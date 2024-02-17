24 Major Newsroom Scandals That Made Media Learn Hard Lessons

Truth. Objectivity. Accuracy. Commit no harm. Remain impartial. All of these phrases make up the basic rules of journalism. Unfortunately, we don't live in a society that always respects these rules. Fabrications, outbursts, lies, embellishments, and plagiarism constitute several well-known journalistic scandals.

1. The Sun's Coverage of Hillsborough Stadium Disaster

The Hillsborough Stadium disaster occurred in 1989 during a heated semi-final soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. A combination of the unsteady stadium, poor crowd control, and ill-equipped police led to the fatal stadium crush that killed 97 people and injured 766 fans. The Sun twisted the truth with an article entitled “The Truth,” which alleged that the fans in attendance urinated on cops and stole from those in attendance. The reporters took it one step further and stated that Liverpool fans under the influence attacked the police and firefighters who showed up to assist with the tragedy.

2. Rick Bragg's Fabrications in the New York Times

Reporters conduct interviews with expert sources, and to double-check that all the information is factual, they fact-check the story before sending it to the editor. Rick Bragg, a former writer with The New York Times, bribed an intern to write an article about the Florida oystermen but refused to add the intern's byline. Bragg tried to stick up for himself, saying that numerous writers send interns to gather information, but The Times ignored his protests and let him go.

3. Brian Williams' Helicopter Ride in the Iraq War

During The Iraq War, an RPG torpedoed into a helicopter, dragging it from the sky to the ground. But, contrary to his beliefs, this helicopter did not carry Brian Williams. The newscaster “misremembered” the events on a televised segment on February 4, 2015, twelve years after the helicopter descended. Williams failed to recall the moments on air. However, soldiers present during the incident claimed he arrived an hour later.

4. Janet Cooke and the Eight-Year-Old Heroin Addict

Eager-eyed, talented reporter Janet Cooke won a Pulitzer Prize during the first nine months of her position at The Washington Post. The young woman chronicled a fascinating account of an eight-year-old heroin addict titled “Jimmy's World.” The article cemented Cooke as the first black woman to receive a Pulitzer Prize. While she and other journalists celebrated the accomplishments, the rest of the world yearned to find Jimmy and save him from his toxic parents. Two days later, Cooke confessed that she fabricated the story after intensive investigations found inconsistencies.

5. Chief Eason Jordan's Coverage of Saddam Hussein

Former Chief of CNN, Eason Jordan, resigned from his influential position after admitting the paper glossed over Saddam Hussein's actions and suggested US troops targeted journalists. Two years before his 2005 resignation, Jordan confessed that CNN knew more about Hussein than the rest of the world and refused to report on certain happenings to stay in Iraq in a New York Times opinion article: “The News We Kept to Ourselves.”

This begs the question: were the journalists performing under the ethics required in newsrooms? A quick Google search about the rules of journalism yields results about accuracy, truth, and objectivity. Sure, the workers hoped to reduce the kill count, but did they do more harm by not jotting down the truth?

6. Jayson Blair's Drive to Plagiarize

Another New York Times reporter, Jayson Blair, came under fire for committing one of the worst crimes in journalism: plagiarism. An article published by PBS recalls Blair as the “most infamous serial plagiarist of our time.” Blair stole passages from published work, spoke to sources who didn't exist, and even wrote on locations he'd never stepped foot in.

Blair held a seminar with a group of Duke students, inviting them to ask the storyteller any question that crossed their minds. Blair disclosed the fabrication started as a simple uncredited pull quote from The Associated Press that slipped by his editors. That tipping point sent him into a spiral he couldn't stifle. While Blair lost his job, he was encouraged by his higher-ups to seek help for his undiagnosed bipolar disorder. He assured them his diagnosis had nothing to do with the plagiarism scandal.

7. Stephen Glass' Far Out Fabrications

Fabricating media is not a talent one wishes to possess, especially when working in the field. Stephen Glass, however, tapped into that reserve. Glass took his fabrications so far as to write whole interviews and notes about situations in notebooks and print out false business cards and voicemails to perpetuate the lie. Of course, no one wanted to believe Glass would commit such a crime, as he maintained a well-respected position in the office, but the man lied. He dreamed up stories about politicians, low-income people turning to the spiritual world for help, and unfortunate encounters with taxi drivers.

