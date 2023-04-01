Margaritaville Cruise Pass Makes Its Debut

Cruise travel is back in full force. The Cruise Lines International Associated projects 31.5 million people will embark on cruises by the end of 2023. Margaritaville At Sea recently announced the debut of a first-of-its-kind cruise pass for travel to and through the Bahamas. Enjoying sun and cocktails Margaritaville style is now easier than ever.

A Floating Island Vacation

Margaritaville At Sea, the cruise line self-described as a “floating island vacation,” will soon offer a unique, unlimited cruise subscription for trips to the Bahamas, where there are many things to do for travelers.

The Ultimate Paradise Pass offered by the cruise line starts at $899, which is a discount off the retail value of $2,399. The pass allows for unlimited cruising on board the Margaritaville At Sea Paradise on non-consecutive two-night cruises in calendar year 2023.

Only 500 passes will be sold. All Ultimate Paradise Passes will expire on December 31.

About Margaritaville At Sea Paradise

The ship features 658 cabins themed with the tropical flair associated with the Margaritaville brand. Guests can experience a variety of onboard dining, swimming pools, and themed amenities such as the St. Somewhere Spa and Fins Up! Fitness Center. The ship also has a casino, entertainment, and a kid's club.

All Margaritaville At Sea cruises sail from Palm Beach to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.

Benefits of the Ultimate Paradise Pass

The pass offers the following benefits for travelers who are ready to cruise:

The pass is valid for a double-occupancy ocean view or inside stateroom and passholders can bring a guest for free;

Access to exclusive previews, invitations, and events just for Ultimate Paradise Passholders;

10% off packages and excursions booked on board;

10% discount for retail purchases, excluding food, beverage, casino, and spa purchases.

Margaritaville at Sea's President and CEO, Kevin Sheehan, Jr. offered some insight into this new and unique way of booking cruises.

“This is completely new to the cruise industry. Now, passengers can buy a season pass to paradise and enjoy long walks on the beach throughout the year. Thanks to our unique two-night itinerary, the groundbreaking ‘Ultimate Paradise Pass' will give avid cruisers a new way to experience unlimited getaways to The Bahamas.”

How to Know If the Ultimate Paradise Pass is For You

Here's what to consider before purchasing this pass:

Voyages on this pass can only be booked 24 to 72 hours in advance, so those who can't travel on short notice or without flexible schedules are likely unable to utilize it;

There are a few blackout dates in place where the pass can't be used: July 2, July 28, September 2, November 23, December 31;

The Ultimate Paradise pass is non-transferable, and the pass holder must travel on every booking with their chosen guest;

Does not include taxes, fees, port expenses, gratuities, fuel surcharges, or onboard expenses, so travelers will need to be prepared to pay for those.

Fully review the terms and conditions before making the purchase.

There is limited time to take advantage of this cruise pass purchase. If you're ready to sail to the Bahamas Jimmy Buffet-style, the seas await you.

More About Margaritaville At Sea

Margaritaville's cruise brand first hit the waters in May 2022. The 30-year-old ship that previously belonged to another cruise line has been rethemed with distinctive Margaritaville items like statues of flip flops and giant blenders. The names of the on board bars and restaurants have Jimmy Buffet song references.

The ship is 724 feet long and has 10 decks. It has a variety of interior and ocean view staterooms and two suite levels. Staterooms accommodate between two and four passengers.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.