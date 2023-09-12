Man’s Attempt To Clean His Messy Car With a Leaf Blower Leaves Something To Be Desired

Parents know how daunting cleaning up after kids can be. Detail cleaning a car is no less challenging. Both are time-consuming. But what if there was a way to achieve both things quickly and simultaneously? There may be. Or at least one man felt he had found a way.

And looking at his car – strewn with trash, food wrappers, and other debris – it's clear his situation was dire. As they say, drastic situations call for drastic measures.

How Drastic?

His solution seemed like a scene out of an animated sitcom like Family Guy or The Simpsons.

He opened his car doors, put trash cans on one side, stuck a high-powered leaf blower in the other, and blew everything he could into the garbage.

Is This Worth Trying?

In his own words, “This took two minutes. It's almost as good as getting it detailed.” If someone paid $150 to have their car's interior professionally detailed and looked like this – they'd ask for their money back. While this method did blow a lot of trash out of his car quickly and easily, his car still looks filthy.

There's still a lot of food particles all over his seats. He would have been better off vacuuming instead. Bits of food spread over the cloth upholstery of the seats and carpet, which using a reliable vacuum could have avoided.

Using The Right Tools for The Job.

Professional car detailers use specific tools to make each part of a car look as pristine as possible. Sucking up food particles with a vacuum does not make a mess while blowing them through the car does. Using a dry brush when scrubbing debris from a carpet is also more effective.

But that's just one step.

Shampooing cloth seats with the appropriate upholstery cleaner is another vital step, followed by wiping up any residue or removing any excess moisture from the cleaning agent to avoid potentially staining the seat. Unless the grungy look of stained seats and carpeting is the vibe someone is going for.

After all, people will spend $150 on a new pair of torn-up, washed-out, dirty-looking jeans. However, People hold stylistic fashion choices and car cleanliness to entirely different standards.

The Details Tell The Story.

There's a rhyme and reason behind why car detailing takes several hours is not cheap, and is a profession. Cleaning every detail helps reduce wear and tear, which goes a long way in maintaining its aesthetic and resale value.

It also speaks to pride of ownership.

Yes, his car interior is less messy after he blasted it with the leaf blower, but in this case – less messy isn't cleaner. His car is still clearly strewn with food particles.

Less time spent cleaning equals a dirtier, less valuable vehicle. People seeing this aren't thinking about the money or time he saved – they're thinking he doesn't care about his car.

The moral here is that less isn't more regarding car care.

Source: joey.foo on TikTok.