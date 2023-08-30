The Water Park in Margaritaville at Lanier Islands is getting an upgrade in 2024. This family attraction north of Atlanta is introducing Georgia's first waterslide coaster, Apocalypso! This is the largest expansion Margaritaville at Lanier Islands has made in decades. This will bring the total water slide count to 15 next year.

Apocalypso is only one part of a tower, including four new slides. Described as “the ultimate fusion waterslide,” it combines plummeting drops and explosive uphill climbs. In addition to the slides, new amenities are being added to the Camp Margaritaville RV resort. To celebrate, Margaritaville at Lanier Islands is offering a flash sale on season passes!

Georgia's First Waterslide Coaster – Apocalypso

Apocalypso is the focal point of this combination of waterslides. The attraction promises an average water speed of 30 mph over 418 feet of slide. The ride boasts the largest “blasterango” drop in the U.S. What does that mean? Blasterango is a combination of attraction designer WhiteWater West's Master Blaster and Boomerango slides. You'll plunge down deep basins and blast up hills before finishing in a “near-vertical ascent” up the ride's wall.

The other three slides all start from the same tower. Serpentine Storm sends you swirling around a bowl and down a flume. Dreamsicle Dive shoots you through an alternately open and closed tube, giving you a high-intensity experience. The less adventurous aren't left out! The final slide, Mango Mania, is an aqua tube offering less intense slopes and sliding.

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands Partner With WhiteWater West

Industry leader WhiteWater West has been building water-based attractions for over 40 years and is excited to partner with the Water Park at Lanier Islands. Jordana Bower, VP of Business Development at WhiteWater West, emphasizes that the new waterslides “cover a range of thrill levels; kids and parents will be able to enjoy the rides together.” “Bucky” Perry, Vice President of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, states that the park will be the best stop for “a nonstop day of high-speed intensity thrills and family fun.” Perry also refers to Apocalypso as a “blockbuster tower of slides” and calls it an “epic addition” to the park's existing offerings.

New Camp Margaritaville Amenities for 2024

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands offers guests RV spots, RV rentals, or cabin rentals at Camp Margaritaville. They even have glamping tents! For 2024, guests can look forward to an expansion of the resort area. A pool is being added at Camp Margaritaville so you can swim outside the water park. They're also debuting a pickleball court for those who can't get enough of the latest craze. Families will love the addition of a playground and a pavilion in the RV park.

Water Park at Lanier Islands Passes – Flash Sale

Passes will be on sale beginning August 31 – September 4. Purchasing options include the Fintastic Pass for $99.99, which is all-inclusive and covers both the Winter 2023 and Summer 2024 seasons. Another option is the Golden Fin pass, which covers either the Winter 2023 or Summer 2024 season for $69.99 each. If your family is purchasing two season passes, you get the benefit of free admission for kids ages 3 to 5 through the Pre-K Pass program.

Head to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands for Summer 2024 Fun

The upgrades that Margaritaville at Lanier Islands has in store for 2024 represent the park's most substantial investment since rebranding in 2018. The resort upgrades and the new slides offer both day and overnight guests more bang for their buck. With a sale on passes, 2024 could be your best summer ever.