8. Bush Administration Paying Journalists

The George W. Bush administration incentivized conservative journalists to endorse specific initiatives launched by the government. The first journalist, Armstrong Williams, received around $240,000 to promote the “No Child Left Behind Policy.” Maggie Gallagher, another journalist, accepted $21,000 from the government for promoting pro-marriage ideals. Michael McManus, another name affected by the propaganda push via the Bush administration, penned a pro-marriage column with Bush's approval.

9. Misidentified Boston Bombers

Sunil Tripathi vanished in March 2013, just one month before the notorious Boston bombings. Salah Eddin Barhoum relocated from Morocco to the US to pursue a high school track career. Another unnamed innocent soul made national news as a suspect in the tragic event. Subreddit threads, tweets, self-proclaimed internet detectives, and established sites targeted these individuals in a ruthless hunt to find the perpetrators. These investigators based their findings on appearance rather than proof.

10. Fox News Reporter Claims John Kerry Gets Manicures

In a petty attempt at humor, Fox News reporter Carl Cameron poked at democratic nominee John Kerry in what he hoped translated to an exposé. The article stated Keery enjoyed time at the spa for relaxing manicures and said, “Didn't my nails and cuticles look great? What a good debate!” Cameron also misreported Keery exclaiming, “Women should like me! I do manicures,” and calling Bush a cowboy. The article received backlash, and the public pointed out the blatant proof of Fox News‘ right-leaning bias.

11. NBC Staged Explosion

NBC hosted a segment testing the safety measures of a General Motors truck. For the test, a sedan barreled into the truck, which exploded into flames. According to this segment, the explosion proved the vehicle a hazard. Upon further inspection, NBC admitted they set up “remote-controlled rocket engines” to the truck so it would explode on impact if the truck leaked gasoline. Those who set up the stunt on the segment assembled the car with the wrong-sized fuel cap and overfilled the gas compartment, leading to an unavoidable leak.

12. Sabrina Rubin Erdely's Ridiculed Rolling Stone Article

Sabrina Rubin Erdely wrote a chilling tale of an assault occurring at the University of Virginia's Campus executed by fraternity members for Rolling Stone. Erdely kept her source anonymous, attributing her source with the name Jackie. Erdely defamed Nicole Eramo, a prominent figure in the University of Virginia community and the overseer of Title 9 cases at that time. Eramo questioned the article's validity when it painted her as a villain who bribed Jackie to remain silent about the crime. The publication paid $1.65 million to the falsely accused fraternity in a legal battle.

13. Don Imus' Racial Comments

On April 4, 2007, Don Imus offered opinions on the Women's Rutgers Basketball team. The radio host belittled their identities, sharing racist opinions about their appearances, hair, and tattoos. Naturally, the backlash was swift, and listeners called for Imus to step down.

14. Jack Kelley's Fabrications

A former USA Today journalist, Jack Kelley formulated false stories to entertain his readers. These accounts ranged from chasing Osama Bin Laden to watching Cuban refugees escape and drown. Kelley also faked sources or claimed to talk to sources when he never met them. For example, he reported that he and a translator worked together to cross the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The translator remarked he never met Kelley.

15. Benny Johnson's Buzzfeed Battle

Former Buzzfeed columnist Benny Johnson plagiarized or failed to attribute 41 stories of the 500 he wrote for the entertainment website. In an apology post published by editor Ben Smith, he wrote that plagiarism breaches Buzzfeed's beliefs and that the site shall hold writers to higher journalistic standards.

16. James Forlong's Faked Iraq Bit

James Forlong ended his life after resigning from his job over a faked account of the British Royal Navy submarine HMS Splendid shooting a missile toward Iraq. Forlong pulled library footage and merged that with staged footage of the incident. Following an investigation, Forlong left his job and struggled to find another one.

17. Chinese Cardboard Bun Hoax

A broadcast in 2007 from a Beijing-based news outlet alleged a restaurant added chopped-up slivers of cardboard into edible buns along with lye and pork. The reporter, Zi, staged the entire exposé by bringing ingredients to a random group of people and setting them up to play the part. The reporter followed the kitchen conduct with a “hidden camera” as the “chefs” informed him of the 60% cardboard and 40% pork ratio.

