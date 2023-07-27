13 Main Characters That Are Easy To Hate

Usually, a main character is someone the audience likes and can relate to. On occasion, however, the main characters are someone easy to hate. According to an online discussion, these are the worst main characters in a TV series or movie.

1 – Jax Teller, Sons of Anarchy

Ignoring your wife's cries for help and to find safety is a surefire way for an audience to hate you.

2 – Nate, Ted Laso

At the end of season two, the writers of Ted Lasso did us all a favor and made him a villain headed into season three.

3 – Emily, Emily in Paris

Even though Netflix's smash-hit Emily in Paris is loved by many, some viewers cannot stand the title character. Most are not a fan of her dumb American routine.

4 – Mark, Rent

In 2005, the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Rent was released. But people who were big fans of the movie and musical then don't feel the same as they used to.

Mark, for example, comes from a wealthy upbringing but instead chooses to be “poor” so he can make his arthouse films.

5 – Noah, The Notebook

I remember reading a list that called The Notebook one of the greatest romance movies ever, Titanic-level great. I went into it with high hopes but ended up disappointed and underwhelmed. One of the reasons I felt that way was because of the main character, who I found obnoxious!

6 – Dawson Leery, Dawson's Creek

He may have been the main character on the show, but Dawson Leery is arguably the least-liked character. The older we get, the more we hate him and see through his whiny and needy characteristics.

7 – Rory Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

For one viewer, it's no contest. “Rory Gilmore- whiny, narcissistic, cheated on multiple boyfriends…”

Another looks back, realizing, “In hindsight, it's not a surprise she turned out how she did with everyone powdering her from day one of the show.”

8 – Cade Yeager, The Transformers

Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) is one of the main protagonists of Transformers: Age of Extinction and Transformers: The Last Knight, as well as a single father to Tessa Yeager. He may be “overly protective” of his daughter, but his last promise to his late wife was always to protect her. Still, it felt a bit “icky.”

9 – Evan Hansen, Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen is a coming-of-age musical film with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. It centers on Evan Hansen, a high-school student with social anxiety.

But according to one viewer, he's more than that. “He's a legit monster.”

10 – Caillou

One person's comment pretty much sums up why many people hate this main character. “That bald-headed little jerk from a kid's show who acts spoiled.

‘Caillou did not want to go to the park today. Like all days, Caillou was being passive-aggressive.”

11 – Tori Vega, Victorious

I never entirely understood why Tori Vega was the musical's main character. She was controlling and always wanted everything to be about her — and the plotline always managed to put her in the spotlight, despite her being one of the least talented characters.

12 – Rachael, Friends

Rachael and Ross's back-and-forth relationship in the sitcom hit the rocks many times because either partner offended the other. But in some cases where Ross was vilified, the true villain was Rachael just being “extra.” Yet, it always seemed like it was Ross's fault, and he ended up being guilt-tripped by their other friends into believing it.

“Ross is one of those characters where people ignore his behavior 90% of the time and focus on his 10% moments to call him a jerk,” a fan said.

13 – Goldilocks, Goldilocks And The Three Bears

This response may be a joke, but one reader has a good point. Goldilocks “goes in their house and eats all their porridge,” and that's not very nice.

