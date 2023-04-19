Online Mob Attacks Man Who Stood Up for His Pregnant Wife on Flight

Anthony Edward Bass, an American professional baseball pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays of Major League Baseball, complained on Twitter this week about how a flight attendant at United Airlines treated his pregnant wife. According to his narrative, a 22-week pregnant wife traveling with a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old got down on her hands and knees to clean up a popcorn mess produced by their youngest daughter.

Bass is clearly displeased with the treatment his wife received. He expected that the airline's cleaning crew would clean up the mess his two-year-old had made. Yet, as is often the case with social media, his tweet developed into a brawl, with individuals adopting opposing positions and raising the topic of who should be responsible for cleaning up after your or your child's mess on an airline. The answer, it appears, is not as straightforward.

Was The Flight Attendant Wrong?

Many questioned Bass's position and expectations, clearly stating that expecting so much from a flight attendant was not okay. @Corey Herscu making an argument about expectations and entitlements, says Flight crew aren't our ‘servants'; they will help if asked, not assumed. They describe Bass's tweet as pretentious, arrogant, and self-absorbed.

Amy Kremer, who claims to be a former flight attendant, clarifies that a flight attendant is there for safety, not to pick up after you or your children.

Similarly, @sandikrakowski doesn't think it is extraordinary or even strange for a pregnant woman to do such a simple task. She retorts, “Get over yourself. Pregnant women lift weights, run corporations, work in fields and take care of a lot of things. That small mess shouldn't be an issue. Take like 2 mins.”

Without mincing words, @BuzzPatterson, a pilot, remarks that commercial airlines are not your children's playground. “Pick it up and take responsibility for your kids,” they tweet.

Explaining further, @Trishelle comments that, as a general rule, it's in poor taste to leave any place that much of a mess, especially a flight, where we know flight attendants have enough to deal with from disrespectful passengers. “Airlines are still recovering from COVID/short-staffed. It's just rude.”

Bad Enough That She's Pregnant

But, some believe Bass's pregnant wife is entitled to some assistance if for no other reason than the fact that she is pregnant.@HappyRecovery, a little irritated by the covid excuse, replies to @Trishelles: “It is a great excuse to continue to blame COVID.”

They said cleaning up wouldn't be an issue if she wasn't pregnant. “I get it; I would expect she would do what she can, but pregnant? STOP IT!” she remarks.

In favor of Bass, another individual argues that a pregnant woman with two kids flying alone is not a scenario where one would expect them to go that extra mile. Similarly, @Teresa72822210 finds it disgusting that the stewardess made a pregnant woman clean up a mess. And blames the airline for supplying popcorn, commenting that if they're going to provide popcorn on the airplane, they should be ready for messes to clean up.

No Need for The “Chastising”

For one user, it's totally needless to scold Bass for making a complaint borne from concern for his pregnant wife. “What bugs me most about this is society is chastising a husband concerned for his wife.” They say. “It speaks to the decline in human values and social media mob mentality!”

According to them, if people had a little decency, the pregnant mom would have gotten help from someone else on the flight other than the flight attendant.

A second individual thinks Bass got what he bargained for when he chose to come on social media for likes versus taking care of a situation privately like a “normal man.”

This thread inspired this post.

