24 Major Mistakes Love Is Blind Made Over the Years, and How To Fix Them

Love is Blind is officially a global phenomenon, regularly boasting weekly streaming viewing hours that top the charts. Netflix has a bonafide hit on its hands, as fans worldwide are captivated by allegedly single men and women dating each other sight unseen for 10 days in restrictive “pods.” The couples get engaged within, like, three minutes of finally meeting, then spend a few more weeks living together before ultimately making a potentially life-changing decision at the altar.

There's a reason the show has been such a success for the streaming giant since its inception in 2020. It's everything reality television should be: addicting, frustrating, heartwrenching, eye-rolling, and utterly fantastic. It's spawned international, localized versions (we're a sucker for Love Is Blind: Sweden) and boasts a vocal legion of social-media-obsessed fans.

Yet, there's still room for improvement. Oh-so-much improvement.

As the sixth season of Love is Blind wraps up and looks toward the future, we here at Wealth of Geeks have taken it upon ourselves to identify all the mistakes the show and its producers make every episode. Brace yourselves: we have a laundry list of improvements! Don't worry; we're not here to complain. We're here to offer suggestions.

Strap yourselves in. Things are about to get weird.

The Hosts Are Pointless

We love Nick and Vanessa Lachey, but let's be honest: they're as pointless as it gets. The couple makes a few token appearances here and there to ostensibly explain the show to first-time viewers. Still, in the grand scheme of things, they are unnecessary to Love is Blind‘s format.

When viewed against a (somewhat) similar dating show like Temptation Island, which features host Mark Walberg as a therapist/mentor/father figure throughout the proceedings, it becomes painfully clear that Nick and Vanessa aren't needed.

We're all for bringing them back once a season to helm the reunion episode, but other than that? Let them enjoy some much-deserved time off.

The Show's Tone Is Unclear

The premise of Love is Blind is as intriguing as it is baffling. The show aims to find an answer to the age-old question, “Is love truly blind?” However, sending complete strangers on national television to stumble through the most bizarre dating experiment in human history is an odd way to find that particular answer.

Is Love is Blind meant to be a dead-serious attempt to find true love? Or is it a fun experiment designed to entertain millions of viewers? Is the series meant to be taken seriously, or is it played for laughs? If the series attempted to clarify that distinction, it could change how it is perceived, leading to even more eyeballs drawn to the admittedly addictive show.

The Contestants Are Too Generic and Similar

It's been six seasons of the same generic type of person featured on the show. Sure, there are some drop-dead gorgeous men and women on Love is Blind, but at this point, contestants are confident that their potential partners, at the very least, will be decently good-looking when it's time to finally meet them. It's time to shake things up.

Let's see how blind love gets! We're all for more varied contestants; we'd be glued to the screen if a typical 20-something attractive woman unknowingly fell for a 400-pound man twice her age, wouldn't you? After all, most of the relationships on the show fail, so let's cut to the chase and see some more drama in the meantime.

The Pod Setup Is Too Restrictive

Love knows no borders, and the physical “pod” setup is far too restrictive for our liking. Thankfully, we've created the ideal pod improvement: collapsible center wall dividers!

We'd be on the edge of our seats if a couple's attraction became so intense that one of them physically burst through the wall in a show of affection that would earn a place in reality television history. Who wouldn't want to be the person whose significant other bashed through a wall in front of millions of viewers because they couldn't stand another moment without seeing them?

Talk about a viral moment.

Relationship Timelines Can Be Fuzzy

One of the most frustrating aspects of Love is Blind is how often they jump from couple to couple in the pods, frequently showcasing a couple's entire relationship before focusing on other men and women. The show's dating portion takes place across 10 full days of filming. What we'd love is a more concrete timeliness of when individual conversations happen.

Think about it: how handy would a time-and-date timestamp be for viewers? In our eyes, it would be invaluable. Given how much the show jumps from moment to moment, a small “Day 3, 7:41 p.m.” graphic in the corner would allow viewers to better grasp what they're watching.

The Show Refuses To Embrace Current Technology

At Wealth of Geeks, we don't shy away from embracing the technology of today, and we firmly believe Love is Blind should follow suit.

We'll come out and say it: in a future season, one of the “contestants” should be a fictional person powered by artificial intelligence. Imagine the emotions we'd all go through as viewers as some hapless person falls blindly in love with someone they believe to be an honest-to-goodness human being, only to discover during the proposal that they've been in a relationship with AI?

We're not sure if society is ready for such a terrifying (and arguably evil) scheme by the show's producers, but that doesn't mean we wouldn't be glued to our TVs.

There Aren't Enough Wild Twists

Reality television has cornered the market on inane twists for the sake of inane twists. Love is Blind should finally get with the times! The show should embrace creativity as much as possible. For example, before eventually meeting the person they proposed to in the pods, contestants should be allowed to meet those they decided against forging relationships with.

