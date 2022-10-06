33 Apps That Make it Easy To Make Money From Your Phone

How many times have you caught yourself wasting time on your phone? Instead of scrolling social media, why not put that time to good use and make money from your phone?

There are many ways you can make money just by using your phone. For example, you can take surveys, earn cash back, sell various products and services, or even get paid to sit around and watch videos.

Apps To Make Money From Your Phone

These days 44% of Americans work some type of side hustle to increase their income. Some factors such as irregular work schedules and lack of childcare can make it difficult to put in extra hours at your job or pick up a part-time job. Still, you have options – you can make money from your phone however you can make it fit into your day.

You can use many different types of mobile apps to generate extra cash. While it's unlikely you'll earn a substantial amount of money from these apps, it is possible to make a decent side income each week, depending on how much time you're willing to spend.

Play Games on Your Phone

Getting paid to play games on your cell phone sounds too good to be true. But that doesn't hold true in this case. In fact, some of the most popular and highest-paying apps are actually apps that pay you to play games on your phone.

1. Bingo Cash

The old classic has gone digital, and if fast-paced games are your thing, Bingo Cash is the game for you. Challenge other players in free or paid matches to win real cash prizes.

All opponents play with the same card, so each 2-minute game is a fair match-up based on your Bingo skills. First, get the highest score to win the match. Then, collect your gems or winnings and cash out securely via PayPal.

Note: Cash tournaments are not available in the following states: AZ, AR, IA, LA, DE, and SC

Available on iOS and Samsung.

2. Solitaire Cash

Your days of playing solo Solitaire are gone; now, you can play this modern version against players worldwide right from your phone. Download the free Solitaire Cash app and enjoy fair matches against opponents with the same deck.

If you prefer, challenge yourself in solo mode and join free and paid tournaments. Be one of the top three to win cash prizes!

Note: Cash tournaments are not available in the following states: AZ, AR, IN, IA, LA, ME, MD, SC, MT, and SD.

Available on iOS and Samsung.

3. Block Blitz

Move over Tetris, Block Blitz is here, and you don't need a game console to play. This challenging game will put your brainpower to the test as you race to clear lines.

Available on iOS.

4. Freecash

Freecash is an app that will pay you to play games on your mobile phone; however, at this time, Freecash is only available for Android users.

In addition to playing games, Freecash will also give you cash rewards to complete tasks and online surveys. Recommended offers will appear on the “earn page.” Choose from hundreds of tasks to complete to earn coins.

Create a free account using your email address and start earning. Cash out your coins for a PayPal deposit, free gift cards, or even cryptocurrency – 1,000 coins equals $1.00.

Available on Android.

5. Strike! by Bowlero

Bowling fans will love this simulated bowling game as it uses the same rules as traditional bowling – sans the stinky shoes.

Enter weekly tournaments and master your technique on classic or blacklight lanes. Then, throw the ball like a pro with the best bowling control system on the AppStore.

Challenge opponents worldwide, participate in special events and win real-world rewards redeemable at local Bowlero, AMF, and Bowlmor locations.

Note: Restricted in US states AR, CT, DE, IN, LA, ME, and SD.

Available on iOS.

Earn Credit Card Points

Technically, earning credit card points isn't necessarily an “app that helps you make money from your phone.” Still, these days credit card points are as good as cash.

Trade them in for free travel, free gift cards, a statement credit on your account, or even transfer the money directly to your bank account.

6. Cash Freely

Cash Freely is a free app to help you make money from your phone. Not only does Cash Freely recommend cashback credit cards, but it also teaches you how to earn as many cashback rewards as possible.

But the best part is that Cash Feely will always recommend the best offers to you – even if they don't make any money by referring you!

Available on Android and iOS.

7. Travel Freely

If you love to travel, check out Cash Freely's sister app, Travel Freely. This free app also teaches you how to maximize your cashback rewards while helping you travel for free!

And just like Cash Feely, Travel Freely will recommend the best cashback cards for travel – even if they don't make any money by referring you!

Available on Android and iOS.

Do Freelance Work

The best thing about freelancing is being your boss and setting your own schedule. Whether it's your sole day job or just a side gig you do in your spare time, freelancing is a great option to earn extra income.