18. Stéphane Bourgoin Untruthful True Crime Coverage

Authors find their niche at random intervals throughout their careers. Stéphane Bourgoin jumped into the mind of serial killers after his girlfriend suffered an ill fate at the hands of a serial killer, or so he said. Bourgoin mentioned that he spoke to 77 serial killers, some of the most infamous names in the book, like Charles Manson, Jeffrey Dahmer, and David Berkowitz, but challengers of his claims only found evidence of his interviews with smaller names.

According to an article in The Guardian, Emilie Lamez, a writer for Paris Match, wanted to clarify rumors circulating Bourgoin's status. He took a strong liking to her and admitted he embellished or falsified statements he once reported as truthful. Bourgoin leaned on research and knowledge of actual events to fabricate a believable story. The girlfriend who sparked his interest in true crime did not date him. He based her on Susan Bickrest, a woman who died by Gerald Stano.

19. Sue Simmons Curses on Air

Sue Simmons, the lead female anchor for WNBC in NYC, emitted a choice word during a live studio broadcast in 2008. She told the New York Association of Black Journalists that the crew did not inform her cameras remained rolling. She attempted to get her co-host, Chuck Scarborough's, attention with an expletive. Though the camera caught her exclamation, which she apologized for moments later, Scarborough did not hear Simmons.

20. Hotheaded Naked Ice Borer

Discover sent a comical article to print on April Fool's Day in 1995 about a new species discovered by Dr. Aprile Pazzo. Hoaxes.org completed a deeper dive into the article, writing that Paazo's revelation started when she witnessed a penguin's head falling beneath the ice. When she extracted the penguin from the ice pool, she spotted strange, 18-inch creatures with hot plates on their heads. This tool permitted the newfound creature's ability to punch through ice.

Beneath the article, a commenter mentioned that April Pazzo is a loose translation to April Fool's, suggesting the article gave a slight hint to readers. A simple input on DeepL Translate confirms the Italian name April Pazzo translates to Crazy April.

21. Jafr Alien Invasion

Fourteen years ago, a Jordanian paper published an article detailing a horrific invasion by lanky, ten-foot-tall aliens who drove flying saucers. Jafr sits about 180 miles from Jordan's capital, Amman, in a sandy hub where the supposed aliens landed. This article spooked the citizens more than the paper expected, as many fled their homes. The paper realized the damage caused, so they phoned the town's mayor, Mohammed Mleihan, to apologize and debunk the story.

22. Great Blue Hill Prank

The Great Blue Hill eruption prank tells the tale of an April Fool's joke gone awry. The media played on the public's vulnerability, given that Mt. St. Helen's erupted a few days before. When viewers heard their hometown's mountain was spewing lava across the town, they panicked. The newscaster revealed the prank at the end of the segment with a sign detailing April Fool's, but was quickly met with public outcry.

The newscast further convinced watchers of the explosion with fragmented speeches from President Jimmy Carter and Governor Edward J. King, who noted the magnitude of the incident. Many viewers did not watch the segment until the finale and instead left their homes and prepared for imminent danger.

23. Matt McGorty's Fake Websites

The criminal mastermind behind a pile of plagiarized news sites said he never intended to make money off plagiarism. Matt McGorty wanted to finagle his way into Google News with the fake sites and then sell the domains for chunks of change. Matt McGorty created over 100 fake websites with news outlet titles: Driscoll Register and Jamestown Journal, and he pulled entire articles from legitimate sources that passed by the general reader's eyes.

More attentive readers and journalists noticed the plagiarism and the random appearance and disappearance of certain alerts, which set off alarm bells. After investigations, McGorty confessed to creating and maintaining the fake news sites.

24. Great Moon Hoax

Way before televised media became the primary news source, people read the paper. The New York Sun reprinted stories about life on the moon from The Edinburgh Journal of Science. On August 25, 1835, Dr. Andrew Grant introduced the world to the first article denoting a life source on the moon. Grant leaned on his experience with astronomer Sir John Herschel, who announced the moon held space for unicorns, two-legged beavers, crystals, rivers, and crops. The New York Sun printed five other installments in the “Great Moon Hoax” before admitting Grant did not exist, nor did life on the moon.