After 10 days of talking to them sight unseen, finally seeing the person you asked to marry is harrowing and nerve-wracking as it is. Imagine how much more traumatic it would be if, just a few moments earlier, you realized you turned away someone you're instantly attracted to? The drama would be off the charts.

The Rules Are Unclear

For six years, we've witnessed countless contestants skirt the (admittedly vague) guidelines of the show. From asking someone if they're light enough to sit on a man's shoulders at a concert to talking about eye and hair color, it's clear that some men and women try as hard as they can to dance around the “Don't ask what they look like” rule.

Our solution to this problem is straightforward. Anyone who talks about or asks questions about physical appearance is immediately and fiercely ejected from the show.

Like, from a cannon. Into the sky. Directly into a pool of tears from the failed daters who came before them.

Producers Don't Do a Good Job Vetting Contestants

Fans are arguably the world's best detectives, as evidenced by a handful of recent contestants being “outed” as being in committed relationships before starting filming. Substantiated rumors beg an obvious question: why don't the show's producers catch these purported cheaters and clout-chasers?

We're all for letting things play out on national TV, but for the sake of the hearts of some of the men and women on Love is Blind, can the show hire capable people to lead their production team and do a better job vetting people who cast enormous influence over their peers? Is that too much to ask? (Spoiler: it isn't.)

Spoilers Are Too Prevalent

We know we're not alone when we profess that accidentally stumbling upon spoilers for any form of entertainment is disastrous. Still, it hits especially hard when it revolves around wonderfully trashy reality television.

If Love is Blind producers had any shred of decency and care for their rabid fanbase, they'd figure out a way to ban contestants from using social media at all until the season fully airs.

Let's put the days of contestants spoiling a season's worth of drama via endless Instagram Stories and TikTok videos behind us. Is nothing sacred anymore?

Viewers Are Frequently Left Unsatisfied

Sometimes, less is more. Unfortunately, that doesn't apply to fans of Love is Blind like us, who want to indulge in more reality television than we can possibly handle. The show sits on a veritable gold mine of salacious and addictive content that mostly goes unused. Why not offer fans unfettered access to raw footage? Far too often, we curse the “edit” of a particular scene and would do anything to access the original pre-edited footage.

Not only would we support offering such footage to viewers, but we would even pay for it. That's right; charge fans $4.99 to watch the two-hour, uncut fight of the century between a lovelorn couple on the official Love is Blind website. We'll lap it up like the helpless suckers we are.

The “Blind” Aspect Is Dropped Too Quickly

The notion of falling in love with someone without knowing if you're physically attracted to them is bonkers. Still, it's arguably the most significant “hook” on a television show right now. After a successful proposal, couples finally meet in person and begin a more traditional relationship.

That's fine and dandy, but hear us out: couples should be blindfolded when they first meet!

Let them have all senses available to them except sight. We know viewers would be glued to their televisions as two strangers awkwardly paw at each other's bodies as they try to assess what the other looks like without actually seeing them. Watching two “soulmates” fascinatingly putting together mental pictures would be harrowing and incredible to witness.

Villains Aren't Villainous Enough

Here at Wealth of Geeks, we appreciate a good villain more than most. As we all know, heroes are only as good as their adversaries. We're sure fans wouldn't bat an eye to see a few contestants in the pods whose mission was outwardly stated to “be agents of chaos.”

We'd love to see contestants who actively try to undermine other people's relationships. Bring on men and women who openly lie about being single and brag about it during confessionals. We want to see evil people who genuinely desire to destroy love in all its forms.

It occurs regularly on other reality television dating shows; why not Love is Blind? After all, it makes true love shine brighter in the end.

The Show Doesn't Effectively Monetize Itself

Netflix has a history of innovating in the streaming space, and we can't wait to see what they have up their sleeves in the upcoming years. Until then, we'll give them an idea.

If you're like us, you get entirely too invested in the “On the next episode of Love is Blind” teaser at the end of each content drop. We're so locked into the show's happenings that we'd do anything to keep that dopamine hit going.

Netflix, we'll say it once: allow obsessed fans to see the next batch of episodes by paying extra money! We know that sounds insane. Still, we'd gladly pay a few additional bucks on a whim to watch the next episode before its “official” release. More importantly, we know we're not alone!

Think about it. The temptation would be too much. Want to watch an advance screening of next week's episode? Click here to pay $7.99 for instant access, you obsessed maniac.

We're only human. We wouldn't be able to resist. Especially if we've had a few glasses of wine.

The Elephant in the Room Isn't Acknowledged

For years, the show has done a masterful job of dancing around a significant issue among young adults: politics. Whether we like it or not, a person's political preference is a hot-button issue, especially among people looking for the man or woman they could spend the rest of their lives with. Let the chains come off. Is America ready for a dating show that shines a light on honest conversations between two strangers revolving around politics?

We're unsure if the country is ready for conversations of that nature, but it would make for captivating television. At the very least, the arguments would be epic.

