Man Who Uses Million Dollar Home To Claim Status Puts Friend on Blast

Imagine inheriting a beautiful million-dollar home. You invite your friends over, toss some steaks or shrimp on the grill and enjoy a gorgeous summer afternoon. Then imagine having your friend tell you you're a lying, no-good jerk for telling women you're a millionaire.

Set The Stage

A man we'll call Eric is that friend. Eric's friend “Steve” inherited his grandparent's home, valued at one million dollars. Steve enjoys the status of being able to say he's a millionaire, but Eric likes to rain on Steve's parade by constantly reminding him that he's not a millionaire. Eric also points out that because Steve can't afford the property taxes or the upkeep of the property on his income, he also rents out several bedrooms to cover those costs.

The two had recently had disagreements over this issue when Steve introduced himself as an investment adviser to two girls at a club. After learning that he was wealthy, the two women were happy to join Steve at his home.

Eric's Issue

Eric told Steve that he lied to the girls because owning a home worth a million dollars isn't the same as being a millionaire. Steve “laughed in his face” and told him that he's technically a millionaire because the house is paid off and still considered an asset. Steve pointed out that if he sold the house, he'd have at least a cool million in liquidity.

Eric continued to berate Steve that houses aren't liquid and that he just “inherited dead people's property.” Now Eric is wondering who's in the right as their other friends have called him out for even saying anything. When he posted the story to a popular online forum, comments ensued.

1- Free and Clear

One user was quick to adjust Eric's thinking, saying his friend was correct: if he owns the house, he's a millionaire. The user went on to say most millionaires don't have cash on hand in favor of keeping it tied up in assets.

2- Still Lying

Another commenter points out that Steve may still have been lying, just not about being a millionaire. Based on what Steve tells others, it can be perceived he is lying about his job to give the appearance he has the income to afford the house on his own. The same commenter went on to say that Steve is still a millionaire regardless of his potential untruths.

3- Liquidity

One contributor chastised Eric for his ignorance and reminded him that the liquidity of an asset doesn't matter, it still counts as money and income.

4- Not Everyone

Not everyone quickly jumped to Steve's defense despite Eric's apparent error. One poster said Eric was wrong because Steve is a millionaire whether he had the cash in hand or had it in a home, inherited or not. They then went on to say Steve isn't in the wrong because of his millionaire status but because he's bragging about it.

5- Jealous Much

Several people pointed out that Eric seems both petty and jealous. One commenter went as far as to say Eric made himself look stupid.

6- Bitter

One interested individual wanted to know why it mattered so much, asking why Eric cared in the first place. They also said Eric was mistaken and that the house is Steve's asset, liquid or not.

7- Not-So-Humble Brag

One person thinks Eric should have mentioned Steve's bragging, not his financial status. This user said Steve's bragging took a particular turn for the worse when he started using it to pick up women.

8- Capitalism

A clued-in participant has a word for Eric about capitalism: if he objects to Steve inheriting millions despite not working for it, he may want to look into how capitalism works.

9- Crime

Somebody offered a great perspective on stretching the truth. Technically, Steve is a millionaire. The real question is why Eric is so bothered by it.

10- Billions in The Bank

Another contributor told Eric that the top 1% don't keep their net worth in cash either. Elon Musk and Bill Gates definitely don't have cash sitting in an account somewhere: they have assets.

11- Seriously Though

One respondent had a serious question about Steve's home and his job, asking if the home is still decorated like an old man lives there and if Steve is really an investment advisor.

Asset-Rich, Cash Poor

No matter how you slice it, assets count toward your net worth. Disclosing that amount to strangers, no matter the reason, isn't always the best financial advice. Steve is hardly the first to use his millionaire status to pave the way toward adult fun time. Eric's jealousy did nothing but hurt their relationship and came through loud and clear in the forum. It would be wise for both Steve and Eric to spend a little time doing some introspection and mature even a little bit.

Source: (Reddit).