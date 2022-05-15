Here Are 45 Little-Known Ways to Make Extra Money This Month

Congratulations! Just by asking how to make extra money? – you are among a select few looking to improve their financial position and achieve financial freedom.

There are many easy ways to make $100 a month, or even an extra $500 a month or more. But if you're anything like me, you get stuck in the idea phase.

Taking action and committing to doing something is the hard part. Here are some clever ideas to make extra money this month.

1. Share Your Opinion While Watching Nextflix for Extra Cash

Income Potential: $100 – $500 per month

Skills Needed: None, other than a little free time and an opinion.

If you're unsure where to get started and have struggled to take action in the past, I recommend starting with online surveys.

You will not get rich overnight by taking surveys, but there are zero entry barriers, and you can fill out surveys in the little bits of spare time you would generally waste during the day.

There are two sites I wholeheartedly recommend for anyone looking to start taking online surveys: Survey Junkie and Swagbucks. They are both legit, have been in business a long time, and have paid millions to their users.

The key to making money with surveys is to sign up for a few different apps and actively participate. Some offers are better than others. But typically, the more you complete, the better your chances of being offered well-paying surveys.

2. Become a Virtual Assistant and Make Extra Money

Income Potential: $25 – $50+ per hour

Skills Needed: Not much to get started except a willingness to learn and follow directions. You can make more if you have specialized skills.

This is a broad category with lots of options to specialize in. If you don't know where to start on your side hustle journey, I'd recommend at least trying out being a virtual assistant to see if it's something you like.

Business owners are always in need of good people who can help them with their email, marketing, financials, creative design, etc. If you have any talent or skill, you can probably find someone willing to pay for it! So what does a virtual assistant do?

Here are a few ideas:

Email management Data entry Social media management Customer service Editing/proofreading content Creating graphics Online marketing

3. Work from Home as a Virtual Bookkeeper

Income Potential: $60-80+ per hour

Skills Needed: No degree or experience is required to get started, but you need to be comfortable with numbers.

Becoming a bookkeeper from home is one of my favorite side hustle ideas (or even full-time business ideas). If you like numbers and the zen of a balanced bank account, starting your own virtual bookkeeping business may be for you. You would only need two or three clients to make an extra $1000 a month!

So many small business owners are great with big ideas and big vision but need someone to help them keep their books in order and make sure they are making a profit. You can step in and be their right-hand business partner and CFO.

The best thing about bookkeeping is that you can work from home with flexible hours, with very few startup costs. If you niche down to serving a certain type of business (say online companies, or real estate investors), you can charge $60-80 per hour or even more.

One freelance bookkeeper we talked to started a bookkeeping side hustle while he was a teacher and made $75 an hour. He eventually grew it so much that he was able to quit his teaching job and go full time.

4. Make Money on the Side Tutoring

Income Potential: $15 – $100+ per hour

Skills Needed: Subject knowledge in whatever you're teaching or the ability to learn.

Whether you are a teacher wanting to get paid during the summer or just someone who likes to learn and teach, tutoring can be a rewarding way to make extra money.

If you enjoy teaching others and have an inner nerd, tutoring can be a great way to earn some extra cash. You can tutor in almost any subject you think of – math, science, computer/software skills, reading, English, etc.

The more specialized your skillset, the more you can potentially charge. For example, I recently ran across a guy who makes $100-160 per hour tutoring standardized tests like the GRE or LSAT!

But you don't have to become an entrepreneur and start your own tutoring business. There are plenty of opportunities locally and online. You can post ads on Craigslist or Facebook or apply to work with one of the many online tutoring companies like Wyzant or Tutor.com. You could even go down to your local schools and see if you can get on a list of recommended tutors if parents are looking for extra help for their kids.

5. Make Extra Money With Cash Back Apps and Credit Card Rewards

Income Potential: $500 – $2,000 per year

Skills Needed: None, just good credit. If you want to collect credit card sign up bonuses.

