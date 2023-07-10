24 Mansion-Style Mysteries You’ll Love if You’re a Fan of Clue

If you're a fan of the classic board game Clue and have a penchant for mysterious mansion settings, you'll love these 24 captivating mansion-style mysteries. From iconic films like Murder By Death and Knives Out to hidden gems like Crooked House and The Last of Sheila, these cinematic thrillers will transport you to luxurious mansions brimming with secrets, deception, and unforgettable twists.

1. Murder By Death (1976)

In this comedic murder mystery, renowned detective Sidney Wang invites an eccentric group of famous detectives to a remote mansion, promising them a challenge they cannot resist. As the night unfolds, a series of bizarre and hilarious events occur, leading to the murder of a wealthy host. With twists and turns at every corner, the detectives must use their unique skills to solve the perplexing puzzle and uncover the culprit behind the “perfect” crime.

2. Knives Out (2019)

In this modern-day whodunit, the wealthy and enigmatic crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead in his mansion, and everyone in his eccentric family becomes a suspect. Renowned detective Benoit Blanc is hired to investigate the case, and as he gets pulled deeper into the family's secrets and rivalries, a web of lies, deception, and unexpected alliances is revealed.

3. Deathtrap (1982)

Death Trap is a gripping psychological thriller filled with suspense, unexpected revelations, and an intricate game of cat and mouse. Sidney Bruhl, a once-successful playwright, suffers from writer's block until he receives a promising script from a former student. Recognizing its potential, Sidney invites the aspiring playwright to his secluded mansion to discuss collaboration. As the plot thickens, the line between reality and fiction blurs, and deadly intentions surface.

4. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

When newly engaged couple Brad and Janet's car breaks down on a stormy night, they seek refuge in a mysterious castle. Little do they know that they have stumbled upon the annual convention of strange and bizarre characters led by Dr. Frank N. Furter. This cult musical horror-comedy takes viewers on a wild and entertaining ride through a mansion filled with peculiar characters, catchy songs, and unconventional romances.

5. Haunted Honeymoon (1986)

Haunted Honeymoon follows the story of Larry Abbot, a popular radio personality who suffers from a peculiar phobia – fear of marriage. To overcome his fears, Larry and his fiancée Vickie decide to get married in Larry's ancestral mansion. However, their plans are disrupted when Larry's eccentric relatives, a haunted past, and bizarre occurrences turn the mansion into a hilariously spooky battleground.

6. Gosford Park (2001)

This masterfully crafted film, directed by Robert Altman and featuring an ensemble cast, skillfully weaves together class dynamics, social commentary, and a compelling murder mystery. Set in 1932 England, Gosford Park takes viewers on an upstairs-downstairs journey into the lives of the wealthy guests and their servants during a weekend hunting party at the opulent Gosford Park estate. Amidst the lavishness and aristocratic interactions, tensions rise, secrets are exposed, and a shocking murder takes place.

7. Arsenic and Old Lace (1944)

This classic black comedy revolves around the Brewster family, known for their philanthropy and kindness. However, things turn dark when it is revealed that two of the Brewster sisters have been poisoning lonely old men with a glass of their homemade elderberry wine. Chaos ensues when their nephew Mortimer discovers their secret and tries to handle the situation while dealing with his own quirky family members.

8. See How They Run (2022)

Set in 1950s London, the production of a highly anticipated film adaptation of a popular stage play comes crashing down when a vital crew member is unexpectedly killed. Tasked with solving the perplexing murder, a seasoned inspector and an enthusiastic young constable dive headfirst into a perplexing whodunit.

As they navigate the captivating yet seedy realm of underground theater, their investigation unravels a web of secrets, placing them in grave danger. In this thrilling tale, the detectives must untangle the enigmatic homicide, risking everything to uncover the truth.

9. Death on the Nile (1978)

Based on Agatha Christie's classic novel, this murder mystery follows renowned detective Hercule Poirot as he embarks on a luxurious Nile River cruise. The tranquil voyage turns deadly when a fellow passenger is found murdered. Poirot must navigate through a web of deceit, hidden motives, and a boat filled with suspicious characters to solve the intricate puzzle and unmask the killer.

10. House on Haunted Hill (1959)

Looking for a horror twist on the Clue premise? House on Haunted Hill offers a thrilling blend of suspense, psychological terror, and unexpected twists. In this atmospheric horror film, eccentric millionaire Frederick Loren invites a group of strangers to spend the night in a haunted mansion with the promise of a substantial reward if they survive until morning. As the night progresses, the guests encounter supernatural occurrences, chilling secrets, and their fears come to life.

11. The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966)

Lovable but timid typesetter Luther Heggs dreams of becoming a reporter. When he's assigned to spend a night in the notorious Simmons mansion, reputed to be haunted, Luther finds himself in the middle of a spine-tingling mystery. Full of quirky characters and comedic moments, The Ghost and Mr. Chicken is a lighthearted blend of humor and mild scares, perfect for Clue fans.

12. The Last of Sheila (1973)

Written by acclaimed mystery writer Anthony Perkins and Stephen Sondheim, The Last of Sheila follows a group of Hollywood insiders who gather on a luxury yacht for a weekend game. However, the game takes a deadly turn when one of the participants is murdered. As the secrets and betrayals of the guests come to light, a twisted game of cat and mouse unfolds that will have you glued to your TV screen.