The Producers Are Afraid of Too Much Drama

Every season, contestants and viewers await the highly-anticipated mixer involving the engaged couples and the other single men and women everyone dated in the pods. Historically, an entire episode of Love is Blind is based around this powder keg scenario, leading to some of the most shocking drama of each season.

We suggest the producers take it one step further. The producers should arrange a mixer every day once everyone leaves the pods! We'd happily trade endless episodes of mundane day-to-day living squabbles (“You said you'd do the dishes, and you didn't do the dishes”) for legitimate reality television beef (“You say you love me, but you can't stop staring at her”). Inject the drama directly into our veins, please. We don't ask for much. Just keep the mixers coming.

The Pod Divider Wall Doesn't Have a Hole in It

Every pod divider wall should have a hole in it. (No, not for that.)

The hole would be used for one reason: holding hands! Admit it; how heartfelt would it be when two strangers decide to initiate physical contact in the most adorable way possible? It gives off major “young love” vibes, and we're confident audiences would embrace the old-fashioned and romantic show of affection.

A Time-Honored Reality TV Staple Is Ignored

While the engaged couples living together offer viewers a tantalizing glimpse into their potential everyday lives, we believe another (read: better) option is available.

Throw all the couples into the same house, Real World-style. Love is Blind addicts crave drama to the highest degree, and the fireworks that would go off between the lovelorn men and women as they navigate their new relationships while living with their exes would set social media on fire due to the sheer insanity of it all.

Of course, this would inevitably lead to the breakups of nearly all engaged couples. But let's be honest, would any of us be that torn up about it?

The Reunion Is an Afterthought

We're not afraid to plant our flag when we attest that the ubiquitous end-of-season reunion episode is our favorite part of any reality TV dating show; Love is Blind is no exception. However, we take issue with how the show's producers treat the reunion like an afterthought. It's time to level up the reunion experience!

If we were in charge, we'd make the reunion episode, like, four hours long, and it would revolve around real fans taking turns asking questions from a live microphone in the studio. In fact, we'd be happy to bring Nick and Vanessa back from exile to have them steer the ship because we're sure it would bring rocky waters that fans would be obsessed with.

Viewing Isn't Immersive (Or Weird) Enough

We're not monsters; we genuinely care for the contestants on the show. With that in mind, we recommend that Netflix introduce a feature that enables viewers to contribute directly to a participants' therapy fund.

As a faithful viewer, it's challenging to witness multiple mental breakdowns throughout a season and have no recourse other than to cringe, cry, or laugh about it. For example, we'd sleep a lot easier if we knew we donated to — let's pick a random human being's name here — Chelsea's copay toward much-needed counseling once filming was complete.

(If it doubles as a tax write-off, even better. We're all about being financially savvy over here.)

The Viewing Experience Is Restrictive

Say it with us: Love is Blind should offer a 24-hour live feed available on pay-per-view.

Some of us are insatiable. Some of us can't get enough of this award-winning show. Some of us are ready to empty our wallets to consume as much ridiculous Love is Blind content as possible. We want to see it all.

Let's see how these people sleep. Let's see how many drinks they consume in one evening. Let's see how (or if) they're coached by the show's many producers. Give us an all-access, behind-the-scenes pass to one of the most iconic shows in the history of television, and we'll pay handsomely for it.

The Weddings Are Always Disappointing

Everyone loves a good wedding, but Netflix is leaving serious money on the table by not improving these highly-anticipated events that serve as the nadirs of each season. While the tense moments of “Will they or won't they” dominate the proceedings, the event itself is ho-hum by anyone's standards.

The weddings are set in a small, tasteful venue filled with friends and family members who agree to be part of the ridiculous situation. Why stop there, though?

Each wedding should be live, and fans should be able to attend! Hold it in a giant venue (like it's a high school graduation) and embrace the insanity. We'd sit in a Ticketmaster queue for a few hours if it meant potentially witnessing a Love is Blind wedding in person.

Fans Are Left in the Dark Legally

Like most reality shows, there is far too much behind-the-scenes legal mumbo-jumbo that viewers aren't privy to (even though they'd love to know the details). Why push away your fanbase like that? Establish an official Love is Blind legal website that lets viewers comb through all the legal documents associated with the show.

For years, viewers have wondered if there are monetary penalties for leaving the show before a certain point, the vetting process for hopeful contestants, and other fascinating tidbits. Put it out there in the open; what's the worst that can happen? There's no such thing as loving a show too much.

(Yes, we'd pay for this feature, too. Happily.)

Every Episode Is Far Too Short

Each episode of Love is Blind clocks in at approximately one hour, give or take. While this is a perfectly acceptable runtime for a new series looking to pull in an unsuspecting audience, Love is Blind now has six U.S.-based seasons under its belt, and it's time to adapt to an ever-increasing fanbase.

Make each episode two hours, or three, or eight. Who says no? More hours mean ample room for the endless drama, ridiculousness, love, and heartbreak in which the series has firmly planted its flag.

We wouldn't have it any other way.