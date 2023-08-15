How I Learned To Manage ADHD While Traveling and What I’m Teaching My Child Too

Whenever I travel, I always gravitate toward a specific style of vacation. For some, hours at the beach or lying by a pool is relaxing. But me? I don't have an attention span. I can barely handle long queues and wait times.

When I was finally diagnosed with ADHD in my 40s, suddenly, everything made sense. All the strange little quirks and things that made me feel so out of place as a child and as an adult had a reason, and the way I traveled and the steps I was taking to ensure things like being able to stand up on a plane easily made much more sense.

Learning How To Manage ADHD While Traveling

The thing with ADHD, though, is it tends to run in the family, and my children share my diagnosis. My 11-year-old daughter was diagnosed with autism and ADHD, and I've watched her exhibit similar symptoms that I have. Naturally, this makes an already complicated planning process even more daunting; not only do I have to try and keep myself comfortable, but I had no idea how my daughter would react to new situations. It was definitely a learning experience.

Initially, I picked places and activities that I thought would interest her. In many cases, I wasted a lot of money learning things that might engage most children but didn't take her fancy.

I'm hoping sharing my experiences and these travel tips can help someone else traveling or going on vacation with their ADHD child.

Involve Your Child in The Planning Process

If your child is old enough, learn from my mistake: take some time and involve them in the planning process. This will excite them about the trip and help them choose the best vacation for everyone.

My first trip with my daughter was to Magnetic Island in Queensland, Australia. This flight was about a four-hour plane ride, so it was achievable. But once we were in the air, I learned airplane bathrooms were not something she could handle. The flushing sound was too loud, and she was terrified of getting sucked out through the toilet.

Then, I planned a trip to the local aquarium, thinking there would be enough to stay engaged. But while we were there, she was obviously bored. She really wanted to go back to the pool at the hotel. Even the cafe we stopped at on our way back to the hotel seemed promising – but when what we ordered got to the table, she had no interest. More money wasted.

After this vacation experience, I knew I had to plan better next time. We recently went to Las Vegas, and I offered my daughter a few hotel options. She picked the one with a large pool area and water slides. We also talked about activities that sounded fun for both of us. We also agreed to eat at places where she liked the food, like Subway and McDonald's.

How To Pack for Vacation When Your Child Has ADHD

There are several reasons that I choose only to pack a carry-on bag. For one, the wait at the baggage carousel is incredibly stressful. I've also been burned before with lost luggage, destroyed suitcases, and missing connecting flights due to delays in collecting baggage. Instead, I chose to pack only the necessary items and find places to do laundry while traveling.

Most airlines only allow two pieces as a carry-on; a small suitcase that fits into an overhead locker and a handheld item such as a backpack or handbag. I've had staff stop me because I was also carrying a smaller handbag in addition to these items. So I now pack that in my suitcase and put everything I need on the flight in a backpack.

While my daughter isn't on any medication, I am, so this goes into my laptop backpack along with my passport. I also carry a battery pack just in case I don't have access to power on the flight or at the airport. Packing several USB cords is also essential. I also let my daughter bring a favorite soft toy, and thankfully, I've convinced her to take only one with us when we travel. If I allow her to take as many as she'd like, I'd need to pay for an extra seat!

There's also usually a fidget toy of some sort. These are really great when standing in queues; it keeps her from wanting to run off or shake the barrier ropes — something she's done in the past.

How To Handle Hypersensitivity and Long-Haul Flights

We broke the traveling up into two days for the trip to Las Vegas. The longest plane trip was from Melbourn to Honolulu, where we would spend overnight and catch another plane to Las Vegas. These shorter hops make the trip more manageable when someone has ADHD.

While travel time is longer, stopping, exploring, and recharging is beneficial. I also encourage my child to use the bathroom before getting on board. If using the plane's facility is unavoidable, I've developed a strategy where I wait outside the cubicle while she goes, and when she comes out, I will go in and flush for her.

If you feel comfortable with your child walking in the aisle alone and not in anyone's way, let them do a few laps every few hours. This can help alleviate restlessness.

We also have over-ear headphones that can be plugged into the back of the seat or her phone. We ensure she's downloaded some of her favorite shows from Netflix that she can watch without WIFI. In addition, I have downloaded Spotify tracks of rain noises and brown noise. This is relaxing and blocks out other noises that may be distracting on the plane.

Other Things to Consider

Anyone with ADHD will tell you that memory issues are a big deal. Anyone without ADHD will advise you to write a list. Lists are fun to write. I even have had lists as my home screen, thinking that since it's the first thing I see, I'll notice it.

Unfortunately, lists get overlooked when you have this disorder, even when they're right in front of you on your phone that you look at many times a day. The only reminders that work in the long term for me are setting alarms or other people reminding me that I need to do something.

However, it's important to remember that every individual with ADHD is unique, and it's vital to tailor strategies to suit your or your child's specific needs. While I've shared my experiences and hope it can offer some travel tips and insights into what having ADHD is like, consulting with a healthcare professional experienced in ADHD management can provide additional guidance and support.