13. Bodies, Bodies, Bodies (2022)

This film is Clue for terminally online Zoomers. A hurricane rages outside as a group of young adults gather in a secluded mansion. What begins as an innocent party game quickly spirals into a nightmare when a shocking murder occurs in their midst. Faced with treacherous twists and a web of deceit, the group must navigate through a labyrinth of false alliances and hidden agendas to unmask the elusive killer. As tensions rise and trust becomes a rare commodity, they embark on a perilous journey to uncover the truth before more lives are claimed.

14. Noises Off… (1992)

This comedy film takes a behind-the-scenes look at a theater production of the play-within-a-play, “Nothing On.” As the bumbling cast and crew embark on a tour, their personal lives intertwine with the onstage chaos, leading to a hilarious series of mishaps, misunderstandings, and romantic entanglements. Noises Off… showcases the frenetic energy and comedic mayhem that can unfold within the walls of a mansion-turned-theater as they try to sabotage each other's performance.

15. The Private Eyes (1980)

Starring Tim Conway and Don Knotts, this comedic mystery follows two bumbling detectives hired to investigate a series of murders in a spooky mansion. As they stumble through hidden passageways, encounter eccentric characters, and try to stay one step ahead of the killer, their hilarious antics and slapstick comedy keep audiences entertained and laughing throughout.

16. Death Becomes Her (1992)

Death Becomes Her combines humor, satire, and impressive visual effects to deliver a twisted tale of vanity and immortality. In this dark comedy, two women, Helen and Madeline, consumed by their obsession with youth and beauty, discover a mysterious potion that grants them eternal life and youth. As they strive to maintain their immortal appearance, their rivalry escalates into a series of escalating accidents and murders.

17. The Addams Family (1991)

Based on the iconic television series and comic strip, The Addams Family brings the delightfully macabre and eccentric Addams family to the big screen. When long-lost Uncle Fester returns to the Addams mansion after being missing for years, Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, and the rest of the family welcome him with open arms. However, as they navigate a web of devious schemes and dark secrets, they soon realize that Uncle Fester's return might not be what it seems.

18. Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

In the classic murder mystery film, Murder on the Orient Express, a luxurious train ride turns into a sinister crime scene. Renowned detective Hercule Poirot finds himself aboard the opulent Orient Express, where a wealthy and enigmatic passenger is found dead under mysterious circumstances.

As the train becomes trapped in a snowstorm, Poirot must unravel a complex web of clues, deception, and hidden motives among the eclectic group of passengers. With the clock ticking and the killer still on board, Poirot races against time to solve the perplexing murder, testing his detective skills to the limit in this mansion-style mystery reminiscent of Clue.

19. Sleuth (1972)

Sleuth tells the story of Andrew Wyke, a wealthy and cunning mystery writer, and Milo Tindle, a young hairdresser having an affair with Wyke's wife. In a twisted game of wits and deception, Wyke invites Tindle to his isolated mansion, setting the stage for a battle of minds. As the plot twists and turns, with identities and motives shrouded in mystery, Sleuth offers a thrilling and suspenseful journey into the world of psychological gamesmanship.

20. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

In this sequel to Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc is yet again called to another mansion packed with wealthy, untrustworthy elites who may or may not be murderers to solve a mystery. When Blanc receives a mysterious invitation to an eccentric island mansion getaway being hosted by tech billionaire Miles Bron, and neither of them knows who sent it, he sticks around for the festivities. Things get progressively stranger as they navigate through elaborate, twisted games, and guests are revealed not to be who they present themselves as.

21. Ready Or Not (2019)

In this darkly comedic thriller, a young bride named Grace is excited to marry into the wealthy and eccentric Le Domas family. However, as part of a sinister wedding night tradition, Grace must participate in a deadly game of hide-and-seek throughout the family's grand mansion. What starts as a twisted game quickly turns into a desperate fight for survival as Grace realizes the true intentions of her new in-laws. Ready Or Not combines suspense, dark humor, and unexpected twists for a thrilling mansion-style mystery slasher.

22. Crooked House (2017)

In the thrilling adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel Crooked House, detective Charles Hayward is summoned to unravel the perplexing murder of wealthy magnate Aristide Leonides. Immerse yourself in the lives of the idiosyncratic Leonides family as Charles peels back layers of deception, unearths long-held secrets, and exposes hidden motives. With a grand and opulent mansion as the backdrop, Crooked House weaves a tale of suspense, intrigue, and intricate characters, delivering a stylish and atmospheric mystery that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

23. Murder Mystery (2019)

In this comedic mystery, a New York City police officer named Nick Spitz takes his wife, Audrey, on a long-awaited European vacation. However, their plans for a romantic getaway take an unexpected turn when they become prime suspects in a murder case aboard a billionaire's yacht. As they navigate a maze of suspicious characters and dangerous situations, Nick and Audrey must clear their names and unravel the truth behind the murders. Murder Mystery adds a refreshing dash of romance to the adventurous and thrilling mansion-style mystery genre.

24. Oscar (1991)

Oscar is a comedy film set in the 1930s and follows the life of gangster Angelo “Snaps” Provolone. As Snaps prepares to go straight and become a legitimate businessman, chaos ensues when his daughter announces her engagement to a straight-laced tax consultant. On the wedding day, the mansion turns into a whirlwind of mistaken identities, double-crosses, and hilarious misadventures as Snaps tries to maintain his newfound respectability while dealing with his eccentric family, nosy neighbors, and rival mobsters.

