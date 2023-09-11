Marilyn Monroe’s House Saved From Demolition

The L.A. City Council unanimously voted to halt the planned demolition of Marilyn Monroe's former Brentwood home. The house's current owner, Glory of the Snow Trust, applied for a permit to demolish the Spanish Colonial residence where Monroe spent her final days.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 1929 Brentwood property is the only home the iconic actress owned independently. Monroe bought the property for $75,000 in the early 1960s after divorcing playwright Arthur Miller. The Some Like It Hot and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes star lived there for a few months until being found dead at the age of 36 in the home on August 4, 1962.

The Fate of Marilyn Monroe's House Is Still in Question After Getting a Temporary Reprieve

The L.A. City Council's unanimous decision to grant Monroe's former house a temporary reprieve does not protect it from demolition indefinitely. Councilwoman Traci Park reportedly raced against the clock after finding out that Glory of the Snow Trust intended to tear down the house. “Immediately my team and I sprung into action. … But unfortunately, the Department of Building and Safety issued a demolition permit before my team and I could fully intervene and get this issue resolved,” Park said at a press conference. “I am here with you today as the custodian of the district which is home to Marilyn Monroe’s beloved final residence. I am also here today as a defender of our city’s rich history and heritage.”

After getting the temporary reprieve, Park told the Los Angeles Times, “This is a great win for the time being. What is most important about what we achieved today is that this automatically and immediately triggers a temporary stay on all building permits while this matter is under consideration by the cultural heritage commission and the City Council.”

Next, the issue of preserving Monroe's former home goes to the Office of Historic Resources for assessment and then to the Historic Cultural Commission before heading back to City Council. There are 75 days allotted to complete the process.

In her impassioned speech, Park said:

“For people all over the world, Marilyn Monroe was more than just a movie icon. Her story from her challenging childhood growing up in orphanages and foster homes to becoming a global sensation is a shining example of what it means to overcome adversity. Her path was full of obstacles, but she knew no limits, and she left an indelible mark on Hollywood and the entire world. Despite her iconic status, Marilyn Monroe constantly battled for fair compensation, often earning far less than men, and far less than what she was actually worth. An issue that women are still fighting to correct today.”

Park said that the 2,900-square-foot hacienda “is more than just a brick-and-mortar building. It is a symbol of [Monroe's] journey, and our identity as Angelenos. The global concern that has flooded my office over the last couple of days about the potential demolition of this historic site reaffirms its significance. The overwhelming sentiment here is clear: This home must be preserved as a crucial piece of Hollywood’s and the city of Los Angeles’ history, culture, and legacy.”