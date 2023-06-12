12 Major Things That Make Stupid People Super Dangerous

In a world where intelligence and critical thinking are highly valued, stupidity can have far-reaching consequences. Recently people shared some alarming traits and behaviors that make stupid people not just a problem but genuinely dangerous.

1. The Illusion of Intelligence

The danger lies in the fact that stupid people are unaware of their incompetence, says an individual. They mistakenly believe themselves highly intelligent, overtaking smart people and experts. This misconception leads them to disagree with the opinions of skilled people, identifying them as incorrect, dumb, or deceptive.

2. The Perils of Power and Nepotism

Another highlights the risk that results from giving incompetent people access to positions of power through nepotism. Despite having no talent or intelligence, these people hold positions of power. Since their decisions and actions are motivated by ignorance rather than knowledge, this combination of ineptitude and authority may have negative effects.

3. Reproduction and Voting: Potential Risks

Someone brings attention to the risks that could arise from stupid people being able to reproduce and cast votes. The concern comes from the notion that their poor decisions and deeds might significantly impact society. They may suffer consequences due to their incapacity to analyze situations critically and understand the implications of their choices.

4. The Dangers of Mob Mentality

The riot that followed the murder of a famous rap star (XXX- Tentacion) is mentioned by a mindful individual about mob mentality. The mindless looting and destruction showed how the general terror could readily mislead ignorant people, creating harm and disruption without logic.

5. Ignorance of Consequences

Stupids can be distinguished from others by their ignorance of the consequences. Their foolish behavior leads them to take action without thinking about the results. While wise people carefully analyze the consequences of their actions.

6. Smart People's Manipulation Tactics

Sometimes smart people manipulate less intelligent people. Clever persons can influence and exploit others' ignorance by capitalizing on their own. This manipulation heightens the danger of dumb people by turning them into pawns in the hands of those with selfish motives.

7. A Real-Life Allergic Disaster

One diner shares a real-life incident about a waiter's negligence and their peanut allergy. When the waiter served the dish, it seemed to have peanuts. The diner told the waiter about their allergy and asked him to remove the peanuts.

However, the waiter ignored the severity of the allergy and served the dish again with crushed peanuts, resulting in a life-threatening situation. He just thought the person was being dramatic and nothing would happen.

8. Social Media Reinforcing Stupidity

Others around stupid people often contribute to their dangerous thoughts and behaviors. The influence of social media plays a significant role in amplifying and normalizing foolish ideas and actions. Stupids get fame and recognition, allowing them to maintain their misconceptions and perhaps lead others down.

9. The False Confidence of Stupidity

When stupidity meets confidence, it becomes more dangerous. Stupid people show persistent assurance in their correctness, lacking the humility to consider they may be wrong. This unwarranted confidence fuels their impulsive decision-making, heightening the risk of their actions.

10. Power and ‘My Way' Mentality

They become a hundred times more dangerous when given power or management positions. The reason is that they possess the mentality of “my way or the highway” and ignore the correct or legal way of doing things which is smarter and better.

11. Herd Mentality and Manipulation

The dangerous combination of herd mentality and susceptibility to manipulation by infamous actors. Stupid people tend to conform to the opinions and behaviors of the majority, making them easily influenced by those with malicious intent. The reason is that they badly lack the factor of critical thinking.

12. Unawareness of Smartness

Quoting Kurt Vonnegut, Jr., another commenter suggests, “Stupid people are unaware of the existence of intelligence itself. They cannot recognize the value of being smart and fail to acknowledge the benefits of knowledge and wisdom.” Their ignorance further leads them to the risks they pose to themselves and others.