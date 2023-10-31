Making Your Spooky Menu: 25 Ideas for Your Halloween Dinner Party

Halloween dinner parties are woefully underrated and can be ghoulish fun. Whether you’re having a post-trick-or-treating get-together, a pre-party meal, or a spooky dinner party, you’ll need some freaky and funky food ideas that capture the Halloween spirit. Check out these 25 creepy, crawly culinary ideas that everyone will lose their minds over.

1. Black Magic Steaks

Impress your Halloween guests with Black Magic Steaks, which are filets coated with a charcoal dry rub that brings an intense and delightful smokiness. Pair this medium-rare steak with a blackberry and balsamic reduction, and splatter it on the plate like a blood stain!

2. Monster Mash

This elevated appetizer is spooky and perfectly Halloween-themed. It’s a creamy and bright cauliflower and spinach puree that can be eaten with crackers, chips, or straight off the spoon. It also pairs well with the Black Magic Steak or fried chicken!

3. Haunted Carrots

Roasted carrots are a simple but mouthwatering side. You can make them spooky by carving out creepy little jack-o-lantern faces. You can do this easily with a paring knife and have fun with it, making different faces and playing with the shapes. Add meaty Worcestershire sauce reduction to make the faces stand out more.

4. Eye of Newt Stew

Eye of newt is a common ingredient in witches' potions, but you can create a yummy Eye of Newt dish with a red wine-braised beef stew with olive-stuffed onions that look like eyeballs and a pomegranate reduction on the side for a bloody element.

5. Roasted Skeleton Marrow

Bone marrow is a delicious and often forgotten food that can elevate any dinner party. However, any sort of bone marrow dish is perfect for Halloween because you’ll have a literal bone on the table! And you don’t have to do anything special to capture the spooky spirit.

6. Dark Magic Salad

To offer your guests something light and healthy, make this Black Magic Salad. It’s made with purple kale, red cabbage, purple basil, blackberries, radicchio, and a black garlic salad dressing. The salad has a robust but refined flavor that will wow everyone and make you the host with the most.

7. Blue Moon Lemonade

The Blue Moon Lemonade is one of the easiest foods on this list. It’s simply a classic lemonade with butterfly pea flower extract added to give it a whimsical and witchy blue color. If you want to make an adult drink, add blue curacao instead for a blue-colored, orange-tasting drink.

8. Whoopie Monsters

Whoopie pies are a classic dessert that satisfies kids and adults alike. You can easily make a spooky batch of whoopie pies by adding a sliced strawberry that looks like a tongue and using yellow and white frosting to make an eye, creating a Whoopie Monster!

9. CroquemBOOche

On the other hand, this one is a lot of work but worth it. A croquembouche is a tower of cream puffs glued together with sticky sugar. Make the choux pastry black with cocoa powder and use the sticky sugar to make ghostly designs on the outside for a CroquemBOOche.

10. Ghoulish Skull and Pumpkin Soup

This hearty soup is made with potatoes, red lentils, carrots, pumpkin, mushrooms, sausage, and beef broth, along with an array of flavorful seasonings. It’s a cozy appetizer that will warm everyone up the moment they get there. Use a knife to turn the mushrooms into little skulls.

11. Jack-O-Pot Pies

For an irresistible and hearty meal on a cold October evening, make chicken pot pies and carve out jack-o-lantern faces on the top crusts. These spooky pies will look adorable and capture the Halloween vibe well. You can also make a beef and onion pie if you prefer.

12. Pig Mummies

You’ve heard of pigs in a blanket, but what about Pig Mummies? Using pie dough or puff pastry, you can wrap hot dogs to look like little mummies! Do this by cutting the dough into very thin strips and haphazardly wrapping hot dogs. Serve them with mustard or any other sauce you love.

13. Ghostly Pizza Bagels

One of the easiest but most striking spooky dishes you can make is pizza bagels with little mozzarella ghosts on them. You can also do this with regular pizzas, but the small pizza bagels are easier. Just cut the mozzarella into ghost shapes and add pieces of black olives for the eyes and mouth.

14. Dead Man's Toe Cookies

If you’ve seen Hocus Pocus, you know that a dead man’s toe is sometimes necessary when making a potion to steal the souls of children (obviously). You can make Dead Man’s Toe Cookies by baking stumpy shortbread cookies and using almond slivers and raspberry jam to make the toenails.

15. Strawberry Cheesecake Brain

This no-bake recipe is a piece of (cheese)cake if you have the right mold. You need a brain-shaped mold for the ingredients to set in, and then you’ll have a freaky and fabulous pink brain for dessert! You can use cherry if you don’t love strawberries.

16. Jack-O-Lantern Cheese Ball

These cheesy snacks were popular in the ‘90s, but they’re slowly making a yummy comeback. Making a Jack-O-Lantern Cheese Ball is a breeze, as you just need to reform the cheese ball to look like a pumpkin and then create a face with chips, crackers, or olives.

17. Scary Spider Cookies

There are several forms of Scary Spider Cookies you can make. You can add black Twizzler legs to Oreos with M&M eyes or make chocolate chip cookies with chocolate spiders on top. Some people use Reese’s cups as spider bodies, but let your imagination run wild.

18. Frankenshakes

This idea is excellent if there will be kids at your Halloween dinner party. Frankenshakes are ice cream shakes decked out with toppings and crazy decorations. Ideally, they should be green, so you can use green mint ice cream or green food coloring. Don’t be afraid to go all out with these.

19. Mac-O-Cheese Peppers

Stuffed peppers can be appetizers or part of the main course. Usually, they’re stuffed with ground beef, but these are loaded up with gooey macaroni and cheese. Carve out little jack-o-lantern faces on the side of each pepper.

20. Berry Eyeball Punch

This vibrant berry punch can be made with any fruit or berries that suit your taste buds, like cherries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, or blueberries. The eyeballs that creepily float in the punch bowl are made from simple gelatin molds.

21. Dracula's Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are usually yellow and white, but you can make them red and black with a little culinary magic. Dye the eggs black with activated charcoal and make the filling blood red with beet juice or chili powder. You can always use food dye, too!

22. Cobweb Guacamole

This one is also amazingly simple. It’s just a big bowl of creamy guacamole with a spiderweb on top made from sour cream. To make it, squirt three of four concentric circles on top of the guacamole and then use a toothpick to create the spooky spider web effect. Maybe add a fake spider to freak everyone out!

23. Pasta Brain and Meatballs

Pasta Brain and Meatballs can be a little complicated to make, but it’s worth the extra effort. Using a baking mold, you can form a brain made of spaghetti that will look bloody and spooky. Serve it with a side of meatballs, and you have a Halloween version of spaghetti and meatballs.

24. Red Velvet Vampire Cupcakes

You can interpret this idea in your own way, but you’ll really impress your guests if you fill the cupcakes with a red gel that oozes out when they take a bite. It’s also fun to take chopsticks and poke holes in the cupcakes to look like fang bites.

25. Halloween Hot Cocoa Bombs

To end the dinner party, instead of coffee and tea, serve some toasty mugs of hot cocoa. You can make hot cocoa bombs at home with a little finesse and fill them with tiny ghost, bat, and spider sprinkles that will float to the top of the drink when the bomb melts. It’s an especially fun idea for kids.

