Mandy Moore Was a High School Dropout – At 38, How Rich Is She?

Mandy Moore is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. Read on to learn more about her net worth, career, and lifestyle.

Mandy Moore Net Worth

Name Mandy Moore Net Worth $14 Million Salary Source of Income Actress Country American Last Updated 2022

Mandy Moore is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. After signing with Epic, Mandy Moore began working on her debut album. She dropped out of high school to focus on her new album. She continued her higher education through private teachers.

In 1999, when Moore was 15, she toured with bands NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys, two of the biggest names in pop at the time. She released her first single in August 1999. Mandy Moore's first studio album, “So Real,” was released on December 7, 1999. The album peaked at number 31 on the Billboard charts.

Moore made her film debut in 2000 as Brittany Foster in Magic Al and The Mind Factory. She appeared in the 2000th episode of the TV series 2GE + HER: Season 1 of the series called “Bunny.”

Moore's second studio album, “I Wanna Be With You,” was released on May 9, 2000. Moore won the Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Rising Star for the album in 2000.

Moore began work on her third studio album in 2001. The album's main single, “In My Pocket,” peaked at number 21 on the Billboard Pop Songs chart. Moore's third self-titled studio album debuted and peaked at number 35 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Feature Film Debut

Moore made her feature film debut in 2001, where she voiced Girl Bear Kabbalah in the comedy Dr. Dolittle 2, starring Eddie Murphy. Later that year, Moore co-starred with Anne Hathaway in the comedy The Princess Diaries. Moore made her acting debut in the 2002 romantic drama A Walk to Remember with Shane West.

Moore began work on her fourth studio album in 2003, after which it was revealed as a cover song album called “Coverage.” The album peaked at number 14 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Moore co-starred in the 2004 romantic comedy Chasing Liberty. Moore co-starred in the 2007 romantic comedy Because I Said So.

Moore's fifth studio album, Wild Hope, was released on June 19, 2007. Moore's sixth studio album, “Amanda Leight,” was released on May 26, 2009.

Moore voiced Rapunzel in Tangled in 2010 and has co-starred as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC hit show This Is Us since September 2016. Moore received a Golden Globe Award nomination for her role.

She won the Young Hollywood Award in the 2002 Superstar of Tomorrow – Female category for A Walk to Remember and a Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Song for Visual Media for her song “I See the Light.”

Mandy Moore Net Worth Growth

Name Mandy Moore Net Worth 2022 $14 Million Net Worth 2021 $13 Million Net Worth 2020 $12 Million Net Worth 2019 $11 Million Net Worth 2018 $10.5 Million Net Worth 2017 $9 Million

Mandy Moore Wiki

Real Name Amanda Leigh Moore Nick Name Mandy, Mandah Profession Actress, Singer, Songwriter, Model, Fashion Designer, Producer, Voiceover Artist Date of Birth April 10, 1984 Age 38 years old Zodiac Sign Aries Birthplace Nashua, New Hampshire, United States Nationality American Parents Name Father – Donald “Don” Moore (Pilot for American Airlines)

Mother – Stacy (née Friedman) Siblings Scott Moore (Older Brother), Kyle Moore (Younger Brother) Wife Taylor Goldsmith (m. 2018), Ryan Adams (m. 2009–2016) Children Mandy and Taylor School Bishop Moore Catholic High School

Lake Brantley High School Education Qualification Graduate

How Old Is Mandy Moore?

Mandy Moore was born on April 10, 1984. Mandy Moore is 38 years old.

Mandy Moore Biography

Mandy Moore is an American singer, actress, producer, songwriter, fashion designer, model, and voice actress. Mandy Moore was born on April 10, 1984, in Nashua, New Hampshire, United States, and attended Park Maitland School in Maitland, Florida. After that, she enrolled at The Mail School in Winter Park, Florida, and attended Lake Brantley High School in Florida.

Her mother, Stacey, is a former reporter who worked for Orlando Sentinel, among other publications. Her father, Donald, is a pilot for American Airlines. Moore Mandy is the middle child of three children. Moore has an older brother named Scott and a younger brother named Kyle.

Eventually, she went to Bishop Moore Catholic High School in Orlando but dropped out to focus on her debut album. However, she adopted homeschooling and received education from private tutors.

She signed with Epic Records in 1999, and her first single, “Candy,” became famous. Moore made her feature film debut in 2001 with a minor voice role in the comedy Dr. Dolittle 2. She has been working on the hit NBC show This Is Us since 2016. Mandy had loved singing and acting since childhood and requested her parents give her voice and acting lessons. When she was 12, she attended the Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Camp, where Natalie Portman is considered one of her alumni.

Who Is Mandy Moore's Husband?

Mandy Moore dated Zack Braff from 2004 to 2006. Mandy began dating singer Ryan Adams in March 2008. But, after dating for two months, they separate in July 2008. After five months apart, the couple reconciled in December 2008. Soon after, they got married in February 2009. One month later, on March 10, 2009, the couple married in Savannah, Georgia.

They had a breakup in August 2014. Mandy filed for divorce in January 2015, which was finalized in June 2016. Mandy Moore has been dating Taylor Goldsmith since July 2015. After two years of dating, in September 2017, the couple got engaged, and on November 18, 2018, they got married in Los Angeles. In September 2020, she revealed that she was expecting her first child with Taylor. The couple welcomed a son named August Harrison Goldsmith in February 2021.

What Is The Height Of Mandy Moore?

Name Mandy Moore Height 5 ft 9¾ in Weight Body Measurements 36-26-36 in Shoe Size 10 (US) Dress Size 6 (US) Skin color Fair Hair Type Straight Eye Color Hazel Hair Color Blonde

Facts

She loves cats and has three at home, Milo, Zoe, and Chloe. Mandy wants to be a news reporter one day. She starred in A Walk to Remember and The Princess Diaries and voiced the lead character Rapunzel in the 2010 animated film Tangled. Mandy released the title track of her studio album, In Real Life in March 2022. In 2019, she climbed Everest Base Camp with some friends and other climbers.

Favorite Things

Films – Annie Hall (1977), Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) Beauty Products – L’Oréal Magic Nude Liquid Powder, Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Sunscreen Perfume – Byredo – 1996, Gypsy Water, Accord Oud, Bal D’Afrique (for summers), Rodin Olio Lusso Perfume Favorite Colors – Blue, Black

Mandy Moore Movies

Midway (2019) Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) The Darkest Minds (2018) I'm Not Here (2018) 47 Meters Down (2017) Tangled: Before Ever After (2017) The Advocates (2013) Family Trap (2012) Love, Wedding, Marriage (2011) Swinging with the Finkels (2011) License to Wed (2007) Because I Said So (2007) American Dreamz (2006) Racing Stripes (2005)

Mandy Moore Tv Series

This Is Us (TV Series) (2016-2022) Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (TV Series) (2017-2020) Family Guy (TV Series) (2019) Tangled: Short Cuts (TV Mini-Series short) (2017-2018) Drunk History (TV Series) (2018) Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (TV Series) (2017) Sheriff Callie's Wild West (TV Series) (2014-2017) Red Band Society (TV Series) (2014-2015) High School USA! (TV Series) (2013-2015) Sofia the First (TV Series) (2014) TRON: Uprising (TV Series) (2012-2013) Grey's Anatomy (TV Series) (2010) How I Met Your Mother (TV Series) (2007) The Simpsons (TV Series) (2006) Entourage (TV Series) (2005)

