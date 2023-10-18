Here’s The Wild Story of How a Man Conned Tesla Out of Five Vehicles

For better and worse, true crime stories never cease to fascinate us with all the bizarre things human beings are capable of doing. Particularly when it comes to con artists, it’s wild to learn about all the schemes people can dream up for receiving something without paying for it.

It shows that sometimes, crime does pay (until it doesn’t.)

One recent automotive con that illustrates this point was one almost successfully pulled off by a 34-year-old man named Micheal Gonzales, who reportedly conned Tesla out of over half a million dollars by exploiting a loophole in their online ordering service.

Here's How He Did It.

Gonzales, a Vermont resident, reportedly figured out that he could make a small down payment on each vehicle when he ordered them from Tesla’s online delivery system and then link up his order to a bank account with insufficient funds after the order had been processed.

So, he would receive these vehicles from Tesla, along with their certificates of ownership, even though he didn’t have enough funds to cover the total cost of the vehicle. He would enter the information for an account with little or no funds, and when Tesla went to charge the account for his monthly payment, they would get a notice telling them that the account had insufficient funds.

Reportedly, Tesla was not waiting for these transactions to go through before shipping the car and its ownership certificates to Gonzales.

When I was a cashier at CVS, I was told never to hand someone their purchase, no matter what they were buying, until they had given me enough cash or their credit card payment went through. Why a convenience store manager thought to use this policy for people buying candy bars and sodas, but a company selling luxury vehicles would let people have their product without paying for it is beyond me. It’s things like this that make true crimes so baffling.

Believe It or Not, Gonzales Pulled This Scheme Five Different Times.

After receiving the vehicle and a certificate of ownership from Tesla, Gonzales went to Vermont’s DMV and obtained a title and registration. Shortly after, he would find prospective buyers to sell the Teslas to for marked-down prices.

He first pulled this scam in 2018 when he received a Tesla Model 3 reportedly worth $58,000 after only making a downpayment of $2,500.

After Gonzales' scheme worked the first time, he decided to use it to con Tesla into giving him one of their more expensive vehicles, the Model X, which is worth around $150,000. He did this four more times, ordering the Model Xs under his girlfriend’s or an ex-girlfriend’s name. And he again sold the Model Xs for marked-down prices, sometimes to unsuspecting buyers on Craigslist.

Gonzales pulled this con from late 2018 through 2019 and made hundreds of thousands of dollars from it.

How He Finally Got Caught.

After failing to obtain the title on a $153,000 Model X he ripped off from Tesla, Gonzales decided to set the vehicle on fire to claim insurance money. The problem was that Gonzales wasn’t expecting insurance investigators to actually investigate his claim. When they requested that he show up for an “examination under oath” in person, he declined to show up.

A red flag to an investigator if there ever was one.

Gonzales was later caught (on a separate federal charge, no less) and pleaded guilty to five counts of “possessing and disposing of stolen vehicles.”

He must now pay Tesla almost half a million dollars in restitution fees and hand over his profits from his illegal Tesla sales to the government. Gonzales will serve four years in prison for his crimes.

Like I said, crime pays – until it doesn’t.