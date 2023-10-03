The Man Leading The Protest Against London Becoming an Ultra Low Emission Zone Believes The City Is on The Cusp of a Tragic ‘Titanic Moment’

If hindsight is 20/20, does that mean all tragedies were preventable retrospectively? Or is that hindsight playing to neuroticism because it’s easier to look backward at what can’t be changed than it is to plan for a future that can’t be predicted?

For Phil Elliot, it’s neither.

According to Elliot, the tragedy waiting to happen in question is the greater London area’s impending expansion of its Ultra Low Emission Zone — a move he believes is political and will lead to the detriment of London’s working class.

Phil Elliot’s Crusade Against London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone

Elliot’s fight against the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) started in 2008 when the fuel emissions policy was first implemented.

He tells John Evans of Autocar that he was living in London then and operating a truck recovery business. However, the truck Elliot used for his business was not a ULEZ-compliant vehicle. While he tried to protest these regulations, his concerns fell on deaf ears, and his business ultimately went under because he could not afford to upgrade his truck to meet the new emissions standards.

Elliot’s realization that he would not be the only working-class person in the greater London area to be adversely affected by these ULEZ regulations was the starting point of his campaign against them.

He cites a recent example of a man he knows with a disabled son who needs to be transported by van.

The van was not ULEZ compliant, so the father spent a lot of money upgrading it to be compliant; however, the regulations changed after he acquired it, and then the van was no longer ULEZ compliant. He’s now in a lot of debt, and the van has since dropped in value, leaving him with no way to recoup his costs.

Elliot is outraged that a working-class father who so diligently tried to be compliant is now facing financial ruin.

He firmly believes that a “Titanic moment…is fast approaching” for Londoners, who will be charged over 12 pounds per mile driven in the ULEZ zone if they’re in a non-compliant vehicle in the near future.

Will This Lead to a Tipping Point?

Also angering Elliot is that the government organization Transport for London (TfL) has been sending out letters to citizens stating that they will be charged the above-mentioned fee per mile when they drive through new ULEZ after its expansion.

He believes it is a waste of taxpayer money and a misuse of government power to track people and then write letters stating that they will be charged for driving there in the future because their vehicle doesn’t meet certain requirements.

A TfL spokesperson has confirmed that cameras have been tracking drivers over the past several months and sent out over a million letters to motorists warning them that their vehicles are not compliant and will be charged for operating them in the greater London area shortly.

However, the spokesperson did not reveal how much it cost to send out those letters.

Many other people besides Elliot are rattled by this, including local politicians who oppose the entire ULEZ program, as they, too, believe that ULEZ mandates are an incursion that will diminish people’s lives and livelihoods.

It’s not uncommon to see these politicians at anti-ULEZ rallies organized by Elliot and attended by hundreds of concerned citizens.

When asked if he believes his rallies and protests are ultimately in vain, as they’ve failed to stop the ULEZ from expanding and London’s current mayor, Sadiq Khan, is a staunch supporter of it, Elliot simply replies, “Not at all” because “Khan won’t be mayor forever.”

He believes that London’s reckoning — it’s “Titanic moment” where “the captain realized his ship wasn’t unsinkable” — will be the general public uproar over the pay-per-mile charges that will ultimately sink the ULEZ and its supporters.