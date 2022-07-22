How Do I Make Subscriptions Work For Me?

It’s official: there are too many subscription services.

Streaming has never been more voluminous between Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBOMax, and Paramount+. And with all your favorite tv shows and movies spread across streamers, your monthly bills can get out of hand very quickly.

Then there are memberships for services that appear free, like Uber Eats and Seamless, but which now offer the premium services Uber One and Seamless+, which guarantee free delivery for a monthly price.

How can you maximize these new services without breaking the bank? We talked to some experts to help you improve your bottom line without sacrificing your favorite show or delivery spot.

Amazon Partners With Grubhub

Are you an Amazon Prime member? Then, you can get a free year of Grubhub+.

Amazon recently partnered with Grubhub to give current Prime members a free year of the new premium subscription service – an annual value of $120 – that functions similarly to Uber One and Seamless+ in that it offers diners free or reduced delivery and exclusive membership perks.

While some of us remember when delivery was a free service with only the expectation of tipping, diners today are accustomed to a gratuity, a delivery fee, and a service charge, making ordering out very expensive. These membership perks reduce some of the cost of ordering out.

This partnership allows Grubhub to reintroduce itself to consumers. “There have been branding issues that have hurt them as we’ve seen in market share data over the last year,” says Steven Fox, the CEO, and founder of Fox Advisors.

Working with Grubhub also enables Amazon to improve its image in the public eye.

Navigating the Amazon Dilemma

With inflation a regular source of strife for many Americans, the convenience of Amazon is alluring, despite the backlash the company sometimes faces.

Jeff Bezos recently came under fire after he returned from a leisure trip to space. “I also want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all of this,” he said.

The digital marketplace – with an estimated net worth of over $438 billion – has also faced criticism for its workplace conditions. After reports that their workplace injuries double that of similar company’s facilities, Amazon has made efforts to reduce safety risks. Their robotics and advanced technology departments are currently working to improve safety conditions and reduce incidents by 50% by 2025.

The Grubhub deal is another way to improve its image. “Being able to give Prime members one year of Grubhub+ and no delivery fees from restaurants is our way of saying thank you,” said Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani.

What Other Deals Are Out There?

While HBO Max and Disney+ duke it out for dominance and Netflix tries to stay afloat amidst a series of crushing blows, more Americans are streaming than ever before. Even as Covid-19 restrictions have virtually disappeared across the country, the average weekly time spent streaming is up 18% compared to last year.

The list of unique program titles is at an all-time high, with over 817,000 titles to stream in the United States.

According to a study by Interpret, U.S. viewers subscribe to an average of 4-5 streaming services. 20% of consumers feel that they subscribe to too many video streaming services.

All those streaming subscriptions can add up fast, so it’s important to see if you can get any of these services for free as part of the monthly services you already pay for to stay within your set budget.

T-Mobile’s Magenta Max plan guarantees you a Netflix subscription, but Verizon offers the most bundling for your buck. With Verizon’s Get More plan, customers receive free subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass, Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.

Ask the Experts

Besides bundles with cell phone providers, you can employ a few other tricks to save the most money on your subscriptions.

“Avoid automating your subscription payments,” recommends Paul Sundin, finance expert, and CEO of Emparion. He advises against automatic payments because it makes you unaware of your monthly expenses. It can also give you more power over these services.

“Businesses with a recurring revenue model consistently release pricing discounts and promos to attract more subscriptions,” explains Paul. “When you automate your subscriptions’ monthly payments, your money will leave your digital wallets before you can even take advantage of these price deductions.”

Additionally, Paul recommends sharing subscriptions with friends and loved ones. And use a finance app. He suggests using Truebill. “Truebill allows you to negotiate lower rates for your current subscriptions and eliminate the ones you don’t use anymore,” says Paul.

Credit Cards Offer Free Subscriptions Too

In addition to cash-back incentives, some credit cards offer free subscriptions. We chatted with Jake Washburn, the owner of Win Win Home Buyers, to get his recommendations for the best credit cards to offer subscription services.

“One of my personal favorites is the Door Dash promotion on the Chase Sapphire card,” Jake told us. This deal gives you a year of Door Dash’s premium service Dash Pass in addition to the card’s 60,000 bonus points and other reward incentives.

He also recommends the American Express Platinum card. Beyond traditional perks, this card offers a $240 entertainment credit that can be used to cover Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Peacock, the New York Times, and Sirius XM.

With so many streaming and subscription services on the market today, managing your finances can be tricky. Finding subscription deals and bundles can help increase your bottom line so that you can stream and subscribe guilt-free.