Whether your skills are in customer service, graphic design, or managing social media accounts, use these apps to boost your freelance income.

8. Fiverr

You may have used Fiverr on your web browser before, but the smartphone app makes it even easier to make money as a freelancer. You can offer various different products and services on Fiverr, and people can hire and pay you directly through Fiverr.

List new gigs on the go and answer potential customers' questions on your mobile devices. The more positive reviews you receive, the more appealing your profile and offerings will become to potential customers!

Available on Android and iOS.

Put Money Back in Your Pocket

People often overlook the opportunity to make money by saving money you're already spending. Of course, bringing more income in is always a great idea, but reducing the amount of money you spend is also essential.

These apps will help you keep more of your money in your pocket.

9. Tally

If you have debt, you understand how frustrating it can be to feel like you are wasting your precious income on interest. Tally is an app that will help you pay off your credit cards up to 2x faster, according to their website.

Simply download the app and check to see if you qualify. Checking eligibility will not negatively impact your credit score. If eligible, Tally can help you secure a lower interest rate and help you pay off your high-interest cards fast, and even save you money on fees.

Available on Android and iOS.

10. Rocket Money

Rocket Money (formerly called TrueBill) is a free app that saves you money on your bills and expenses by negotiating better rates on your monthly expenses. Rocket Money also identifies subscriptions you're paying for – but not using – and cancels them on your behalf.

And while Rocket Money doesn't give you cashback rewards or free gift cards, it will help you budget, manage your spending, and even track your credit score and net worth.

Available on Android and iOS.

11. YNAB

Learning how to budget feels like getting a raise, and YNAB can help. Even if you've failed at budgeting in the past, YNAB teaches you how to get an entire month ahead on your bills. In doing so, you begin budgeting with the money already in your bank account instead of your future income.

YNAB has a bit of a learning curve but offers helpful videos and tutorials to teach you how to be successful at budgeting. And while the app does have a fee, using YNAB will save you way more money each month.

According to YNAB, “new budgeters save $600 in their first two months and over $6,000 in the first year!” Try it for free for 34 days.

Available on Android and iOS.

Sell Your Data

If you're looking for a way to make some quick money without having to do anything, you may want to consider selling your data.

12. Tapestri

Large retailers and companies are constantly trying to better understand consumer shopping habits; to do so, they need massive amounts of data.

Tapestri makes money by selling your data to these companies and will pay you to share your personal data with them. Simply download the Tapestri app on your phone and allow it to track all the time – be sure to fully close the app out after setup, so it doesn't drain your battery.

Users can earn up to $25 per month plus bonuses for referring friends.

Available on Android and iOS.

13. Pogo

How does “earning and saving on everything” sound to you? Good? Then the Pogo app is a perfect, simple way to earn free cash.

Pogo allows you to earn on every purchase, save on your finances, and get paid for your data. Download Pogo to your Android or Apple device and start earning.

Available on Android and iOS.

14. HealthyWage

Losing weight can be a frustrating and lonely journey. HealthyWage has created a fun way to lose weight with your friends and get paid for it!

Find a group of friends who want to join you, download the HealthyWage app, set up a free account, set your weight loss goals, and answer a few questions. The calculator will reveal your prize amount.

Going it alone? No problem; if you don't have a group, HealthyWage will assign you to a group. Place your wager, start working toward your goal, and stay on track with weekly weigh-ins and support from other contestants.

Reach your goal and win your prize – it may not be easy money, but it will definitely be worth it!

Available on Android and iOS.

Watch Videos

Watching videos is one of the most popular ways to make money from your phone. Of course, you won't make as much money as a typical job, but these apps will help you make a little extra money in your free time.

15. InboxDollars

InboxDollars is one of the best apps to earn money for doing simple tasks like watching videos, playing mobile games, or making online purchases. Available for Apple and Android devices, this free mobile app pays you in actual cash, not points.

Inbox Dollars also offers a $5 sign-up bonus to new users.

Available on Android and iOS.

16. Swagbucks

While real money casino games are great (and do have the potential to let you win real cash prizes), Swagbucks offers a less risky alternative. Playing games to win real money is one of the many different ways Swagbucks users can make money from their phones.

