Marjorie Taylor Green Elected to Homeland Security Committee, Former Vice Chair “Horrified”

For the first time since she was removed from all of her committee assignments in 2021, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been voted to a U.S. House of Representatives committee on Tuesday afternoon.

As a result of a unanimous vote by her GOP colleagues, Greene has been assigned to the Homeland Security Committee, which has caused many users across social media to flock to Twitter to express their reactions. Greene, an ally of former President Trump, has come under fire by Democrats by allegedly supporting QAnon, 9/11 hoax theories, and other ideals.

Of course, whenever politics trend – especially when it involves big names like Green – Twitter is quick to react and offer their collective opinions.

Some users – like the ex-Vice Chair of the Homeland Security Committee – appear to be horrified over the news, and point to many allegations against Marjorie Taylor Greene as reasons why they feel this way:

As the former Vice Chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, I’m HORRIFIED that it was just announced that Marjorie Taylor Greene will serve on the committee.



A QAnon conspiracy theorist + Jan 6 insurrectionist doesn’t belong on a committee that exists to fight extremism. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 17, 2023

Many users are excited about the Congresswoman's committee assignment, seeing this development as an opportunity to close the border:

BREAKING: Republicans have unanimously voted to put Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Homeland Security Committee.



I feel safer already.



Now let’s get rid of Mayorkas and CLOSE THAT BORDER! — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) January 17, 2023

This Twitter is encouraging everybody ready to draw their own conclusions on how they feel about Marjorie Taylor Greene being assigned to the Homeland Security Committee:

Greene, who has pushed QAnon conspiracies, with QAnon being described by the FBI as a domestic terror threat, and who has shown support for political violence, now sits on the Homeland Security Committee. Make of that what you will. https://t.co/KFRf0RDTZq — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 17, 2023

User NoLieWithBTC says that the GOP has learned “absolutely nothing from the midterm elections,” citing the unanimous vote results:

Republicans unanimously voted to put Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Homeland Security Committee. A 9/11 conspiracy theorist is now in charge of America’s homeland security.



They learned absolutely nothing from the midterm elections. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 17, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene herself outlines her goals for herself in 2023 and beyond with this particular tweet earlier today:

It is time to restore dignity to the People, Border Patrol, ICE, & the families who have lost a loved one to the Cartel’s fentanyl murders and illegal alien crime.



I serve the American People and no one else. As far as I’m concerned American dignity is the only one that matters. https://t.co/sPgdl5qBS3 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 17, 2023

This Twitter user says this is one of many reasons why House Republicans should be regarded as “extreme” by the American public:

Here is exhibit 9,387 as to why House Republicans are extreme: they put Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Homeland Security Committee. She questions whether a “so called plane” on 9/11 really struck the Pentagon, and spews many other crazy conspiracy theories. https://t.co/YJCllmn57W — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 17, 2023

The decision to appoint Marjorie Taylor Green to this particular committee is head-scratching, as this Twitter user explains:

Last yr Marjorie Taylor Greene was featured speaker at a white supremacist event where her fellow speakers praised Hitler & called for Fauci to be hanged. Attendees chanted “Putin” as bombs dropped on Ukraine



The GOP just gave her a seat on the House Homeland Security Committee — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) January 17, 2023

Thankfully, there were some Twitter users who managed to find humor in the news. RexHuppke took the opportunity to make a well-timed joke:

BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene appointment to Homeland Security Committee ‘a big relief’ for nation’s conspiracy theorist uncles who are active on Facebook — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) January 17, 2023

This article was syndicated and produced by Wealth of Geeks.