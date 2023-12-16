Malicious Gifting: 25 Cursed Presents for People Who Aren’t Your Favorites

We know you're not evil, but we all have someone who just rubs us the wrong way. Getting people you dislike a gift is unorthodox, but office Secret Santa games and forced family exchanges may leave you with no choice.

If getting someone you dislike something they'll enjoy hurts your soul too much, there are some cursed gift ideas that you'll enjoy. Give your nemesis a gift that won't bring them joy this holiday season.

To be clear, we don't want you to give anything that might substantially hurt someone, physically or emotionally. But maybe someone in your life deserves a dose of spite wrapped up with a bow on top.

1. Terrible Wall Art

Have you ever gotten bad art as a gift? It's cumbersome and ugly, so even bringing it home to throw it out is a hassle. Get them a massive, heavy piece of hideous art they'll have to lug to the dumpster. “Live, Laugh, Love” pieces are always a good option, but it can be anything you know they won't like.

2. Glitter

The actual gift doesn't have to be glitter. Get them something basic, like a $5 candle, but put it in a super glittery gift bag, or give it to them with a glitter-heavy greeting card. They won't be able to get the glitter off their clothes, car, and furniture. A glitter arts and crafts set is even better if they have kids.

3. A Drum Set for Their Kids

If your nemesis has children, a noisy drum set that will make them miserable is a hilarious and hostile gift. You can give it to them under the guise of wanting their child to enjoy music, but you know they'll be fighting with their kid to knock it off so everyone in the house can sleep. But you'll be sleeping like a baby!

4. Bad Perfume or Cologne

Spend some time sniffing different perfumes and colognes in your local department store and try to find the cheapest, strongest, and worst-smelling one. Look for scents that smell like straight alcohol, smelly feet, or something else that's awful. Hopefully, they'll wear it once or twice before tossing it out.

5. An Empty Gift Card

If someone you aren't close with gives you a gift card that doesn't work, will you ask them about it? Probably not, because that's awkward. Get them an empty Visa gift card that they'll assume is faulty. You can also get them a $5 gift card to a luxury store, so they can't get anything without spending money.

6. Sugar-Free Candy

Sugar-free candy doesn't sound that bad, but it typically tastes horrendous, and certain ones can cause tummy issues. Specifically, sugar-free gummy candies are known to give people digestive distress, but they're not dangerous, so it's the perfect gift for someone rude or mean.

7. Deodorant or Soap

Fancy or artisanal soap can be a lovely gift, but that's not what we're suggesting here. Get them a cheap supermarket soup, like the worst Dove bar or store-brand hand soap. Deodorant is even better, as it drives the point home that you think they smell bad.

8. A Thousand-Piece Puzzle

Unless you know they love puzzles, this is a wonderfully malicious gift. A thousand-piece puzzle, or bigger if you can find it, is a brutal task that they'll either never attempt or get frustrated with quickly. Make it even worse by opening it up and removing one or two pieces, so they'll never be able to finish it.

9. A Dental Hygiene Kit

This gift is another way of saying, “Your breath smells bad” or “Your teeth are icky.” The gift is ideal if the individual doesn't actually have these issues because it will make them paranoid or make it clear that you're not a fan of them. Get floss, toothpaste, a toothbrush, mouthwash, and maybe whitening strips!

10. A Gift Certificate for Movers

Suppose you really want this person out of your life. In that case, a generous gift certificate for a moving company or maybe a U-Haul is a sly way of telling them that you wish they would move far, far away. Maybe you'll get lucky, and they'll take the hint, pack up, and move thousands of miles away from you.

11. A Self-Help Book

While self-help books can be really helpful for some people, being gifted one is usually insulting. Look for a self-help book that targets what you don't like about them. A book on being a better manager is poignant if it's your boss. Any of the For Dummies books are also great!

12. An Aggressive Alarm Clock

Nowadays, most people use their phone as their alarm clock, so getting someone a traditional alarm clock is kind of useless. But you can make it even worse by choosing an obnoxiously loud one or a tough clock to turn off. Open it up and set an alarm for 3 a.m. to spite them.

13. A Safe or Lock With the Wrong Code or Key

A high-tech safe or fancy lock can be a useful gift, but not when they can't open it. Cause them immense frustration and confusion by gifting them a safe or lock along with the incorrect key or code. Safes are ideal because they're also inconveniently heavy to carry home.

14. A Hideous Article of Clothing

This classic bad gift will always be a devious option. An ugly sweater, an insanely weird hat, or a strange and ugly scarf are all decent ways to stick it to the person you don't like. You get bonus points if you get an unpleasant material, like a scratchy sweater.

15. A Shirt Two Sizes Too Small

Like the Grinch's heart, get the person you hate clothing that is several sizes too small. You can also get oversized clothing, but they might still be able to wear that as pajamas. Just head straight to the kids' section at Target and pick out something cute that will never fit them.

16. Bad-Smelling Candles

Have you ever been sniffing candles in a store and whipped your nose away from a gross one? The next time that happens, buy the candle and save it for your haters. They may not even realize it smells bad until they light it, making their whole house reek.

17. Inappropriate Baby Gifts

This one is pretty harsh, so save it for someone who deserves it. You can get someone a baby-related gift, like a name book or onesie, when you know they don't have and are not expecting children. This will confuse them and may also insult them.

18. Creepy Antique Doll

We've all seen movies and shows featuring a cursed doll, like the ones from Annabelle or Chucky. Scour eBay and your local thrift stores to find a terrifying vintage doll that will keep them up at night. You can say it's for their kid or claim you thought it was adorable and would make them happy.

19. The Wrong Phone Charger or Case

In this modern world, you're either an iPhone person or an Android person for the most part. Find out what your enemy has and get them a high-end charger but for the wrong phone. You can do the same thing with a top-notch protective case that they'll never get to use.

20. Expired Food

Assuming we're trying to be subtle, don't just give them a bag of rotting oranges or something. But gifting them something safe to eat but expired, like old olive oil or stale chips, is a fun way to ruin their next recipe or surprise them with a potato chip that tastes like cardboard. Please, don't put anyone in the hospital with this idea.

21. An Unwanted Donation in Their Name

Donating to charity is always a nice thing to do, right? Well, that depends! You can donate in your frenemy's name — that way, they don't get to enjoy a gift and you put your money toward a good cause. It's a win-win! Donating to a cause they don't support is even better.

22. Food They Can't Eat

Do you have a lactose intolerant frenemy? Get them a gift card to a fancy ice cream parlor! Does your nemesis get heartburn when they drink red wine? Here's a lovely Cabernet Sauvignon! On the surface, these seem like nice gifts, but you know they won't be able to enjoy them!

23. An Old Calendar

If you look on Amazon, there are plenty of calendars from years passed. Buy the person you hate a 2022 calendar and hope they don't notice. Maybe they'll get their days of the week mixed up for a week or two, and you won't have to see them on Monday!

24. A Tim Horton's Gift Card

If you're in Canada (or not the Northeast of America), a Dunkin' gift card works well, too. No one will drive hundreds or thousands of miles for a cup of coffee, and even if they end up near one of these places, they'll probably forget the gift card by then.

25. A Thin To-Go Mug

Nothing is worse than filling your mug with delicious coffee only to realize the cup is piping hot now and searing your fingerprints off when you try to hold it. Get them a cheap, thin to-go cup that will have them burning their fingers every time they use it.