Swagbucks will pay you points to watch entertaining videos, complete surveys, shop online, and more. Use the Swagbucks app on a regular basis to earn as many points as possible, then redeem them for PayPal cash, Amazon gift cards, or browse their gift card option to pick from your favorite major retailers.

Get $5 when you sign up for Swagbucks

Available on Android and iOS.

Share Your Opinion

Everyone has an opinion, and companies are willing to pay for it. Whether taking online surveys or participating in focus groups, these apps will let you earn money from your phone for sharing your feedback on products or services.

17. Avatar Community

The Facebook Avatar Feedback Community is an online community where members share their opinions about avatars. Earn money with this unique opportunity and be a part of shaping the future of avatars and virtual reality.

Once you qualify and join, you will be asked to participate in 3 primary and a few smaller activities over the next 4-5 months. The more you contribute, the more you earn, and the more you can redeem.

Note: Must have a Facebook account to participate.

Available on Android and iOS.

18. Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is one of the best survey apps and can be found in the App store and the Google Play store. They connect companies that need market research with consumers in their respective markets and pay you to complete online surveys.

Most surveys pay between 100 and 200 points, which users can exchange for cash and online gift cards. Once you've earned $10 in your account, money out by picking free gift cards or transferring your earnings to your PayPal account.

Available on Android and iOS.

19. Toluna Influencers

As a Toluna Influencers member, you are empowered to transform the products and services that matter to you. Toluna Influencers won't make you rich – some of the highest paying surveys only net you $15 – but you can have fun giving feedback.

Like most other sites, you can choose between a PayPal payout or your pick of gift cards. Join now and get 500 welcome points!

Available on Android and iOS.

20. Branded Surveys

Branded Surveys is another site that conducts surveys for other companies. The survey results help companies improve their products and services, making your opinions valuable. According to Branded Surveys, most surveys pay between $0.50 and $5.00, with no limit on how many you can complete.

Once you sign-up, answer a few questions so Branded Surveys can determine which surveys will be a good fit for you and start earning. Then, redeem your points for cash or choose from over 100 gift card options, plus get 100 bonus points when you sign-up.

Available on Android and iOS.

Rent Out Your Stuff

Do you have an extra room in your house that you're not using? Planning a move or an extended vacation? Good news. Renting out your real estate, spare room, car, etc., is a great way to create an additional income stream.

As C2C (consumer-to-consumer) web services grow in popularity, people are moving away from expensive hotels and rental cars and toward renting transportation and space from people instead of corporations. Use these apps to rent your stuff and get paid.

21. Airbnb

List your home, vacation home, or in-law suite on Airbnb, where the average hosts earn over $13,800 per year.

Taking good photos is one of the keys to success on Airbnb. Make sure your photos show off your space in the best light possible.

Create a complete and accurate listing, taking care to include details that guests will need to know. Then, once your listing is live, promote it on social media.

It would help if you also optimized your listing for relevant keywords so that it shows up when people are searching for places to stay in your area. Then, with some effort, you can earn a decent income as an Airbnb host.

Available on Android and iOS.

22. Neighbor

Neighbor makes renting storage space easy. Turn an extra bedroom, big closet, or garage corner into cash. Some hosts boast that they're making upwards of $15,000 a year!

Use the free neighbor app to easily list your extra parking spot, unpaved lot, or even your empty attic. Neighbors short on space are willing to pay to use your area to store their car, RV, boat, collectibles, or inventory – it's a win-win!

Available on Android and iOS.

23. RVShare

RVShare is another rental app specifically for RV renting RVs. While full-time RV living has exploded in recent years, most RV owners only use their vehicles a portion of the time. So instead of sitting unused, owners can list their RV for rent on the RVShare iOS app when it's not in use.

People who love to travel in an RV but don't own their own can browse the app and pay you to rent your travel trailer, fifth wheel, or classic motorhome for their trip.

Available on iOS.

Make Deliveries

Unlike pizza delivery drivers of the past, the advent of delivery apps has allowed people to deliver food, groceries, and even Target hauls straight to your door. Sign up for one company or multiple and make money from your phone in the margins of your day.

24. Instacart

Instacart allows you to get paid to grocery shop. Sign up as a driver and receive shopping orders on the Instacart app. Accept orders from the Instacart app, do the shopping for the customer, deliver the order to the customer's location, and get paid.

