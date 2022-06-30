10 Easy Ways To Make Extra Money In 2022

Whether you're looking for a new career, want some side hustle ideas, or need something to pay off your debt in just a few hours a week these are the best ways to make extra money you’ll find. No matter how much money you want to make in your spare time, we hope this article will give you some inspiration so that you can start making more money today.

1. Rent Out Your Spare Room Short-Term

Using Airbnb or VRBO to rent out space in your home is a great source of passive income and one of the best side hustles due to the flexibility.

2. Dog Walking Service or Pet Sitting

Another common side hustle is to walk dogs or pet sit. This can be a great way to make extra money on your schedule and it's perfect for animal lovers! There are plenty of options available for a dog walker including Rover and Wag while you also have the option of pet sitting abroad through websites like TrustedHousesitters.

If you're an avid dog lover looking for some extra income consider joining Rover. The application process takes just minutes but keep in mind that if accepted, your profile will need to be approved by their team before being able to receive bookings.

Once this has been done though you'll start receiving requests from local owners who need someone trustworthy with whom they can leave their precious pup when out-of-town. Wag is another popular dog walking app that was recently launched in March 2016 through a successful Kickstarter campaign.

Like Rover, the application process takes just minutes, and once accepted you'll be able to start booking jobs within your area! Wag screens all of its walkers making it easier for pet owners to feel confident when entrusting their dogs with someone new.

3. Be A Local Travel Guide

If you have a knack for geography and good knowledge of your city or town consider being a local travel guide as a side hustle.

4. Write An eBook

If you have a knack for writing or enjoy sharing your knowledge about something, in particular, consider turning it into an eBook. There are plenty of online marketplaces where you can sell eBooks which include Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP), Barnes & Noble's Nook Press, and Apple iBookstore.

Just keep in mind that each platform has its requirements so take the time to read up on them before uploading your work.

Depending on how popular your book becomes, this could be a great way to earn a steady stream of passive income while doing something you love – just remember though once published there's no going back so make sure it's edited thoroughly beforehand.

If you believe you are a great writer and want to leave your day job at some point, publish your book. Some believe they need to talk to an agent and go to one of the large publishing houses. This is how it was in the 1970s but not today. Publish directly to the consumer and if it gains popularity the platform you use will promote and advertise online.

Do it and see how the market reacts. It could be a great opportunity to make money as well as learn if you need to improve your writing.

5. Rent Your Car Out

Car sharing is a relatively new concept that allows users to rent out their cars for extra income. There are different platforms out there where you can list your car such as Turo and Hyrecar. There are specific requirements for the car, insurance and other things so make sure you understand all that before you sign up. The money you can make by renting out your car can be pretty good.

6. Sell on Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace is one of the easiest ways to sell stuff locally since it's pretty much just like using Facebook itself only you're selling instead. This is one of the best side hustles because most everyone is using Facebook already.

7. Sell Recipes to Food Magazines

If you have a knack for cooking and enjoy sharing recipes with others then this could be one of the best side hustles for you.

Food magazines are always looking for new content to share with their readers so if your recipe has been tested, is healthy, and captures attention in some way (it doesn't necessarily need to be fancy!) then they may want you to include it as one of their featured dishes.

This is one of those side gigs for foodies and if you’ve ever wanted to be a personal chef, this may be perfect for you.

8. Become a Proofreader

If proofreading sounds like something you might be interested in then it may just be one of the best side hustle ideas for you.

Since this requires having a keen eye for detail you’ll want to make sure you have a proficient command of the English language and understand how sentences, paragraphs and whole paper flow well. This is one of the best side hustle ideas for someone who studied English or enjoys writing.

9. Become a Personal Shopper

Do you like shopping and finding deals? Do you have a keen eye for fashion and know what fits best? Becoming a personal shopper is the side hustle for you.

Since this side hustle requires having an eye for fashion, knowing how to find the best deals, and being able to work on your own time you have to be very efficient with your time. Here are 48 ways to be efficient while working from home.

You can make money while shopping, that sounds like a great idea to me.

10. Become a Ghostwriter

Many blogs, like this one, use different writers to make sure content is being posted often. If I only used my own time I would post about once a month. Those interested in freelance writing as a side hustle help the website to stay updated.

I am forever grateful for the gig economy. It allows me to hire great writers and pay them side hustle income. You may find success reaching out to websites and sending them some samples of your freelance writing. This is exactly what I did when first starting my side hustle journey. I would send a cold email to literally dozens of people and some replied and some did not. The ones who did, I wrote for them. Win, win.

Make Extra Money

Remember, treat your side hustle like it’s a legitimate business. Because if you are being paid to do something that is a legitimate business! Don’t let the word side hustle deter you from being serious about making extra money. Simply because you do it on the side doesn’t mean it’s not important.

