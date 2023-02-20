Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for This Controversial Change Between Red and Blue States

Marjorie Taylor Greene decided that the best way to celebrate President's Day would be to announce that the blue states and the red states needed to divorce.

A National Divorce

Greene hopped on Twitter to announce her controversial idea. “We need a national divorce,” she stated. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are… https://t.co/Azn8YF1UUy — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 20, 2023

Let's not forget that the last time states seceded from the United States, it started a long and bloody war.

Twitter Reacts

Twitter users were not shy about sharing their opinion of Greene's claim.

One user pointed out that before the Civil War, the United States didn't have a Constitution or representation, and they were under rule by a foreign king. The user pointed out that we have both a Constitution and representation now, so there is no need for the country to split again.

We were the colony of a foreign king, without a Constitution or representation. For all the flaws our government may have, we have both now, and I've sworn to protect that Constitution against all enemies. Nothing we face requires bring our nation to an end. We need leadership. — Mark Cavaliero (@MarkCavaliero) February 20, 2023

Another user claimed that this type of division is what China and Russia are hoping for, and suggested that they might have agents in both parties already, sowing discord.

This is literally what China and Russia want. 🤔

I wonder if they infiltrated both major parties already… — JC Mounduix (@JCMounduix) February 20, 2023

Another user said that Greene's claim was akin to treason, and anyone who shared her beliefs should have their citizenship revoked.

This is treasonous. Period. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 20, 2023

All who support Greene's call to end the USA should have their US citizenship revoked. Period. #Traitors — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 20, 2023

The same user claimed in a separate tweet that the United States needs another Reconstruction period where U.S. troops would occupy areas of the country to prevent another incident like January 6th.

Actually We need a new Reconstruction Period with US troops occupying the rebel areas to prevent another Jan 6. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 20, 2023

Another user claimed that politics itself is the root of the evil in this country, and that dismantling the current political system would fix a lot of the issues in the country.

All the red vs blue shit is tired. Politics doesn't work, it's simply the illusion of choice. You're all puppets and it shouldn't be about division or rotating broken ideologies. It should be about totally dismantling the rotten political system to end Machiavellian tribalism. — Henry Joseph-Grant (@speirin) February 20, 2023

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.