Available on Android and iOS.

25. DoorDash

DoorDash hires users to make food deliveries for customers. Most DoorDash drivers report making up to $25 an hour. If you don't mind driving, picking up orders, and making deliveries this could be an easy side hustle.

Available on Android and iOS.

Invest Money

Investing can be incredibly lucrative, but, of course, it's not without risk. These investing apps allow you to make money by investing and some even offer sign-up bonuses.

26. Acorns

Acorns is an app that tracks your spending, rounds it up to the nearest dollar, and invests the difference. So, for instance, if you spend for $5.75 on your morning Starbucks, Acorns will round your purchase to $6 and deposit the additional $0.25 in your investment account.

Using Acorns is a great way to begin investing when you don't have a lot of extra money to get started.

Available on Android and iOS.

27. M1 Finance

Investing doesn't have to be complicated. The M1 Finance app can help you start building wealth directly from your phone. It simplifies investing and allows you to set up custom ‘pies' to allocate your money to support your financial goals – create your own Pie or choose from M1's pre-built Expert Pies.

The M1 Finance app allows you to do all of your investing research right on its platform and also offers a variety of other accounts to meet all your financial needs.

Available on Android and iOS.

28. Stash

Stash is another app that both saves and makes you money! It rounds up your purchases to invest in stocks and ETFs with low expense ratios. This could make you a pretty penny in the years to come.

Get $20 of free stock when you sign up with Stash.

Available on Android and iOS.

Shop Online

Spending money to make money may sound counterintuitive. However, if you're already shopping online, these apps will reward you with cashback each time you make a qualifying purchase.

Whether you're doing your grocery shopping online or Christmas shopping on your lunch break, getting paid to shop is a no-brainer.

29. Fetch Rewards

Fetch Rewards is a free grocery savings app that rewards you just for snapping pictures of your receipts. There's no cost to join, and it's easy to use. Every time you shop — whether at a big box store, grocery store, drug store, or hardware store — scan your receipts to get your reward points.

Best of all, Fetch Rewards takes only seconds to earn points. No need to search for offers or clip coupons.

Available on Android and iOS.

30. Drop

The Drop app rewards you for shopping at your favorite stores. Download the app and link a credit or debit card. Next, the app will prompt you to select the five stores you frequent most often when online shopping; each time you complete a purchase at one of these stores, you'll receive points.

Different stores will offer varying amounts of points. Earn 5,000 points (or $50), and you're eligible to redeem them for gift cards at places like Domino's, Trader Joe's, and Amazon.

Available on Android and iOS.

31. Top Cashback

Top Cashback app partners with over 4,000 retailers to bring you the highest-paying cashback offers. Because they pass 100% of their commission along to their users, Top Cashback can offer better deals than their competitors.

Use the Top Cashback app or Chrome browser extension to earn cashback on your online purchases and cash out at any time with no minimum threshold.

Available on Android and iOS.

32. Rakuten

Rakuten (formerly called Ebates) will pay you to shop online. Sign-up is free and easy; they even offer you $10 when you start!

You can earn money by referring friends, earning coupons, and getting cash back from everyday purchases. Rakuten can be an easy way to generate a bit of passive income.

Available on Android and iOS.

Sell Pics

Professional and hobby photographers alike can sell their work to one of the many stock photo sites for members to use. This is a great way to earn some extra cash by doing something you love and getting more eyes on your art.

33. Shutterstock

Download the Shutterstock app or use your desktop to become a contributor and sell your work to Shutterstock. You can earn between 15% and 40% commission when one of your images or videos is downloaded!

Available on Android and iOS.

Sell Feet Pics

Should your photography hobby include subjects that are a bit more, shall we say, racy, Fun With Feet is the site for you. While not technically an app, you can use the site on your mobile device, so it still offers you the opportunity to make money from your phone.

Whether you want to strictly sell feet pics or something more explicit, buyers are waiting for you on Fun With Feet.

Take Your Pick

Realistically, this list only scratches the surface of the options you have to make money from your phone. With a little effort and creativity, there are many opportunities to earn extra cash. Have a hobby you enjoy? There's probably a way to monetize it.

Experiment with some of all of the ideas on this list to determine which ones work best for you and earn you the most money!