I have a goal every year to make $500 from cashback apps and $1,000 from credit card sign-up bonuses (not including the actual cashback from credit card purchases).

While this is not life-changing money, it's a noticeable amount. It takes almost no effort, so it's passive income (my favorite kind of income).

CASHBACK APPS

So how do cashback apps work? You link a credit card for local shopping or use their portal for online shopping you would do anyway and earn anywhere from 1 – 20% cashback without thinking about it (I average around 2-5% back typically). This is in addition to any cashback your credit card gives you!

For more detail on my cashback app strategy, I lay out everything here: The Best Cash Back Apps I Use to Make $500 Per Year

The short version is, that there are three apps I have on my phone that I recommend everyone should have to make passive income:

Rakuten – By far the biggest and most diverse player in the cashback app space, Ebates offers cash back at hundreds of online retailers. Since my family buys almost everything online these days, we always get a few percent back just by shopping through Ebates. They send me a deposit to my PayPal account once per quarter 🙂

Drop – This is another app I love because I just link my credit card, and it adds points to my account when I do my normal shopping at stores like Target, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, etc. (ok, let's be honest, my wife is usually the one earning these points). The cool thing about Drop is that they also have other in-app offers you can sign up for to get extra points. For example, I just signed up for a proposal that will pay me $50 for creating a savings/investment account with SoFi Wealth, a newer player in the robo-advisor space. I love making money by trying out new apps that help me save money – win-win for me!

Dosh – This is a great companion app for Drop and Ebates. Where Ebates lets your earn cashback for online shopping and Drop lets your earn money for everyday retail shopping, Dosh adds in a lot of local restaurants and other retailers that aren't on Drop. And just like Drop, all you have to do is link your credit card and wait for the points to hit your account. I never even think about the app until I get a notification that I got some free money after going out to eat with the family or picking up something at the pharmacy. With sign up bonuses from these apps, you can pretty easily make $20 fast before you even start earning cash back.

CREDIT CARD BONUSES

Credit card sign-up bonuses are another gold mine to earn free money for minimal work. I wholeheartedly recommend this strategy with a couple caveats:

This will only work if you have good to excellent credit DO NOT use this strategy if you are not responsibly using your credit cards by paying the balance in full every month

No amount of credit card rewards are worth it if you are paying late fees or exorbitant interest rates.

To make this work (to qualify for the best cards), you need to have and maintain a good credit score. I like to use Credit Karma to keep track of my credit score for free.

One card often recommended to beginners is the Chase Sapphire Preferred. By using the sign up bonus and travel rewards cash back opportunities, you can travel for free with credit card rewards and points.

6. Selling on eBay to Make Extra Money

Income Potential: $500 – $10,000+ per month

Skills Needed: An eye for a good deal at garage sales/thrift stores

I first saw the potential of this side hustle when I interviewed one of my friends Nathan. He shops garage sales, estate sales, and thrift stores looking for bargains and resells them on eBay.

When I interviewed him he was making around $300 a month, but he's now consistently up to $600 per month selling on eBay!

I was skeptical at first because I thought it required a lot of specialized knowledge to find good deals, but Nathan has a great system for finding deals and sticks to things that he knows sell well on eBay so he doesn't have to be an expert on everything. The more I've learned, the more I think this may be the perfect way to make a couple hundred a month or more for the average person who can only spend a few hours a week on their side hustle.

7. How to Make Money as a Handyman / Landscaper

Income Potential: $15 – $40+ per hour

Skills Needed: Good with your hands and small home projects, or willing to do manual labor for money 🙂

While everyone wants to make money online these days from the comfort of their couch, there are a lot of opportunities to make extra money out there in the real world if you're willing to actually put in a little effort.

One of the easiest ways to make a solid income (you could certainly make $200 a month, $500 a month, or more without much effort) is to offer your services as a handyman on small house projects.

If you don't have a single handy bone in your body (like me), then you can mow lawns, clean out gutters, or wash windows. If you have more skills you can charge more for other house projects like fixing a gate, installing a ceiling fan, or even minor plumbing services.

