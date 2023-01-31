Go Dutch With Me? Man Asks if He Is Wrong To Force Wife To Split All Expenses in Half

When two people are in a relationship, they are usually open about everything, including each other's finances. As such, a feeling of entitlement may creep in. But sometimes, it's not entitlement but more like wanting your partner to fulfill particular needs. This time, OP is not quite sure.

u/Throwaway929387383 wonders if he is wrong for living below his means so his wife can contribute equally to their expenses.

The 50/50 Deal

OP earns more than his wife, and he mentions that he and his wife had a little conflict when they discussed their finances and how they would be handled.

His wife wants an arrangement where they both pay the same percentage of their income towards bills and other miscellaneous expenses, but OP wasn't okay with it.

He says, “since I made around 6 times more than her, for a bill of $100, I would pay $86 while she pays $14. I wasn't okay with this arrangement because it felt like I was essentially subsidizing her lifestyle.”

Instead, OP wants a 50/50 arrangement, where they both live according to her earnings. He gives another instance: “if she was paying $1000 a month for rent previously, I would match it with another $1000, and we'd find a place to live for $2000.”

Unfair Arrangement

OP and his wife went to a couple's dinner with their friends, and discussions about finances arose. Most of the couples preferred OP's wife's arrangement, and when OP mentioned his, there was a shift in the air.

He noticed the women were shocked and they insisted that it was an unfair arrangement. When he and his wife got home, she asked for a renegotiation of terms.

OP is willing to discuss it, but he doesn't see anything wrong with their current plan and thinks it is “perfectly fair.”

“I'm the one who put in the work to earn my degree and the experience to earn as much as I do before I even met my wife,” he asked, “why should anyone else feel entitled to it?”

Grow Up, Reddit Says

Redditor u/Samael13 comments that OP's wife is supposed to be his partner and that he sounds selfish and antagonistic,

“YTA – Your wife is supposed to be your partner, so this ‘why should she feel entitled to my money' bit is really weirdly selfish and antagonistic. She's your partner, and you should want to help improve each other's lives. People have almost certainly explained why your arrangement is unfair and gross in a marriage, and you either don't care or you disagree, which is fine, I guess, but it's not a great way to establish a healthy and lasting relationship. ‘I think our arrangement is perfectly fair because I make six times as much money as you, so I benefit greatly from our arrangement' is a great way to establish an ex-wife seeking alimony. So, I mean, if that's what you're looking for, carry on, buddy.”

Another Redditor thinks that if the roles were reversed, OP would feel different about his preferred financial living arrangement.

“I’m sure if the roles were reversed you wouldn’t feel the same way. You would also want to go on vacations that YOU really wanted to go on and not just the ones your wife chooses. And I’m sure you would want tech upgrades if you couldn’t afford them and she was indulging herself in something she liked. Also you buying yourself what you want and going in cheaper dates with your wife is wack af. Not a 50/50 thing.”

u/givemethc27 agrees that OP is TA and says he needs to grow up.

“YTA – She’s your WIFE. You’re using the fact you earn more as a way to keep you both in a lifestyle completely dictated by you. It’s okay to have separate finances but to set a 50/50 rule when you have spare income and she is trying to ‘live within her means’ is so immature and pathetic it’s actually laughable… You’re happy with the life you’ve built, but is she? Is the housework 50/50? Do you do 50% of the meal planning, shopping, cooking? Emotional labour? Planning family and social events? Appointments? Gift buying and holiday planning? Lol grow tf up.” Finances can often pose an issue in any relationship. OP feels he is right here, while his wife thinks the arrangement is unfair. What do you think?

Read the full story on Reddit here.

