Disney World uses smellitizers to pump out scents that match the theme of each area, such as vanilla on Main Street, popcorn near the popcorn carts, and sea salt at the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. The smellitizers are hidden in the park's vents, speakers, and lampposts and use oil and water to create the scents.

6. The Underground Network Is Massive

The Utilidors also house several essential facilities, including the costume department, employee cafeteria, waste management system, and control room for the park's audio-animatronics. The costume department boasts an impressive collection of over 1.2 million costumes for cast members. Meanwhile, the employee cafeteria efficiently serves more than 15,000 meals daily.

The waste management system employs a high-speed vacuum capable of removing trash from the park at a remarkable speed of 60 miles per hour. Lastly, the control room oversees and regulates the movements and sounds of the park's extensive ensemble of 3,000 audio-animatronics.

7. Advanced Audio-Animatronics

The audio-animatronics are so advanced that they can sense the weather and adjust their movements accordingly. For example, the dinosaurs in the Animal Kingdom can slow down their movements when it is cold to conserve energy and prevent damage to their mechanisms.

8. The Park Uses Optical Illusions

The landscaping is designed to create optical illusions that alter the perception of building sizes. For instance, trees are meticulously trimmed to create the illusion of being either farther away or closer than they actually are. The buildings within the park are painted using different shades to make them appear taller or shorter than their actual dimensions.

9. The Fireworks Are Super Expensive

The nightly fireworks extravaganza, known as “Happily Ever After,” incorporates approximately 800 shells, with a price tag of roughly $50,000. This stunning show combines music, lights, lasers, and enchanting projections that grace the castle, creating a magical spectacle for all to enjoy.

10. Disney World Recycles Cooking Oil To Power the Steam Engines

Disney World recycles old cooking oil from around the resort property and repurposes it to fuel the steam engines of the park's railroad. The steam boilers are powered by a bio-diesel that's created specially by using the cooking oil, saving the company from using diesel in the trains.

11. Disney World Recycles Water To Irrigate Plants

Along similar lines, Disney World efficiently recycles water from its water rides, repurposing it for irrigating the park's plants. Before being distributed through sprinklers and drip systems, this water undergoes thorough filtration and treatment processes.

12. Interesting Pest Control

The theme park employs a biological pest control program, introducing ladybugs, wasps, and chickens to combat plant-damaging insects naturally. Ladybugs and wasps are released into the park every two weeks, consuming up to 800 aphids daily. Meanwhile, backstage areas house chickens that devour up to 500 ticks each day as part of this eco-friendly approach to pest management.

13. Impressive Plant Collection

You'll see an impressive collection of over 4,000 plant species, some of which are skillfully shaped into beloved Disney characters. These diverse species hail from 50 different countries, carefully selected and adapted to thrive in the Florida climate. The meticulously sculpted and trimmed plants, known as topiaries, are masterpieces crafted by the park's talented horticulturists. EPCOT really blooms each year during its Flower and Garden Show.

14. Admission to the Park Used To Be Super Cheap

When Disney's Magic Kingdom opened in October 1971, admission was just $3.50, which is about how much a bottle of water costs at an amusement park. When you adjust that for inflation, that's approximately $21. However, those budget-friendly days are in the past. One day at the magical park costs about $109.

15. The Cinderella Castle Has a Secret Suite

Inside the Cinderella Castle lies a hidden suite, originally meant for Walt Disney and his family but now offered as a coveted prize to fortunate guests. Interestingly, this suite was never occupied by Walt Disney himself, as he passed away before the park's opening in 1971.

The suite, complete with a jacuzzi, fireplace, library, and transforming mirror-TV, embodies luxury. Additionally, guests enjoy a 24-hour concierge service and a view of the park's fireworks, complemented by a suite soundtrack. The suite cannot be booked but can be stayed in through special promotions and Disney magic.

16. Disney Supports Wildlife Research

Disney World operates a dedicated conservation fund that actively backs wildlife research and protection initiatives globally. Since 1995, this fund has made substantial contributions, donating over $70 million to support over 2,000 projects spanning 115 countries.

17. Disney World Has Edible Plants

The park employs a horticultural pest control program that harnesses the power of edible plants to deter bothersome insects near entrances and exits. These strategically planted edible plants, including garlic, onion, mint, and basil, serve as natural repellents, contributing to a pleasant guest experience.

18. Disney World Houses a Diverse Animal Collection

Disney World is home to a diverse collection of over 200 animal species, including some that are endangered or extinct in the wild. These remarkable creatures are housed in the Animal Kingdom and encompass a range of majestic species such as elephants, rhinos, lions, tigers, giraffes, zebras, pandas, gorillas, komodo dragons, and even lifelike representations of dinosaurs.

19. Disney World Has a Cultural Exchange Program

There's a cultural exchange program that welcomes cast members from various countries to join the team at World Showcase in EPCOT. This unique park section consists of 11 pavilions, each dedicated to showcasing the culture, cuisine, and architecture of different nations, including Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Morocco, Japan, the United States, Italy, Germany, China, Norway, and Mexico.

20. Disney World Has Its Own Power Plant

Disney World boasts its own dedicated power plant, capable of generating an astounding amount of electricity sufficient to energize a city of 300,000 residents. This impressive facility plays a vital role in supporting the park's extensive operations, ensuring the magic never dims.

21. The Disney World Sound System Is Insane

Disney World has a network of over 22,000 speakers that play music and sound effects throughout the resort. The speakers are carefully hidden and blended into the environment to create a seamless audio experience.

22. Disney World Has a College Program

The park features a comprehensive college program catering to college students seeking internship opportunities, courses, and housing within the park. This program accommodates approximately 12,000 participants annually, offering them valuable experiences that include academic credit, professional development, and networking opportunities to further their careers.

23. Disney World Has a No-Fly Zone

Disney has established a no-fly zone in response to security concerns after the 9/11 attacks. This no-fly zone encompasses a three-nautical-mile radius and maintains a 3,000-foot altitude restriction around the park to mitigate potential threats.

24. Disney World Banned Alfred Hitchcock's from Filming On-Site

Disney World theme park also became a no-Hitchcock zone, which was established after Walt Disney refused to allow the famous director to film in Disneyland because he made “that disgusting movie Psycho.” This ban prohibited any references or tributes to the director or his movies in the park.