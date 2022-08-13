There are so many work-from-home job opportunities and ways to make money online. Many of them say all you need is a high-speed internet connection to get started, but you also need quiet and undivided attention to make them work.

Be very wary of stay-at-home and work-from-home jobs. Many job sites and opportunities can be a scam or just not deliver exactly what they promise. Many companies tout the perks of working from home and flexible jobs, but require expensive training (paid by you) or expensive equipment (paid by you) and then pay much less than what they promise.

So be careful that you only accept legitimate work from home jobs and know how to spot a scam so you don't get screwed.

As you read, you may notice I am not including any MLM, aka multi-level marketing, “Be Your Own Boss”, or passive income jobs and opportunities. There is a reason for that, as many of these jobs are predatory and can cause more harm than good.

11 Ways to Make Money Online from Home

1. Blogging

I had to include this one! Blogging takes a lot of work and a lot of time, but is very flexible. You can write a post during a kid's nap and schedule social media posts during quiet times. You can even incorporate your kids into your blog by sharing your activities with them and all the learning opportunities you have.

Blogging is also straightforward to start, even though making money blogging takes more time and a lot of effort. Setting up a website is fairly cheap and easy, or you can start by using social media sites to create a following.

2. Sell on Teachers Pay Teachers

If you have any experience teaching or are currently homeschooling your kids, you can sell your materials on Teachers Pay Teachers. Other teachers and homeschooling parents will pay for good quality printables, activities for kids, and even full lesson plans.

If you already have materials from past teaching jobs or years of homeschooling, you can upload them and watch the money roll in! It's an easy way to monetize what you already have or what you are doing anyway.

3. Virtual Assistant

Small business owners, bloggers, and entrepreneurs all need help running their businesses, and you can help them! If you are good at office type work and organized, you can help with the tasks they need to run their business properly.

You can join an online virtual assistant marketplace or market yourself on LinkedIn to get started. Upwork, PeoplePerHour, and FlexJobs are also great places to look for opportunities.

4. Surveys and Focus Groups

Paid online surveys are an easy way to start making good money. It takes a lot of time as each survey pays fairly little, but you can do them while your kids play in the park. If you can also do in-person Focus Groups, you could potentially make serious cash, with some focus groups paying up to $100.

If you are organized and plan it properly, you turn this into a real job. Finding the right sites and the right focus groups will go a long way to making sure you make a good amount.

5. Freelance Writing

If you are good at writing, then you can market your skills as a freelance writer. Establishing yourself as a full-time freelance writer may take some time, but you can slowly build to the equivalent of a full-time job.

If you are good at writing, then there are many places that you can market your writing and get good freelance writing opportunities. There is already so much written about freelance writing, so you can dive right in and get started.

6. Create a Zoom Exercise Class

The recent move to virtual anything has given rise to so many new opportunities you can do from your home. You can host an exercise class from on Zoom for other moms who don't want to go to a gym.

7. Fiverr

Even though it’s called Fiverr, you can get paid a lot more than $5 for a task that you are skilled at. If you have a specific skill or talent, you can market yourself on Fiverr.

Can you make a logo, digitize something, create designs, or do some voiceovers? All these are things that can make you money on Fiverr.

8. Upwork

Upwork is a little different- you charge more for different types of work. If you have experience in web development, research, technical writing, graphics, or anything else that can be done as a stand-alone job, Upwork is a great place to market your skills.

9. Technical Work

Bookkeeping, transcriptionist, travel agent, graphic design – all of these are jobs that do well virtually and often don't need to be done at specific hours. Some websites (Flexjobs, for example) have listings for jobs like this, but the best way to find this type of work is networking and word of mouth.

You can also reach out to former colleagues or local business owners and let them know that you have skills that they can use.

10. Teach English Online

There are a few places where you can apply to teach English online to children overseas. The most popular include VIPKID, gogokid, HAWO, and EF Education First. VIP Kids is an online school providing English classes to Chinese children.

This is a legitimate school, so there are interviews and mock lessons you need to pass before teaching. This is less flexible, as you need to be fully focused on teaching your students while working. Since the time difference is great, you can get some hours early in the morning before doing another job.

11. Tutor

Good tutors get paid a lot of money. Many parents will pay a lot of money for a good tutor to help their struggling child or to help their kids do better in certain subjects. If you have teaching qualifications or expertise in a subject, you can advertise in local elementary schools, high schools, and colleges, and tutor students through Zoom.

Some tutors make anywhere from $60-$100 an hour, so by getting a few steady bookings, you can make some nice extra money!

Whether you get a full-time job or use these ideas to create a part-time job or side hustle, there are so many ways you can make money online from home!

