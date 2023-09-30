Man Suing FBI, Wants D.B. Cooper Clues

Eric Ulis was only five when a man in a slick suit and sunglasses boarded a flight from Portland to Seattle, ordered a bourbon and soda, and then handed a flight attendant a handwritten note claiming he had a bomb.

On November 24, 1971, the unidentified man, later known as D.B. Cooper, opened his luggage to reveal a jumbled mess of wires and red sticks that looked suspiciously like dynamite and demanded $200,000 in cash and four parachutes.

When the plane landed in Seattle, he traded three dozen passengers for the money and parachutes before ordering the pilot to fly to Mexico City.

However, the plane would never make it to Mexico, as soon after takeoff, Cooper strapped the cash to his waist and dived out of the back of the aircraft nearly 10,000 feet over southern Washington before vanishing into the night somewhere over the Pacific Northwest.

No one has seen or heard from him since, and it remains the only unsolved hijacking case in U.S. aviation history. After decades without a single lead, the FBI officially closed the case in 2016.

D.B. Cooper's Necktie May Be The Key to His Identity

The FBI may have given up, but Ulis is still trying to solve the mystery of D.B. Cooper and has spent thousands of hours scouring FBI documents for any details federal agents may have missed, and he thinks he may have found a lead – Cooper's clip-on necktie which he left behind on the plane. Ulis is prepared to sue the FBI to get access to it.

“It's real. He was real. This is not a Bigfoot legend,” he says. “No one was physically harmed. Of course, the crew endured some stress, but even they admit he was quite polite, all things considered.”

In March of this year, Ulis filed a suit against the FBI for access to the necktie, which he believes is being stored at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

While the FBI has previously tested the tie for traces of DNA, Ulis is sure the tie knot has a metal spindle that may still have traces of undiscovered DNA on it, which he then intends to enter into genealogy databases in hopes that he can find a match that will reveal Cooper's real identity.

“That's all I'm trying to get – access to that spindle to open it up. Have the DNA expert kind of swab it, and let's just see what we come up with,” Ulis said.

D.B. Cooper's Tie Could Be Compromised

Former FBI agent Larry Carr, who worked on Cooper's case, told CNN he doesn't believe the FBI took the spindle apart, but whatever DNA found on the tie is probably compromised.

“The tie was never collected and handled by today's standards. It was collected and handled by standards in 1971. So who knows whose DNA is on the tie,” said Carr. “That's still another hurdle we have to jump because we don't know if that is Cooper's DNA.”

“However, anything's possible.”

Even Cooper's name is a mystery. His boarding pass referred to him as Dan Cooper, which the FBI believed was an alias inspired by a French comic book hero; however, after a journalist misspelled it as D.B., the name stuck.

“For 52 years, everybody's continued to call him D.B. Cooper,” Ulis said. “Back then, you didn't have to go through a metal detector at the airport. You didn't have to be checked. You didn't have to provide a driver's license to get an airplane to get a ticket. You could give a fake name.”

Essential Clues Could Remain in Washington Woods

A self-described crime historian and aviation geek, Ulis has run CooperCon since 2018, where amateur sleuths discuss case elements in fine detail. He was also featured in the 2022 Netflix documentary series D.B. Cooper, Where Are You?

Next month, he's leading a team of volunteer searchers to explore an area near Tena Bar where $5,800 of Cooper's ransom money was found in 1980 in hopes of finding essential clues including the parachute Cooper used to escape from the plane.

“I firmly believe that D.B. Cooper's parachute is lying in that area somewhere. It's stashed away somewhere under some blackberry bushes, a thicket of trees, or something of that nature,” Ulis told CNN. “It's been sitting there for 52 years.”

Ulis claims Cooper's cigarette butts were recovered but later disappeared – a crucial piece of lost evidence that may have been useful given today's advancements in DNA technology.

FBI Considered Hundreds of Suspects in D.B. Cooper Case

Over the years, the bureau has considered hundreds of potential suspects in the highjacking, including Richard McCoy, who hijacked a plane a year later and parachuted over Provo, Utah, with $500,000 in ransom money but was later found to be at home with his family at the time of Cooper's hijacking.

Then there was Duane Weber, who claimed to be Cooper on his deathbed but was ruled out by Federal authorities using DNA evidence.

Ulis is determined to discover who Cooper is and suspects the truth is within reach.”I try to keep it as fact-based and as simple as possible,” he said. “I apply Occam's razor to the situation – the simplest explanation is usually the closest to the truth.”

However, Carr believes that Cooper likely didn't survive the jump from the plane because it appeared he wasn't an experienced skydiver; he didn't know where he was, and when he jumped, it was dark, stormy, and cold.

Carr said the Cooper case is “a great story” that” remains untold,” and he still thinks about it today. “Everybody wants to know what the final chapter is. We've all read the book to the final chapter, and it's blank. And that's what drives people nuts. It Drives me nuts. I want to know what the final chapter is, just like everybody else.”

