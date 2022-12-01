How to Manage Your Finances Better During Festive Times

The holidays are a wonderful time of year.

The weather is starting to cool off. You can cozy up by the fire with a good book, listen to Christmas music on repeat, and spend time catching up with friends and family over a nice meal. What's not to love?

The holiday season warms our hearts and souls but isn't so kind to our wallets. In fact, according to an October 2022 Gallup study, the average adult in the United States will spend $932 on gifts this holiday season.

And data from the Hopper travel booking app predicts that the average round-trip airfare for trips during the winter holidays this year will land around $463 — which is 39% higher than over the same period in 2021 and 31% more than in 2019. Ouch.

Sadly, these costs are just the tip of the iceberg. What about accommodations and food? And all the other little expenses that add up.

There's no denying that the holidays are one of the most expensive times of the year. But with proper planning, you can prepare for these expenses and avoid reaching further into your pockets this winter.

In this article, we'll share seven simple finance management tips to help you stay on track and avoid taking on debt during the holiday festivities.

Let's dive in.

1. Create a budget

Understanding how much money you have coming in versus going out can help determine your spending power this holiday season.

Not sure where to start? Follow the 50/30/20 rule, where you allocate 50% of every paycheck towards necessities, 30% toward discretionary items (like holiday purchases), and at least 20% to your savings.

The key is to start your holiday budgeting as early as possible. The longer you give yourself to save, the more money you'll have put away toward your holiday spending categories.

Some common spending categories include:

Gifts

Holiday travel

Food

Entertainment

Holiday Decor

Use your prior years' spending habits to help determine how much of your budget to allocate to each category.

Thankfully, your bank and credit card statements tell you everything you need to know about what (and where) you spent last season to help you set a realistic budget for the upcoming year.

Then create accounting reports to help you understand your finances and decide how much to spend and save this holiday season.

2. Track your spending

The holiday season can be filled with temptation. If you're not careful, it's easy to let your spending get out of control — and then you find yourself biting off more than you can chew.

But if you track every single penny of where you are spending your money, you're more likely to stick to your preset budget.

So make a list of all the things you've already bought for yourself and others. This list should include everything from gifts for friends and family members to decorations for your house and even small treats you've wanted all year long (like that new pair of sparkly earrings).

Next, write down how much each item costs — including same-day delivery fees if necessary — and then add it all up. Subtract the total from your allocated budget to determine how much money you've left to spend until Christmas Day.

3. Maximize rewards and perks

Some people stay far away from credit cards to avoid going into debt.

But when used responsibly (only spending the money you can afford), there are plenty of credit card perks you can put to good use during the holiday season.

These days, there are a variety of credit cards on the market that offer excellent credit card rewards programs, like the Chase Sapphire Reserve for travel and the American Express Blue Cash Preferred Card for cash back.

Plus, these rewards are easy to earn. All you have to do is use your credit card when making your everyday purchases (like gas, groceries, bills, etc.), and you earn rewards or points. For instance, with the American Express Blue Cash Preferred Card, you can earn 6% cash back on all grocery purchases (up to $6,000 per year).

Try paying for your Christmas purchases with credit cards that offer you the best rewards or cash back. You've already budgeted for this spend, so why not earn the most rewards in return for spending this money?

Even student bank accounts offer various cash back rewards. So don't sleep on these opportunities to earn money while spending money. It's a no-brainer.

4. Avoid impulse purchases

It can be hard to resist the urge to buy multiple gifts for your loved ones, especially with your credit card burning a hole in your pocket.

But don't let yourself get carried away by the giving spirit. If you do, chances are you'll end up spending too much money and regretting some of those purchases later down the road.

Instead, before purchasing anything, give yourself 24 hours to think it over and ask yourself some of these questions:

Do I need this item?

Does this item fit within my budget?

Will this item go on sale anytime in the next 30 days?

Would I be better off saving my money to go towards something else?

If you wake up the next day with a desire to pull the trigger on the purchase and it fits within your budget, it's a shoo-in. But if you wake up and don't remember the item at all, then it's meant to be left as is.

5. Start a side hustle to earn extra money

Two income streams are better than one. So if you feel like your budget is extra tight this year, it doesn't hurt to find another source of income to help cushion your savings account.

You can always apply for a second job, like delivering packages for UPS during the busy holiday rush. Or you can take a more entrepreneurial path and start a side hustle that generates income long after the holidays.

For instance, if you are creative and enjoy writing, you can look for a remote freelance writing job that you can do in the comfort of your own home.

There are plenty of inspiring success stories to motivate you, like one 28-year-old who went from making $36,000 to $378,000 per year by taking on freelance writing gigs.

But remember that a side hustle is like running a business. Just like Software as a Service companies need to keep a close eye on SaaS metrics, to stay afloat, you need to closely track profit and loss to keep your side hustle running smoothly.

With hard work and dedication, a side hustle can change your life forever.

6. Avoid buy now, pay later options

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) are dangerous payment options when you're trying to take control of your finances.

These payment methods make it too easy for you to spend more money than you can afford and set a bad precedent for how to spend your money in the future.

Why? Because they catch your attention during checkout, offering bite-size payment options that make your purchase seem more affordable.

But many of these plans will penalize you for paying late and not offer any benefit to your credit score for timely payments. Non-payment late fees are also much higher than what standard credit cards charge.

If you're unsure you can pay for an item on the fixed schedule, think twice about using a BNPL plan. If you opt for it, review the terms and conditions to understand when your payments are due and how much late fees or interest could add up.

7. Open a high-yield savings account

A high-yield savings account is one of the best places to put your holiday savings. A separate account takes the balance out of your everyday savings. And with it out of your eyesight, it's less tempting to use it to fund your next purchase.

With your money safely tucked away, it'll grow as high-yield interest rates increase. Then, when you are ready to access your funds to make purchases during the holiday season, you'll have more money in the account than you started with.

You can use your earned interest to fund some of your holiday expenditures. Sounds idyllic, right?

Wrapping up

Don't let the holidays derail your financial goals. Nothing feels better than starting the new year on the right track with your finances.

Although it's tempting to shower your loved ones with gifts during the holiday season, it's important not to go overboard with your spending.

With these simple tips, you can better manage your money during this busy time of year and feel confident about your finances in 2023.

Happy Holidays!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.