Finding work might be the easiest part of this side hustle. Post on your neighborhood Facebook page, Craigslist, or just go knock on your neighbor's doors. Almost everyone I know is always looking for a reliable handyman they can call on when needed. There are also “gig economy” platforms like TaskRabbit that connect people with skills with those that need help.

8. Earn Extra Income with Real Estate

Income Potential: Unlimited

Skills Needed: Hustle and the ability to learn basic sales skills

There are so many paths to making extra money every month in real estate, there's no way I can talk about them all here. But here's a list of the ways we've made money and some of the prerequisites:

House hacking – Want to live for free? Buying a single family house and renting out the extra bedrooms, or buying a 2-4 unit property and living in one unit and renting the others is a great way to earn an extra income each month. This is real estate investing with training wheels, and is a great place to get started if you've never considered getting into real estate. Buy rental properties – If you have the capital to invest in a down payment, you can buy rental properties that produce income every month. We aim for a 10% cash on cash return and about $300 per month cash flow after all expenses. With a little creativity, you can even learn to invest in real estate with little or no money! Become a real estate agent – My wife got her real estate license originally to save us money on our own transactions, but now she is a very part-time agent (10 hours or so a month) for friends, family and referrals and makes $15-20k per year after paying all the dues and fees to keep up her license. House flipping – If you really want to get actively involved, you can scour the market for great deals that need work, fix them up, and sell for a profit. While we prefer rental properties, we won't pass up a good deal on a flip and usually end up doing 1 per year or so for a nice profit. Crowdfunding – The most passive of all the options if you have the cash to invest. We've started investing in crowdfunded commercial real estate deals for additional passive income and diversifying our portfolio.

If you're looking to buy your first rental property, I recommend checking out Roofstock, the only online platform I've found dedicated to helping buyers find cash-flowing rental properties.

If actively managing real estate isn't your cup of tea, but you want to earn passive income, there are two crowdfunding platforms I use and recommend:

How to Get Started in Real Estate Crowdfunding

If you’re brand new to real estate and don’t have much money to invest, I recommend starting small. Two platforms I like are Groundfloor and Fundrise. If you want a little more information on how to start investing in real estate with as little as $10, I wrote a comparison of Groundfloor vs. Fundrise and detailed my returns from each.

Groundfloor – Groundfloor allows you to participate in loans backed by real estate (as little as $10 per loan). I've personally gotten an annualized return of 12.5% over the past couple of years across all the various loans I helped fund. While that is certainly no guarantee of future results, I do think that real estate is one of the safer ways to invest in debt because you have a hard asset behind the loan (unlike with peer to peer lending, where the only thing you have is a credit score and a promise to pay).

Fundrise – Fundrise lets you invest in a diversified real estate portfolio with as little as $500. Because it is a private fund and your money is tied up for 3+ years (unlike a public REIT), the returns tend to be higher, and the low minimum makes it an excellent introduction to crowdfunding. Our own personal Fundrise portfolio is highly diversified across equity and debt deals and in different geographic locations. I like that Fundrise gives you details on all of the individual properties you are invested in through the fund.

9. Earn Extra Income Blogging

Income Potential: $500 – $10,000+ per month

Skills Needed: Have an opinion and a willingness to learn new things

I am always skeptical of the bloggers who tell you how much money they make by selling courses about blogging. It can seem a bit like a pyramid scheme.

But there are real bloggers out there making extra money without a course to sell you. I am one of them.

As a brand new blogger who knew absolutely nothing, I made a little over $2,000 my first year of blogging.

In my second year, I made over $35,000!

Blogging is not as easy as the gurus make it sound, but it's also not rocket science. It takes hard work, patience, and the willingness to keep trying new things.

It's not a quick payoff, but after a year or two of blogging, it is certainly doable to make $500 a month on the side and possibly way more.

