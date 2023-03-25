Brother’s Keeper? Not This Time! Man Chooses To Renovate Bathroom Instead

No one has the right to demand anything from someone else just because they are related, and one person online feels pressured to help his brother. He wonders if he should ‘cut corners' to please everyone. Here’s the story.

Brother Likes To Look Flashy

The original poster, OP, and his brother work similar jobs and make similar incomes. However, OP admits his brother makes slightly more.

The most significant issue OP is having is that his brother tends to live outside his means.

OP says his brother has a massive four-bedroom, three-bathroom house and drives a pricey $150,000 truck. He also says that his brother's wife's engagement ring cost as much as he paid for his motorcycle, although he didn't disclose the amount.

New Family Bathroom

OP says he and his wife live in a bungalow with their two children. Their place is cozy. But as his children are getting older, they have been complaining that there's a single bathroom. All four of them have to share.

For his 10th anniversary, OP started saving for a bathroom addition. He saved to the tune of $25,000 to pay for a professionally installed bathroom to be put in their basement.

He wants to splurge so that his wife “has a place to take a long soak without the kids or me interrupting her.”

He plans to order a two-person jetted tub, put heating elements on the floor, and install a heat lamp so that his wife can stay warm and dry off properly.

Brother Is Having Money Problems

The crux of his problem is that his brother, who spends first and ignores the consequences, is having money problems.

OP says that he could ‘technically' cut corners and loan his brother some money but that he'd really ‘rather not do that.'

He also doesn't want to disappoint his wife, who likely has waited for this bathroom for some time.

OP discloses that his mother is pressuring him to help his brother, saying that his brother needs such a large house to entertain people.

And while OP assumes it's just his interpretation, he says his brother needs to do this so he can ‘kiss butt all the way up the ladder.'

OP also admits that he doesn't want to see his brother waste his hard-earned money, and even though his brother may have to sell some of his stuff, OP would much rather see that happen than disappoint his wife on their anniversary.

Still, the issue has left him wondering if he's in the wrong for not wanting to skimp on the bathroom for his wife in favor of helping his brother.

Here's What People Think

@purplewoodcarver thinks ‘mitigating factors aside' OP should prioritize the bathroom. “Could be the fact that I desperately want a second bathroom, but you’re not in the wrong.”

All the reasons you cited are additional points for why you're not the jerk, but ultimately even without any mitigating factors your savings are yours and you don't owe anyone a loan (or gift, since it sounds unlikely he'd be able to pay you back).”

@vomitthewords definitely thinks OP is not wrong and should ‘hold firm.' “NTA. Get the second bathroom with everything you want. He can sell the truck. In reality, lending him the money will enable him to not face the fact that he's not living within his means. So, unless you want to subsidize the rest of his life hold firm.”

In The End

OP spent the time and energy to save his pennies for this bathroom to surprise his wife on their 10th anniversary. Would you throw that all away for a brother who would waste that money with no qualms?

This thread inspired this article.

This article is produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.