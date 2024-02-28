Million Mile Motoring: 14 Tips on How To Drive Your Car Practically Forever

Every now and then, we come across stories of how someone managed to put a million miles or more on their car. At first, you might think that they achieved this because of the type of car they drove, but in fact, mega-miles have been achieved in a variety of vehicles, from basic Volkswagen Beetles to Volvos, Plymouths, and Mercedes-Benzes. Plenty of Chevy, Ford, and RAM trucks have covered massive mileage, too.

So, while the vehicles used have little in common, the methods used to get there were very similar. In this article, we cover 14 of the best tips on getting the last mile out of your car, whatever it might be.

Stick to the Maintenance Intervals

Always adhere to the recommended maintenance intervals set by your vehicle's manufacturer. Fresh fluids reduce mechanical wear and tear and greatly extend the time between engine, transmission, or differential rebuilds.

Check Your Fluids Regularly

Even if you replace your fluids regularly, check them at least once weekly to ensure you can attend to any potential leaks or contaminants. Driving off without coolant in the radiator or fluid in the power steering reservoir can easily cause expensive damage that would have been avoided with a quick check.

Drive It Like You Bought It

Gentle driving is a common thread running across all mega-mile achievers. Avoiding harsh inputs and excessive acceleration and braking can greatly help expand the lifespan of your vehicle.

Check Your Tires

Tires are a good indicator of potential underlying issues with your car. Driving with underinflated tires will cause uneven wear and increased fuel consumption. Pumping them too high will make the ride hard and contribute to excessive wear. If your tires are wearing out on the inner or outer edges, have the suspension and alignment checked.

Change Your Filters Often

Oil filters help keep the oil in your engine clean, while air filters stop contaminants from entering the combustion process. A blocked filter can cause damage and engine wear over time, so check and replace these filters regularly.

Clean Your Car

A clean car won't directly impact your ability to get to a million miles, but regular washing is a good way to notice any rust or corrosion before it becomes worse. You are also more likely to become aware of damaged tires, wheels, and exhaust systems when you wash and polish your vehicle.

Avoid Regular Short Trips

The majority of engine wear occurs in the first 10 minutes of driving. This is because the moving parts of your engine are only lubricated properly once all the fluids have warmed up. Try to avoid constant short trips as the engine and transmission never get a chance to properly warm up, causing accelerated wear.

Long Road Trips Are Good for You (And Your Car)

Getting away from the hustle and bustle of the city is never a bad thing. A long trip is also good for your car. It lets the mechanical components operate at their optimum temperature, reducing wear and tear. Steady-speed driving also takes the strain off the brakes and transmission mounts.

Don't Ignore Odd Noises

Clonks, rattles, or bangs shouldn't be ignored. They are usually indicators of a larger problem waiting for you down a desolate stretch of road. Do a visual inspection as soon as possible, or better yet, book your vehicle in to be checked by a qualified mechanic.

Think Beyond the Maintenance Schedule

If your car is heading into the 300,000-mile+ territory, the manufacturer's prescribed maintenance schedule may not cover everything you might need to do. That's because items like suspension bushes, prop shaft couplings, and exhaust systems don't form part of the regular servicing schedule, but they'll need attention the longer you drive your car.

Check Your Drive Belts

One good example of thinking beyond the maintenance schedule is to regularly inspect your drive belts for wear or damage. Replacing them before they snap can help prevent damage to expensive mechanical components.

Give Your Car a Name

Just like you wouldn't eat a steak with a first name, you develop a closer bond to your car when you name it. Probably. We aren't suggesting you clear a space in the house for your car to sleep in, but giving it a name can make you feel more inclined to keep it going when the mileage piles up and a few major repairs are needed. After all, who wouldn't buy old Mavis another exhaust system?

Don't Let Just Anyone Drive It

Rental cars tend to last a couple of years before needing major repairs. Taxis tend to last hundreds of thousands of miles without major problems. The difference? The number of drivers behind the wheel. Not everyone drives the same, and most people won't be worried about keeping the revs low or checking the fluids on a borrowed car.

Don't Modify Your Car

Remapped ECUs, big wheels, lowered suspensions, and loud exhausts can all contribute to accelerated wear and tear. Keep your car as original as possible, and always replace worn-out items with OEM-spec parts, as they are guaranteed to fit and work exactly like the original item.