10. Freelance Writing

Income Potential: $500 – $5,000+ per month

Skills Needed: Attention to detail, research, and writing skills

If starting your blog isn't your thing, but you enjoy writing, becoming a freelance writer is an excellent side hustle to consider.

There is a huge demand for content from bloggers and other businesses looking to establish a web presence.

In my blogging niche of personal finance, people pay anywhere from 10 – 25 cents per word. A 1,000-word article translates to $100 – $250 in your pocket.

If you can write just a few articles per month, you can easily make several hundred dollars a month – and then continue to scale.

11. Make Money on the Side Delivering Food

Income Potential: $15 – $30 per hour

Skills Needed: A driver's license and reliable transportation

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably aware of the many choices in food delivery. Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, DoorDash…

All of them rely on the gig economy to offer their services. They need reliable drivers to deliver food to customers.

If you have extra time during the day (especially at lunch or dinner), you can earn $50 in just a few hours!

Make Extra Money Online

Want to make extra money from home with your computer? If you can master these skills, you can do it!

12. Social media manager

Most business owners didn't go into business to manage their Facebook page. You can help them out by maintaining their social media presence.

13. Affiliate marketing

This goes hand in hand with blogging, but you don't have to have a blog to be an affiliate marketer. If you have a good size social media following, you can earn money by recommending products or services to your audience.

14. Build websites

You don't have to be a master programmer to build websites these days. Learn how to create simple 1-3 page websites, and you can market yourself to local businesses looking to establish a web presence.

15. Video editing

Video is becoming more and more popular for content creators. And someone needs to edit all that video. If you have the tools and software necessary, you can advertise your services and effortlessly make $500 a month or more.

16. SEO consulting

Everyone's looking to increase their Google rankings. If you know the basics of good SEO, you can help businesses, blogs, and other content creators make it to Page 1. This service is in huge demand, so the referrals (and cash) will keep rolling in if you do good work.

17. Online ad management

Know how to run a Facebook ad campaign? Millions of local businesses would love to tap into your knowledge and increase their visibility online.

18. Publish an eBook

If you have a particular field of expertise, you can make extra money by writing and publishing an eBook to help others become successful. Once it's published, this can be a great passive income generator.

19. Create an online course

Similar to writing an eBook, you can also make an online course to teach others. For example, if you're knowledgeable in a particular software tool, an online course with screen-sharing videos and walk-throughs would be a great product to sell.

20. Dropshipping

There's still money to be made selling physical products online. Dropshipping is a popular way because you don't have to store any physical inventory. The sky is the limit on how much money you can make. I interviewed someone who built their Amazon drop shipping business up to over $400k!

Make Extra Money with Your Creativity

Are you creative or enjoy artistic hobbies? First – I envy you. There are no creative bones in my body. But second, you can turn that creativity into cash with these ideas!

21. Woodworking

We recently bought some cedar window shutters from a woodworker on Etsy. We were able to specify the style and size we wanted, and he made them in his shop and shipped them to us. They turned out great! If you love woodworking, consider doing custom pieces for others to make an extra 500 a month or more with your hobby.

22. Make home-made jewelry

Lots of people are looking for unique, hand-crafted jewelry. Whether you set up a shop online or sell through local stores, this can be a great way to make some extra cash.

23. Photography

If you have an eye for a great photo opportunity, you can start a side hustle as a photographer. Most photographers charge $500+ for a single session, so this would be a great side gig to make extra money.

How to Make an Extra $500 Using Your Current Skills

Everyone has a unique skill set that they are good at and enjoy doing. Use your skills to help others and make some money on the side.

24. Personal trainer

Do you enjoy working out? Put those skills to use and become a personal trainer to help others achieve physical fitness. This is a great side hustle to do on evenings and weekends.

25. Referee on the weekends

Football, soccer, basketball, baseball – there are thousands of games being played every weekend. And every one of those games requires referees. You can easily make $20-30 an hour as a referee. Line up back-to-back games on weekends and rake in some extra spending money.

