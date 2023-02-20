Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for This Controversial Change Between Red and Blue States

Marjorie Taylor Greene decided that the best way to celebrate President's Day would be to announce that the blue states and the red states needed to divorce.

A National Divorce

Greene hopped on Twitter to announce her controversial idea. “We need a national divorce,” she stated. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

Let's not forget that the last time states seceded from the United States, it started a long and bloody war.

Twitter Reacts

Twitter users were not shy about sharing their opinion of Greene's claim.

One user pointed out that before the Civil War, the United States didn't have a Constitution or representation, and they were under rule by a foreign king. The user pointed out that we have both a Constitution and representation now, so there is no need for the country to split again.

Another user claimed that this type of division is what China and Russia are hoping for, and suggested that they might have agents in both parties already, sowing discord.

Another user said that Greene's claim was akin to treason, and anyone who shared her beliefs should have their citizenship revoked.

The same user claimed in a separate tweet that the United States needs another Reconstruction period where U.S. troops would occupy areas of the country to prevent another incident like January 6th.

Another user claimed that politics itself is the root of the evil in this country, and that dismantling the current political system would fix a lot of the issues in the country.

