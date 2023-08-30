Disney, CNN and Other Major Companies Block ChatGPT

Several major media companies have blocked ChatGPT, effectively starting a cold war against the OpenAI chatbot. ChatGPT, which is short for Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is a language model-based chatbot that launched in November 2022. Writers in all industries, including the striking WGA members, have expressed concerns that the technology infringes on their rights and threatens their jobs.

The Guardian reported last week that The New York Times, CNN, Reuters, Disney, Chicago Tribune, and other news outlets have blocked the ChatGPT web crawler, known as GPTBot, from scanning their online content. “Allowing GPTBot to access your site can help AI models become more accurate and improve their general capabilities and safety,” said OpenAI in a blog post.

Now CNN reports that more companies have lined up against ChatGPT, including Bloomberg, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Axios, Insider, ABC News, ESPN, and Gothamist, to name a few. Wealth of Geeks also has a zero-tolerance policy for ChatGPT-created content.

ChatGPT Threatens Intellectual Property Rights

A.I. models such as ChatGPT mine the intellectual property of news outlets and other organizations for training and to provide more accurate information. Danielle Coffey, president and chief executive of the News Media Alliance, tells CNN that newsrooms “are on solid legal ground when it comes to copyright protections. I see a heightened sense of urgency when it comes to addressing the use, and misuse, of our content. One publisher told me it is an existential threat. Another publisher told me there isn’t a business model with certain uses of A.I. … there is a sense of urgency to address this.”

CNN's Oliver Darcy continues, “If the issue is not resolved, enormous damage could be inflicted on the publishing industry, imperiling the information environment in the U.S. and around the world even more than it is now. It’s not difficult to imagine how A.I. bots integrated into search, apps, and now-ubiquitous smart devices might put many newsrooms out of business, ironically doing so by using the very information they’ve derived from those newsrooms. Once these outlets are wiped from existence, a void of authoritative sources to train A.I. models would be created, and misinformation could be authoritatively passed along by confused bots feeding off a diet of bad information.”

“If there is nothing left of quality to feed on,” Coffey says, “then we are all going to end up with a very bleak future.”