26. Event planner

Are you the go-to party planner in your friend group? You can use those skills to help others plan and manage events. While most people think of a wedding planner, you can specialize in other events like office parties, conferences, or even birthday parties.

27. DJ at events

If you have the equipment and passion, offer your DJ services at events. If you book just a couple of events a month, you could easily earn an extra $500 a month.

28. Resume writer

Lots of people need help writing resumes or tweaking their LinkedIn profiles. Put your skills to use, helping others find a job and get paid!

29. Interior design

Got an eye for design and a Pinterest board full of home decor? Help others make their HGTV dreams a reality.

30. Home organization

Sometimes good design = good organization. Help people de-clutter their home or office as a side hustle to make some extra $$$.

31. Fix stuff

Are you good at watching YouTube videos to fix your car, computer, or other things around the house? Put your talents to good use and help others fix their stuff (and keep it out of a landfill).

32. Tax preparation

Like starting a bookkeeping business (#2 on the list), if you have accounting skills, you can also help others prepare their taxes. While it's not a year-round business, you can quickly make a lot of money during the busy tax season.

33. Become a consultant

While “consultant” is a very broad term, it means offering your knowledge and expertise to others for a fee. Think about what you are good at or enjoy doing, and offer advice on how others can do the same.

34. Teach English

There's a growing worldwide demand to learn English. You don't have to be a literary genius to teach English; you just have to know the language and enjoy helping others learn. There are many platforms out there that allow you to teach online, such as VIPKid.

35. Volunteer for overtime at your job

Probably not the most exciting idea on the list, but sometimes the best place to look for extra income is where you're already making a decent salary. See if there are overtime opportunities where you work, maybe even in a different department.

Make Extra Cash Locally

There are lots of ways to earn extra cash in your neighborhood. Here are a few simple ideas.

36. Car detailing

Everybody loves a clean car, but it's one of those tasks that gets shoved to the back burner. You can become the go-to guy or gal in your neighborhood to clean cars and make some extra cash in your free time.

37. Babysit

Finding a local and reliable babysitter is difficult as a parent to young kids! If you are good with kids and have time in the evenings or on weekends, there will always be considerable demand for babysitting services. You can make anywhere from $10-20 an hour in my area, depending on how many kids and your skill level.

38. Dogsit

When people go out of town, they need someone to watch their pets. Often they would instead let someone local watch their pet rather than put them in a kennel. You can also offer dog walking services to busy professionals during the week if you have spare time during the day.

39. Housesit

You can also check in on people's houses while they're away. Collect the mail, water the plants, etc. Whether you're just stopping by a few times a week or getting paid to stay there, it can be an easy way to make extra money on the side.

40. Clean pools

While this job is somewhat seasonal, you can combine it with other home services on the list. Set up a pool cleaning route and make $100+ per pool!

41. Mow lawns

Mowing lawns is the ideal summer job for kids. But you don't have to be a kid to turn this into a side hustle and make $500 a month or more. You will quickly hit your goal if you can mow 4-5 yards a week at $30 each.

42. Rake leaves

Starting to see a pattern? There are many home and yard maintenance items that homeowners would gladly pay someone else to do. When the leaves start falling, you can be the one to bag them up. Charge by the hour or by the bag.

43. Wash windows

Another excellent home service to offer is window washing. With a few basic supplies, you can get windows looking sparkling clean and make some extra money.

44. Clean gutters

Who wants to get up on the roof and clean their gutters? Almost no one! But it's not that hard to do, and people will pay good money, so they don't have to. Use this to your advantage on your quest to make $500 a month or more.

45. Paint house numbers on curbs

I learned about this one from someone offering this service in my neighborhood. They charged $20 to paint our house number on the curb. It probably took them all of 10 minutes to do it. You just need some spray paint and a stencil. If you can find multiple customers on the same street, you can easily make a few hundred dollars in a day.

Take Action to Make Extra Money This Month

Sure, it's essential to do your research and find some side hustle options that appeal to you. But if one of these ideas resonates with you, then take action and start earning extra money now!

