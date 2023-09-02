Makeup Mayhem: When TV Characters’ Looks Went Hilariously Wrong

TV shows usually have a whole team of makeup artists to ensure every cast member looks their best, or at least looks like their character. However, not every makeup look on television is top-notch. Below are 24 times a character’s makeup was laughable, whether on purpose or accidentally.

1. Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation

I love Leslie Knope, but her makeup was truly a disaster. In the first season of Parks and Recreation, she would have awkward blush colors, weird eyeshadow, and unflattering lipstick shades. While the makeup made me cringe, it did match perfectly with her character, who always cared more about helping people than looking good.

2. Wendy in Mindhunter

Anna Torv is a stunning woman with a refined, classy type of beauty, but they made her look haggard and orange in Mindhunter. I think this makeup mishap was unintentional and comes down to a subpar makeup department, as bad foundation matching doesn’t exactly fall in line with her character.

3. Kelly Kapoor in The Office

In many episodes of The Office, it looks like Kelly Kapoor is either wearing too much makeup or colors that do not work well with her complexion. They always put her in obnoxious lip colors with mismatched blush and eyeshadow, which was likely purposeful because it suited her character.

4. Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why

Hannah Baker just always looked like she was wearing way too much makeup. It could be argued that it’s supposed to be a teenager who doesn’t know how to do her makeup well, but I read the book, and there is no mention of Hannah caring about or doing her makeup. It just looks overdone and cakey.

5. Everyone in Pretty Little Liars

I originally was going to say Aria, and then Spencer, and then Hannah, so I just decided to say everyone. The makeup in Pretty Little Liars is similar to Hannah Baker’s, as there is just too much product plastered on these pretty girls’ faces. It also makes them look older, which is not necessary when you have 28-year-olds playing 16-year-olds.

6. Carrie Bradshaw in SATC

I love Carrie and all the other SATC ladies, but her makeup in some of the earlier seasons is a true travesty. I would like to call out some of the bright blue, heavy eyeshadow looks in particular, as those were a crime against the beauty industry.

7. Juno Temple in Ted Lasso

Another character is beyond lovable, Juno Temple, who has some pretty awful makeup in the third season of Ted Lasso. The show is fun, and I recently binged the final season, but I was shocked to see how poorly Juno’s makeup looked in many scenes, with an absurd amount of eyeliner and weird eyebrows.

8. Sabrina in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Perhaps one of the worst offenses on this list, the makeup in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is aggressive and poorly done. Sabrina is always wearing harsh red lipstick and dark eyebrows that don’t suit a teenager. Also, they constantly do Hilda dirty with the orange foundation.

9. Tammy in Bob's Burgers

This one is actually from an animated show, but I had to include it because it's hilarious. Tammy is one of Tina's friends in the show and always wears way too much blue eyeshadow and pink lipstick, especially considering she's supposed to be only 13. Thrown in the clumpy mascara and she might be the worst offender on this list.

10. Betty Suarez in Ugly Betty

Okay, this one was obviously on purpose because she is supposed to be ugly, but it’s still hilarious to look at. The makeup on Betty was always too bright for her complexion, and sometimes, they’d do awkward eyebrows or eyeliner to make her look worse.

11. Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries

Nina Dobrev is gorgeous, but in some seasons of The Vampire Diaries, they caked on too much eyeliner and mascara, making her eyes look excessively dark. The blush situation was also not wonderful, with obnoxious pinks and reds that made her look like a doll.

12. Haley Dunphy in Modern Family

Another beautiful actress who was a victim of a bad makeup department, Sarah Hyland, had the weirdest eyebrows in the earlier seasons of Modern Family. They were either filling them in too much or not shaping them correctly, leading to poor continuity and strange facial expressions.

13. Elliot Reid in Scrubs

I believe the makeup department on Scrubs did Elliot’s makeup badly on purpose because it was part of her character development. However, the heavy eye makeup and odd color choices are funny to see, especially when other characters mock her.

14. Ciri in The Witcher

I personally don’t think Ciri’s makeup in this show is that bad, but many people online have complaints. The foundation didn’t always match well, and sometimes the eyebrows looked a little funky, but overall, I think her makeup was okay. But many online strongly disagree.

15. Dee Reynolds in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

I assume they do Dee’s makeup poorly on purpose because that would fit well with her character. However, some episodes are severely worse than others. In the earlier seasons, her eyeliner is so heavy she looks like a goth teen, and in later ones, her foundation seems cakey.

16. Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn 99

What did Stephanie Beatriz do to the B99 makeup department to deserve the makeup looks she got? Her foundation was always off-color, her lip colors and eyeshadow choices made no sense for her character, and overall, her features were underutilized. The makeup simply didn’t suit Rosa.

17. Kate Galvin in You

Kate Galvin in You is supposed to be a wealthy, elegant lady with all the class in the world. So, why is her makeup so sad? She has a light, ethereal look that is not complemented by heavy lipsticks and sharp brows, but perhaps it was to make her character seem sharper and harsher.

18. Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

I didn’t want to include Detective Benson in this list, but her makeup was so horrendous in some seasons that I had to. It’s not just about the makeup itself but how inconsistent it was. Sometimes, she’d have a deep, red lip with eyeliner, and the next season, she’d be bare-faced the whole time.

19. Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Murder

They did not do Viola Davis justice in this show. She is a beautiful woman, but they played with so many strange colors on her face that did not work with her complexion. Aggressively red lips, bright purple eyeshadows, and even colored eyeliners all made sad appearances.

20. Britta Perry in Community

I know Britta is a bit of a messy character, but her poor makeup in some of the show’s seasons doesn’t make sense. Some of the bright pink and red lipsticks and frilly hairdos seemed out of character for her and were immediately noticeable on screen because they were odd.

21. Jessica Day in New Girl

I think the quirky and colorful makeup in New Girl is actually perfect for Jessica’s character. The makeup isn’t necessarily good, but it represents Jessica’s upbeat and quirky attitude. And while the makeup isn’t always desirable, it is better than Leslie Knope’s!

22. Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek

Moira Rose’s makeup in Schitt’s Creek is stunningly bad and is 100% on purpose. Her dramatic aura and over-the-top emotions pair beautifully with the obnoxious red lipsticks and overdone smokey eye looks. And when she cries in the show, the streams of mascara are hilarious and on-point for the character.

23. Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl

Blair Waldorf is a style icon, but sometimes, her makeup misses the mark. To be fair, it was the early 2000s, which was a weird time regarding beauty trends. However, some of her punchy pink lip colors and orange blush were just too bad to accept as chic. When you’re watching Miss Waldorf sport an ugly eyeshadow, the show becomes less believable, not that it was realistic.

24. Veronica Mars

Veronica Mars’s makeup in the show by the same name is not always on point. Some of her makeup looks in the later seasons were stunning, but there were a few bad moments in the earlier seasons. They would make her face pasty white and then add a dark lip and bold eyeliner, which was not flattering.

