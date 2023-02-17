Marco Rubio Furious With Military ‘Wokeness,’ Proposes Bill to Ban Many Trans People From Serving

Marco Rubio has made no secret of the fact that he loathes the “wokeness” in the military. He went so far as to write a report in November claiming that political ideology, critical race theory, as well as promoting anything related to the LGBTQ community were weakening the military. He went on to point fingers at the Biden administration, saying that they “punish the righteous” and “protect incompetent leaders.”

‘Woke Social Experiment'

Transgender people were first allowed openly to serve in the military under the Obama administration. The Trump administration then placed heavy restrictions on those service members in 2018. President Biden swung things back the other way when he took office, reversed the Trump-era policy, and even expanded the eligibility for transgender people who wanted to join the military.

Biden's expansion of the policy would allow transgender individuals to transition during their time in the military.

According to Rubio, “Biden has turned our military into a woke social experiment. It is a stupid way to go about protecting our nation. We need to spend more time thinking about how to counter threats like China, Russia, and North Korea and less time thinking about pronouns.”

His proposal is co-sponsored by Senator Ted Budd, Senator Marsha Blackburn, Senator Tommy Tuberville, and Senator Mike Braun.

Few Exceptions

The purpose behind Rubio's proposal is reportedly to disqualify anyone who identifies as transgender and anyone under that identity who wants to undergo gender reassignment surgery. However, Rubio's proposal states that transgender individuals with no history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria can serve as long as they do it under the gender they were assigned at birth.

The broader conversations surrounding gender identity and transgender individuals, in particular, have finally gotten politicians' attention. In Florida, conservatives are pushing to restrict access to any gender-affirming care as well as banning the teaching of gender identity to children in public schools.

It is unlikely that the President would sign such a bill. Still, if it were able to be signed into law, it would also require the Secretary of Defense to put a restriction on the service member database that would make it so it could only collect gender assigned at birth and would change any gender markers that did not align with the service members' biological gender.

Rubio also claims that a companion bill would be filed in the House. On Thursday, civil rights and LGBTQ organizations began protesting the bill. The Human Rights campaign took to Twitter to express their opinion, saying, “Anyone who meets the military's standards should be allowed to serve their country.

Marco Rubio and Jim Banks are trying to turn back the clock on transgender military service, but pandering to Donald Trump does nothing to strengthen our military.”

Anyone who meets the military’s standards should be allowed to serve their country. Marco Rubio and Jim Banks are trying to turn back the clock on transgender military service, but pandering to Donald Trump does nothing to strengthen our military. https://t.co/FCfOkXVrSe — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) February 16, 2023

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.